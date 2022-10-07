Read full article on original website
Fan-Favorite Restaurant Has Opened New LocationGreyson FTucson, AZ
The Best Stars align at SaddleBrooke, ArizonaCommunity SaddleBrookeSaddlebrooke, AZ
Murad Dervish Was Violent in the PastMark HakeSan Diego, CA
Restaurant Opens After Garbage Truck Smashes into FrontGreyson FTucson, AZ
Fail! Local Restaurant Has 13 Health Code ViolationsGreyson FTucson, AZ
Nightfall opening ushers in big numbers for Old Tucson's return
Old Tucson General Manager Kiki Keefner said the attendance numbers each night for opening weekend, Thursday, Oct. 6 - Sunday, Oct. 9, were double the size of the corresponding nights in 2019.
thisistucson.com
12 local restaurants and eateries that closed their doors in 2022 😢
As Tucson continues to grow and welcome new restaurants and eateries around the city, we've also lost quite a few along the way. Here are 12 restaurants that have closed their doors this year. (Plus, a few anecdotes from the Tucsonans who loved them.) Bentley's House of Coffee and Tea...
Arizona Daily Wildcat
Five totally Tucson things to do to introduce your family to the Old Pueblo
Mom and dad are coming to town, and after two months, you may have gotten used to the Tucson way of life. Now it's time to show your parents most of it. You might want to keep a few things a secret, but the great places that make Tucson unique should be on your personal Family Weekend to-do list.
Hundreds gather in South Tucson in honor of Indigenous Peoples' Day
"That representation is super important. We expect it be an annual thing, that way people know we are here."
KOLD-TV
Funeral for UA professor killed in campus shooting will be on Friday
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The visitation and funeral for the University of Arizona professor killed last week in a shooting on campus are scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 13 and Friday, Oct. 14. The family of Thomas Meixner said the funeral is open to the public. The visitation will...
kenneturner.com
SignalsAZ
Tucson Parks and Rec Receives Two Tohono O’Odham Nation Grants
The City of Tucson Parks and Recreation department was selected by the Tohono O’odham Nation as a recipient of the 12% Gaming Distribution grant funding in the amounts of $150,000 to enhance a new splash pad project at Santa Rita Park and $80,000 to add a shade structure at Mansfield Pool.
KOLD-TV
More healthcare help on the way for rural Arizona
StretchLab opened its first studio in the Tucson area on Friday, Sept. 23. The studio is in Marana, 5960 Arizona Pavilions Drive, Suite 110.
thisistucson.com
Korean corn dogs are the star of the menu at this new spot ⭐️
Correction: Two Hands Corn Dogs has a plant-based sausage coming soon. Corn dogs dusted in crushed Flamin' Hot Cheetos, coated in cubes of potatoes, wrapped in rice puffs — it's corn dog galore at this new midtown spot. When it was first announced that national chain Two Hands Corn...
momcollective.com
Daytrips We Love: Picacho Peak State Park
An hour-ish outside of the Valley, on your way to Tucson, is Picacho Peak State Park. It’s equal parts majestic mountain, spring wildflowers, and family friendly hiking. Read on for tips on how to enjoy this beautiful, and often over-looked, state park. XO,. Lindsay. When to Go. Picacho Peak...
Arizona Daily Wildcat
Main Gate Square just got a little brighter with the addition of a women-owned gift shop
Pink Moon Mercantile, a gift shop located in Main Gate Square, harvests goodies of all kinds. (Photo Courtesy of Katie West) In early September, Jessie Senese and her crew quietly opened Pink Moon Mercantile in the heart of Main Gate Square across from the University of Arizona campus. The shop...
KOLD-TV
Homegrown material could keep homes cooler, safer
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The future of home building could be homegrown. General Contractor Micaela Machado is creating bricks out of non-toxic hemp. It’s a filler material that she says keeps homes cooler and it’s fire-resistant. This strain of hemp is not marijuana, but it has...
Multiple officers in neighborhood near Greasewood and Speedway
On October 9, 2022, the Tucson Police Department arrived at a home located at 1551 N. Amberbrooke Avenue.
KOLD-TV
Family and friends mourn Elias Cordova, man killed in 4th Avenue shooting
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Friends and family gathered Monday, Oct. 10 in honor of Elias Cordova, the man fatally shot during a fight outside a bar in downtown Tucson late, Friday, Oct. 7. Those who knew him say he was a family man with a big heart, and...
KOLD-TV
HLC Final Draft: Pima Community College requires monitoring
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Controversy and conflict continues at Pima Community College. The HLC’s draft report cited a “rift in governance that’s putting the college’s mission at risk”. The final report was issued a week ago, but we’re just now learning about it....
KOLD-TV
Tucson firefighters battle house fire on West Calle Garcia
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Crews from the Tucson Fire Department were called to a house fire Monday, Oct. 10, on Tucson’s south side. The fire was located in the 100 block of West Calle Garcia, near West Bilby Road and South Sixth Avenue. It took firefighters less...
KOLD-TV
Authorities: Willcox assault suspect escaped from Tucson holding facility
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a Willcox man who, they say, forcibly escaped from custody in Tucson on Sunday evening, Oct. 9. Angel Moreno, 27, had been charged with aggravated assault by the Willcox Police Department and was scheduled to...
theprescotttimes.com
Governor Ducey Makes 100th Visit to Southern Arizona
TUCSON — Governor Doug Ducey today marked his 100th visit to Southern Arizona, a significant benchmark following his 2015 promise to be a governor for all Arizonans in every corner of the state. The governor began the day in Tucson by honoring the memory of Professor Thomas Meixner who...
KGUN 9
Stormy afternoons possible this weekend
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tonight we'll see continued chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms -- with locally heavy rainfall possible. Overnight lows in the 60s across Pima County and the 50s to the South and East. Saturday we're expecting a similar day, slightly cooler than average. Tucson will warm...
Nine migrants found in SUV near Patagonia
One person was arrested for smuggling eight Mexican citizens near Patagonia, according to U.S. Border Patrol Tucson Sector Chief John R. Modlin.
