Hunting Mentor Program Helps Pre-Teen Girl Take Down Potential Record Mule Deer
A 12-year-old girl from Utah may have broken a world record this year when she took down a massive mule deer with a bow from 56 yards. Jaydee Houston became a legend among hunters last month when she shot a muley that gross-scored 217 inches and had an unofficial green net score of roughly 205. The pre-teen is still waiting for the numbers to be confirmed. But if they are, the buck will rank as the Pope and Young Club’s 3rd largest to be taken down by a bowhunter.
Montana Woman Makes World News For All The Wrong Reasons
Here in Montana, hunting is a way of life. For generations, Montanans have fed their families with wild game, however, a Montana woman has made world news for mistaking a domesticated dog for a wolf. The husky was one of several that had been released into the woods. Many of...
Antlerless deer license legislation movement stops Game Commission vote on license limits
Pennsylvania doe hunters might have a new way to purchase licenses in the future. For four decades, antlerless deer licenses in the first three rounds of sales could only be purchased by mailing checks to a county treasurer and having the treasurer mail the license back to the hunter. State...
‘Highly Aggressive’ Grizzly Bear Charges and Bites Car in Montana
Wildlife officials in Montana were forced to euthanize a grizzly bear after it charged a landowner’s vehicle twice in one day. In a press release, the state’s Fish, Wildlife and Parks agency explained that the landowner was driving on a two-track farm road in Bynum late in the afternoon on Wednesday, September 22 when the bear “emerged from a small cattail patch” and charged his vehicle.
Hunters Sound Off on Killing of Extremely Rare Michigan ‘Spirit Bear’
Earlier this month, trail cam footage captured an extremely rare sight as a spirit bear—a black bear boasting an all-white coat—was seen feeding at a bait pile in Michigan. The MI spirit bear sighting marks the first ever recorded in the Midwestern state. But, sadly, days later, the unique creature reportedly died, resulting in an online uproar. Now, a week later, hunters and outdoorsmen have begun sounding off about the killing of the bear. However, they’ve more specifically begun arguing the ethics of its death.
Michigan Deer Hunters Sound Off on Controversial New Rule
Deer season’s right around the corner for many outdoorsmen and women in the United States. However, a controversial new rule in Michigan has deer hunters of all ages sounding off. According to a report from WXYZ Detroit, Michigan deer hunters will now be required to electronically report each deer...
The Milo Hanson Buck: How Long Can the Whitetail World Record Stand?
The most celebrated record in all of hunting is, without question, the world record typical whitetail buck, held by Milo Hanson. He killed the buck in November 1993, which means that if it survives this fall, it will see a 30-year anniversary. What’s almost as remarkable as the deer itself...
The Biggest B&C Record Whitetail Deer from Every State
Record whitetail deer captivate deer hunters—period. Even self-proclaimed meat hunters can’t deny the magnitude of a trophy buck. And trophy bucks don’t get much more magnificent than the ones you’re about to gawk at in this story. With the help of the Boone and Crockett Club, which has been compiling these records of big whitetails since 1887, we put together this list of the biggest typical whitetail deer from every state—well, every state that has whitetail deer, that is.
The Best Rifle Scopes for Deer Hunting of 2022
Because every deer hunt is unique in its details, a single rifle scope that can cover the close-in terrain of a Midwest whitetail hunt and precisely place a bullet across the open plains of mule deer country is a unicorn. The fast reticles and bright glass of woodland whitetail hunters won’t do for prairie mule deer hunters, who want precision reticles and lightweight scopes.
Uniting youth with the outdoors, dogs helping deer hunters and outrageous act of cheating
The cooler weather has created good conditions for those who want to spend time archery hunting or going for small game like squirrels. For those of us hunters who have a mentor, we need to be grateful and show that person how much we appreciate them for showing us the peace and excitement that can come from the woods. However, for those who don't have family or friends to help them understand the sport, I have a story involving two tenured hunters, one from each side of the state, who are helping to connect people with the great outdoors. They have a new concept to connect families with the sport so many of us enjoy. The photo of the week involves one of the men's volunteer efforts to take others hunting.
Third Oregon Elk Poaching Reported in a Week
The Oregon State Police Fish and Wildlife Division needs your help to solve its third bull elk poaching case in one week. It happened about 60 miles east of Pendleton, just north of the small town of Elgin in northeast Oregon in the Wenaha Wildlife Management Unit. Authorities believe someone shot and killed the animal with a rifle on the evening of Friday, September 30, one day prior to the opening of the controlled rifle buck deer season. The offending party did not remove any part of the elk and left the meat to waste.
Man survives Colorado town's second bear attack in just over a month, officials say
A town in western Colorado saw its second bear attack in just over a month when a bear knocked a man to the ground in his backyard Saturday night, state officials said. The man survived after he grabbed his gun with his free hand and fired three shots to scare off the bear, Colorado Parks and Wildlife said in a news release.
Hook & Hunting: Archery Season Begins With New Mandatory Reporting Tool
You’ve waited long enough, and now, archery deer season kicks off on Saturday. The most significant change that’s happening this year is the deer harvest online tool that now requires hunters to report all successful takes. It is now mandatory. Last year’s season had seven thousand deer hunters...
50 Places Where Big Bucks Live
You’ve probably seen videos of massive-racked, mature bucks swagger along golf course fairways and strut through subdivisions like they own the place. They do this because nobody can touch them. There’s available food, water, does and cover—and there’s not hunting pressure. There are many places where...
Old-School Hunting Adventures of Bears and Bear Dogs
MARJORIE KINNAN RAWLINGS needed a bear hunt chapter for her book, The Yearling. She called me from her place at Cross Creek, about 50 or 60 miles north of my home at Leesburg, Florida, and asked me to take her on a bear hunt. We had shot ducks and hooked bass and battled tarpon and swapped yarns together many a day, but I explained to her that it was the wrong time of year and that I had let my bear pack dwindle to three or four hounds and a couple of fighting dogs, which just wasn’t enough to hold up a big bear in these Florida swamps.
Why Don’t More Hunting Companies Manufacture Camo in the United States?
ONE AFTERNOON in 2011, Pete Roberts was sitting in his basement listening as a manufacturer living halfway around the world told him over a video call that ripping off Roberts’ jiu-jitsu uniform designs and selling them to companies in Europe was not only perfectly legal, it was the game. Roberts felt as most people would upon hearing he’d been—and likely would continue to be—swindled: furious.
Idaho wolf population holding steady, according to early data, despite hunting changes
“I think the best way to describe Idaho’s population right now is that it’s fairly stable, and it’s fluctuating around 1,250.”
States With the Highest Civil War Death Toll
The Civil War was the bloodiest conflict in American history. An estimated 620,000 men – including an unknown number of women – fighting for the Union and the Confederacy were killed, about 2% of the nation’s population at the time. According to Battlefields.org, if taken as a percentage of today’s population, that toll would be […]
Sight in your rifle correctly and live better
Let’s just agree to be honest with each other from the start on this shall we? Many of you are going to hit the deer woods in month or so and have not given much thought to sighting in your rifle. You may have been hunting with a rifle that you are not sure of as to where it is shooting. I am starting to get the attention of a few of you right now because you have taken a shot at a deer and missed. This group will definitely finish reading this incredibly informative article.
Pheasant in CT: A closer look at this copper-colored gamebird with explosive flying power
A lonely, male ring-neck pheasant moved onto my property in early May. I say lonely in pure human speculation, but also because he is the only pheasant we have seen and his loud penetrating kok-cack call emanating from our back pasture seems to be asking “hello, are there any other pheasants out there?”
