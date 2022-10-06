The Oregon State Police Fish and Wildlife Division needs your help to solve its third bull elk poaching case in one week. It happened about 60 miles east of Pendleton, just north of the small town of Elgin in northeast Oregon in the Wenaha Wildlife Management Unit. Authorities believe someone shot and killed the animal with a rifle on the evening of Friday, September 30, one day prior to the opening of the controlled rifle buck deer season. The offending party did not remove any part of the elk and left the meat to waste.

PENDLETON, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO