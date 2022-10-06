ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rosemont, IL

Kim Kardashian Pays for Extra Security at Kids’ School After Kanye West Blasts School’s Name Online – Report

Kim Kardashian isn't taking any chances after reportedly footing the bill for extra security at her kids' school after Kanye West blasted the name of the school online. On Tuesday (Oct. 11), TMZ reported Kim K is shelling out money for more security at the private school that her and Ye's children attend as a safety precaution. The move reportedly comes as a result of Kanye repeatedly name-dropping the school in his feverish run of social media posts during last week's "White Lives Matter" shirt controversy.
65 of the Best Disney Princess Quotes, Because We Could All Use Some Magic in Our Lives

For generations, young children have looked up to Disney princesses in awe of their beautiful castles, fabulous outfits and handsome princes. But there is so much more to Snow White, Ariel, Cinderella and Elsa than finding a Prince Charming and living life happily ever after. Disney Princesses are strong, fierce, heroines who refuse to give up on their dreams while inspiring hope and love and confidence… and believing in yourself!
University of California, Berkeley to Offer Nicki Minaj Class

Nicki Minaj is headed to college. Well, sort of. A class about the Queen of hip-hop will be taught for the upcoming semester at University of California, Berkeley. On Thursday (Oct. 6), Twitter user @Tcmccr revealed that University of California, Berkeley is offering a semester-long course dealing with Nicki Minaj, hip-hop and feminism. The Queens, N.Y. rhymer caught wind of the tweet and responded, "I'd love to stop by."
