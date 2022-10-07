All candidates for California State Assembly District 5 complete Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey

Both of the candidates running in the November 8, 2022, general election for California State Assembly District 5— Rebecca Chenoweth (D) and Joe Patterson (R) — completed Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey. These survey responses allow voters to hear directly from candidates about what motivates them to run for office.

Eighty-eight of the country’s 99 state legislative chambers will hold regularly scheduled elections in 2022. The Democratic Party controls both chambers of California’s state legislature. California is one of 14 states with a Democratic trifecta government.

Here are excerpts from candidates’ responses to the question: What are the main points you want voters to remember about your goals for your time in office?

Chenoweth:

“Voters are concerned about government interference in women’s reproductive health decisions.”

“Healthcare costs are ever increasing and out of control. I support coordination of benefits and reining in the medical industry.”

“Rebecca believes in transparency in government and will listen to her constituents.”

Peterson:

“Protect Our Quality of Life”

“Address Cost of Living”

“Keep Our Communities Safe”

