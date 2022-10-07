Time's up: Are college football games too long?

No sport produces arguments like college football.

Who’s the best team? Who plays the most difficult schedule? So-and-so only wins because they cheat.

The debates are endless and exhausting. And now there’s another entry into the discussion: game length.

College football attendance has been on a steep decline, with concession prices, parking, traffic, and the enormous improvement of the in-home viewing experience all playing a role. Another culprit is the annual lengthening of games.

Replay reviews, an uptick in scoring, a pass-happy era, and commercials have joined forces to make games longer. Over the past five seasons, games have increased by four minutes, which might sound insignificant. But 3 hours, 18 minutes was already a lot of time to devote to Old State U. Three hours, 22 minutes is even more, and there’s no sign of games slowing down.

In 2022, the average game length is more than 3½ hours.

Enter potential radical rule changes: once the ball is set after an incompletion, the clock would run, and no more stopping the clock after a first down.

“I have mixed opinions,” Toledo coach Jason Candle said. “Are we always trying to fix something that isn’t broken? That would be my first thought. My second thought is, there are other ways to speed up a college football game than changing the course of how the game is played. I think there are a lot of other ways to speed that up. Maybe some of those need to be looked at, as well.”

The Rockets’ five games have taken an average of 3 hours, 23 minutes. The shortest has been 3:17, and the longest was 3:31. Both were streamed on ESPN Plus.

With exploding television rights deals in the billions of dollars, TV timeouts and the amount of commercials will only grow. And most fans who sit through a Fox or ESPN broadcast already inundate Twitter every Saturday with their displeasure about incessant stoppages and advertisements.

Three media timeouts are built into each quarter, and those breaks last between 2½ to three minutes.

“I’ve heard no talk about reducing or limiting the commercial inventory that ESPN or CBS are selling,” Sports Business Daily managing editor Austin Karp said. “But there’s definitely something that needs to be looked at on the competition side of ways to shorten the game. Is it something like bringing more picture-in-picture into a game so you can do more advertising while the game is going on? There’s a lot of downtime during a football game.”

The TV timeouts are long enough that Robert Weiner, Toledo’s co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, said it not only impacts the flow of the game, the idle time can cause coaches to change plays.

“If we have the ball immediately after a timeout, sometimes there’s so much time to determine what you’re going to do that you might talk yourself out of a good play,” he said. “During a three-minute timeout, there’s probably a change of play on average twice. A lot of times you go back to the play you started with. I think it definitely impedes the rhythm of the game overall. I’m not complaining about it. I understand the realistic part of that. It’s a big part of why [college football] is so big.”

Ratings continue to impress and even the Mid-American Conference expects a rights-fee increase for its next media package. Which brings us back to offense, namely passing.

There are more completions (63 percent in 2022), first downs, touchdowns than ever — and fewer running plays, which bleed the clock. First downs and touchdowns stop the clock and contribute to the heavy commercial load.

“We’re coaches, but we’re also fans,” Weiner said. “We’re able to watch other games. I do think there’s probably an issue. Even as a coach, yeah, we want to win the game. But we want to be part of a game that’s attractive to fans. Obviously, there are financial concerns for the reason that games have been expanded with the time that’s been taken out for commercials. I think there’s a balance in there.

“The length of games is something that has to be addressed. Is it something that needs to be addressed by cutting down games by an hour? Probably not. Hopefully, it’s addressed in a way that doesn’t really alter the game.”

The NFL is a quarterback-driven league, with the only avenue to winning coming on the arm of a franchise QB. Passing has never been more popular as the record book’s been rewritten over the past two decades. Yet games kick off at 1 p.m. each Sunday and end with time to spare before the 4:25 p.m. games.

Fewer penalties, cleaner play, and different replay rules are part of the equation, as is a shorter halftime by eight minutes compared to college. But the most obvious difference is the rule book — the clock rarely stops during NFL games.

“There are probably some things that we could borrow [from the NFL] that would transfer over to our game that would give it more flow and, obviously, make it more timely,” Weiner said.

Restarting the clock after the ball is set on incompletions could save 20 to 30 second each incomplete pass, an amount of time that would add up to several minutes per game. (The clock would not run in the final two minutes of the first half and the final five minutes of regulation.)

Faster games would be more aesthetically pleasing, create a better in-person viewing experience, and give people a bigger window on Saturday afternoons.

Regardless of the outcome, TV viewership won’t collapse.

“The appetite,” Karp said, “is still there for college football.”