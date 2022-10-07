ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man injured, multiple apartments hit in West Toledo shooting

By The Blade
 4 days ago

A former standout football player at Bowsher High School was shot multiple times late Thursday night in northwest Toledo, authorities said.

Khayson Ratcliffe, 19, was taken to ProMedica Toledo Hospital in serious condition following the shooting just before midnight in a parking lot in the 5700 block of Talmadge Road, near Alexis Road, police said.

Responding officers found Mr. Ratcliffe nearby in the 4300 block of West Alexis. Several nearby apartments and at least five cars were also hit by gunfire, police said.

Mr. Ratcliffe received honors for his play at linebacker for Bowsher in recent years and was selected to play in the Northwest Ohio Regional All-Star Football Game .

