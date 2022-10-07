ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palmyra, MO

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
muddyrivernews.com

Second-degree murder charges filed against two people in connection to Sunday morning death outside Hannibal bar

HANNIBAL, Mo. — Two people are facing second-degree murder charges in connection to the death of a Hannibal man on Sunday morning. Four people have taken into custody after an investigation by the Hannibal Police Department, Marion County Sheriff’s Department and the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control. Warrants were issued Monday in the 10th Judicial Circuit of Marion County, charging Tiara T. Bonner, 26, of Hannibal, and Jason D. Anderson, 24, of Hannibal.
HANNIBAL, MO
kchi.com

Troopers Report Four Arrests In Area Counties

Four arrests in the area counties are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for the weekend. Saturday at about 10:25 pm in Randolph County, Troopers arrested 32-year-old Crystal G Goddard of Salisbury for three counts of alleged DWI with someone under the age of 17 in the vehicle. She was processed and released.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, MO
muddyrivernews.com

Hannibal man dies following assault outside Rumors Bar and Grill; HPD looking for multiple suspects

HANNIBAL, Mo. — Hannibal Police are now classifying the early Sunday morning assault outside of Rumors Bar and Grill as second-degree murder. Police responded around 1:50 a.m. Sunday to the 100 block of North Main for a report of an assault. Upon arrival, officers found a male victim, Dusty Wilson of Hannibal, with serious injuries. Wilson was transported to Hannibal Regional Hospital and later to a trauma center where he died from his injuries.
HANNIBAL, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Palmyra, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Palmyra, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
muddyrivernews.com

Griggsville man facing drug, firearm charges

GRIGGSVILLE, Ill. — A Griggsville man was lodged in the Pike County Jail and faces drug and firearm charges. The Pike County Sheriff’s Department executed a court-authorized search warrant at 8:30 p.m. Sept. 26 at a residence in the 400 block of North Stanford Street in Griggsville. After an investigation, Travis R. Brown, 39, was arrested on the following charges:
GRIGGSVILLE, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Police chase through two counties ends with Griggsville man arrested near Pleasant Hill

PLEASANT HILL, Ill. — A high-speed pursuit through two counties ended with a Griggsville man being lodged in the Pike County Jail. The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office attempted on Sept. 24 to stop a red Chevrolet truck on State Highway 96 near Howell Hollow in Calhoun County. The truck fled from the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at a high rate of speed.
GRIGGSVILLE, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Methamphetamine#Thefts#Police#Dfs#W Main Cross
muddyrivernews.com

QPD Blotter for Oct. 9, 2022

Marilyn Eidson (82) 2675 N. 1650th Ave Clayton, IL for improper driving at 30th and Whewell. PTC. 182. Darren Jones (22) 2108 Seale Rd Phenix City, AL for disobeying a stop sign at 9th and Chestnut. NTA. 109. Paul A Hendrian (46) of Quincy, arrested for FTA No Lamp at...
CLAYTON, IL
Pen City Current

For the Record - Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022

10/06/22 - 11:05 a.m. - Fort Madison Police responded to a report of a burglary in the 1500 block of Avenue E. 10/06/22 - 4:40 p.m. - Fort Madison Police arrested Andrew Edward Flowers, 26, of Panorama City, Calif., in the 1400 block of Avenue H, on a charge of public intoxication. He was taken to Lee County Jail.
FORT MADISON, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Depth-first search
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
krcgtv.com

Callaway County Sheriff arrested on suspicion of DWI in Moberly

MOBERLY — The Randolph County Sheriff said Friday afternoon Callaway County Sheriff Clay Chism was arrested in Moberly Thursday evening on suspicion of DWI. Randolph County Sheriff Aaron Wilson said Moberly police were called to an Arby's parking lot in town just before 8 p.m. regarding a report of property damage.
MOBERLY, MO
khqa.com

Man stabbed after altercation outside Quincy nightclub

QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — One man was stabbed early Friday morning during an altercation that escalated outside of a Quincy nightclub. Police were called to the Gen Z nightclub, located in the 900 block of Hampshire St., after a fight broke out inside the club involving between 10-15. The...
QUINCY, IL
khqa.com

Man hospitalized after seriously injured in attack

HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — A man who was badly injured in an attack in Hannibal was rushed to a hospital and then transferred to a trauma center for treatment. Around 1:50 a.m. on Sunday, police were called to the 100 block of North Main for a report on the assault. When officers arrived, they found the victim who had sustained serious injuries.
HANNIBAL, MO
KMOV

Ralls County woman admits to stealing $1.2 million from job

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A Ralls County woman admitted Thursday to stealing more than $1.2 million from her job. Officials say, Stephanie D. Carper, 51, took advantage of her position as secretary of a family-owned Ralls County agricultural business by writing at least 44 checks to herself from September 2013 to September 2019. She then wrote false explanations on bank deposit slips and the check registry to keep her thefts hidden.
RALLS COUNTY, MO
muddyrivernews.com

Hannibal woman in Pike County Jail facing drug charges after traffic stop

PITTSFIELD, Ill. — A Hannibal woman is in the Pike County Jail after she was arrested after a traffic stop. The Pike County Sheriff’s Department conducted a traffic stop at 1:15 p.m. Sept. 20 on a 2004 Ford Freestyle on Jefferson Street near Madison Street in Pittsfield. After an investigation, the driver, Tonya C. Smallwood, 53, of Hannibal, Mo., was arrested on the following charges:
HANNIBAL, MO
khqa.com

FBI agents fired upon during operation in Warsaw

NEW BLOOMFIELD — FBI agents were shot at Friday morning during an operation just outside Warsaw on U.S. Highway 65. According to an FBI spokesperson, the FBI had a "lawful presence" regarding a federal investigation in the 30000 block of Highway 65. When they announced their presence, they were fired upon from the residence.
WARSAW, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Real estate transfers in Adams County from Sept. 26-30, 2022

Muddy River News transaction information is obtained from Illinois Real Estate Transfer Declaration forms accompanying recorded documents. Dates provided may differ from actual transaction or recording dates. Further details may be obtained from the PTAX form or recorded documents. Kevin F. Glasscock and Barbara A. Glasscock of La Grange, Mo.,...
ADAMS COUNTY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

MRN THIS WEEK: Josh Jones and the Safe-T Act

Adams County Assistant State’s Attorney talks about the potential ramifications when no cash bail goes into effect in Illinois January 1. For background, Muddy River News ran this Capitol News Illinois story last month. There is also a forum discussing the Safe-T Act at John Wood Community College on...
ADAMS COUNTY, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy