muddyrivernews.com
Second-degree murder charges filed against two people in connection to Sunday morning death outside Hannibal bar
HANNIBAL, Mo. — Two people are facing second-degree murder charges in connection to the death of a Hannibal man on Sunday morning. Four people have taken into custody after an investigation by the Hannibal Police Department, Marion County Sheriff’s Department and the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control. Warrants were issued Monday in the 10th Judicial Circuit of Marion County, charging Tiara T. Bonner, 26, of Hannibal, and Jason D. Anderson, 24, of Hannibal.
2 Hannibal Residents Charged with 2nd Degree Murder in Assault
Four suspects have been arrested and now two have been charged in a weekend assault that resulted in a man's death. As a result, two Hannibal residents have now officially been charged with 2nd degree murder. According to the Hannibal Police Department press release, the assault happened early Sunday morning...
kchi.com
Troopers Report Four Arrests In Area Counties
Four arrests in the area counties are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for the weekend. Saturday at about 10:25 pm in Randolph County, Troopers arrested 32-year-old Crystal G Goddard of Salisbury for three counts of alleged DWI with someone under the age of 17 in the vehicle. She was processed and released.
muddyrivernews.com
Hannibal man dies following assault outside Rumors Bar and Grill; HPD looking for multiple suspects
HANNIBAL, Mo. — Hannibal Police are now classifying the early Sunday morning assault outside of Rumors Bar and Grill as second-degree murder. Police responded around 1:50 a.m. Sunday to the 100 block of North Main for a report of an assault. Upon arrival, officers found a male victim, Dusty Wilson of Hannibal, with serious injuries. Wilson was transported to Hannibal Regional Hospital and later to a trauma center where he died from his injuries.
muddyrivernews.com
Hannibal Police Department searching for information related to Sunday morning assault
HANNIBAL, Mo. — NECOMM dispatched officers at approximately 1:50 a.m. Sunday to the 100 block of North Main for a report of an assault. Upon arrival, officers found a male victim with serious injuries. The male was transported to Hannibal Regional Hospital and later to a trauma center for treatment.
muddyrivernews.com
Griggsville man facing drug, firearm charges
GRIGGSVILLE, Ill. — A Griggsville man was lodged in the Pike County Jail and faces drug and firearm charges. The Pike County Sheriff’s Department executed a court-authorized search warrant at 8:30 p.m. Sept. 26 at a residence in the 400 block of North Stanford Street in Griggsville. After an investigation, Travis R. Brown, 39, was arrested on the following charges:
muddyrivernews.com
Quincy man faces aggravated battery charges after early Friday fight at Club Gen Z
QUINCY — A Quincy man was arrested after a fight early Friday morning in downtown Quincy, and Quincy Police Department officials say the investigation is ongoing and more arrests are expected. The Quincy Police Department reported a fight involving as many as 15 people started inside Club Gen Z,...
muddyrivernews.com
Police chase through two counties ends with Griggsville man arrested near Pleasant Hill
PLEASANT HILL, Ill. — A high-speed pursuit through two counties ended with a Griggsville man being lodged in the Pike County Jail. The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office attempted on Sept. 24 to stop a red Chevrolet truck on State Highway 96 near Howell Hollow in Calhoun County. The truck fled from the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at a high rate of speed.
muddyrivernews.com
QPD Blotter for Oct. 9, 2022
Marilyn Eidson (82) 2675 N. 1650th Ave Clayton, IL for improper driving at 30th and Whewell. PTC. 182. Darren Jones (22) 2108 Seale Rd Phenix City, AL for disobeying a stop sign at 9th and Chestnut. NTA. 109. Paul A Hendrian (46) of Quincy, arrested for FTA No Lamp at...
Pen City Current
For the Record - Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022
10/06/22 - 11:05 a.m. - Fort Madison Police responded to a report of a burglary in the 1500 block of Avenue E. 10/06/22 - 4:40 p.m. - Fort Madison Police arrested Andrew Edward Flowers, 26, of Panorama City, Calif., in the 1400 block of Avenue H, on a charge of public intoxication. He was taken to Lee County Jail.
Secretary for family-owned Missouri business admits embezzling $1.2M
A woman working for a family-owned agricultural business in Ralls County admitted last week to stealing more than a million dollars from her employer over a six-year period.
Domestic incident turns deadly in Lincoln County
A fight between a father and son turned deadly Friday night.
krcgtv.com
Callaway County Sheriff arrested on suspicion of DWI in Moberly
MOBERLY — The Randolph County Sheriff said Friday afternoon Callaway County Sheriff Clay Chism was arrested in Moberly Thursday evening on suspicion of DWI. Randolph County Sheriff Aaron Wilson said Moberly police were called to an Arby's parking lot in town just before 8 p.m. regarding a report of property damage.
khqa.com
Man stabbed after altercation outside Quincy nightclub
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — One man was stabbed early Friday morning during an altercation that escalated outside of a Quincy nightclub. Police were called to the Gen Z nightclub, located in the 900 block of Hampshire St., after a fight broke out inside the club involving between 10-15. The...
khqa.com
Man hospitalized after seriously injured in attack
HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — A man who was badly injured in an attack in Hannibal was rushed to a hospital and then transferred to a trauma center for treatment. Around 1:50 a.m. on Sunday, police were called to the 100 block of North Main for a report on the assault. When officers arrived, they found the victim who had sustained serious injuries.
KMOV
Ralls County woman admits to stealing $1.2 million from job
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A Ralls County woman admitted Thursday to stealing more than $1.2 million from her job. Officials say, Stephanie D. Carper, 51, took advantage of her position as secretary of a family-owned Ralls County agricultural business by writing at least 44 checks to herself from September 2013 to September 2019. She then wrote false explanations on bank deposit slips and the check registry to keep her thefts hidden.
muddyrivernews.com
Hannibal woman in Pike County Jail facing drug charges after traffic stop
PITTSFIELD, Ill. — A Hannibal woman is in the Pike County Jail after she was arrested after a traffic stop. The Pike County Sheriff’s Department conducted a traffic stop at 1:15 p.m. Sept. 20 on a 2004 Ford Freestyle on Jefferson Street near Madison Street in Pittsfield. After an investigation, the driver, Tonya C. Smallwood, 53, of Hannibal, Mo., was arrested on the following charges:
khqa.com
FBI agents fired upon during operation in Warsaw
NEW BLOOMFIELD — FBI agents were shot at Friday morning during an operation just outside Warsaw on U.S. Highway 65. According to an FBI spokesperson, the FBI had a "lawful presence" regarding a federal investigation in the 30000 block of Highway 65. When they announced their presence, they were fired upon from the residence.
muddyrivernews.com
Real estate transfers in Adams County from Sept. 26-30, 2022
Muddy River News transaction information is obtained from Illinois Real Estate Transfer Declaration forms accompanying recorded documents. Dates provided may differ from actual transaction or recording dates. Further details may be obtained from the PTAX form or recorded documents. Kevin F. Glasscock and Barbara A. Glasscock of La Grange, Mo.,...
muddyrivernews.com
MRN THIS WEEK: Josh Jones and the Safe-T Act
Adams County Assistant State’s Attorney talks about the potential ramifications when no cash bail goes into effect in Illinois January 1. For background, Muddy River News ran this Capitol News Illinois story last month. There is also a forum discussing the Safe-T Act at John Wood Community College on...
