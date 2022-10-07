ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

How Can the West Virginia Defense Force More Turnovers?

MORGANTOWN, W.Va – Is it better to be lucky or good? Well, the West Virginia defense hasn’t been good enough and hasn’t been near lucky enough either. What can a struggling defense do to try to help themselves and try to mask their issues? That easy. Create turnovers. But on top of allowing far too many yards and points this season, creating turnovers is something the WVU defense has had issues perfecting.
Jordan Lesley, WVU Defense Unfazed by Baylor’s Fourth Down Aggression

Many aspects of the Baylor offense have caught the attention of Mountaineer head coach Neal Brown. The Bears are coming off a stellar 12-win season where they claimed the Big 12 Conference Championship and a win in the Sugar Bowl, while still exhibiting the same factors that made the offense successful.
WV Sports Now Daily Notebook – October 11

The West Virginia Sports Now Daily Notebook is a daily recap of news concerning West Virginia University Athletics. WVU will be sending two elite shooters to the 2022 International Shooting Sports Federation’s (ISSF) World Championships in Cairo, Egypt, from Oct. 12-25. Update (10:00 AM) – The San Francisco Giants...
2023 C Derek Vorst to Unofficially Visit West Virginia on Thursday

West Virginia men’s basketball will unofficially host 2023 C Derek Vorst on Thursday, his AAU team Ohio Buckets announced on Monday. Vorst currently plays at Rossford High School in Ohio. Vorst (6-foot-10, 235 pounds) holds offers from Indiana State, Northern Iowa and Wright State. Vorst will attend the WVU-Baylor...
WVU 2023 Commit RB Jahiem White Ran for 417 Yards, 6 Scores in High School Game

A future Mountaineer is providing West Virginia fans a reason to be excited. WVU commit running back Jahiem White just put up an eye-popping yard total for any level. White ran for 417 yards in York High School’s win over Dallastown on Saturday afternoon. Not that rushing for over 400 yards in a game wouldn’t be impressive enough, but that doesn’t come close to describing the day that White actually had.
Mid week football forecasts for Marshall, WVU

(WOWK) — Both major university football teams in West Virginia have home games during the middle of the week this week. For starters, Marshall hosts Louisiana on Wednesday. There is an early call for scattered showers or a storm but likely it won’t last long. Take a poncho just in case. WVU plays at home […]
Bob Huggins and Trio of Mountaineers Set to Attend Big 12 MBB Media Day

West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins as well as players Kedrian Johnson, Emmitt Matthews and Erik Stevenson will represent the Mountaineers next Wednesday for Big 12 media day. The Hall of Fame coach and the trio of Mountaineers will head to Kansas City to kickoff the 2022-23 season. Huggins is...
WVU prepares former Viatris facility for various companies

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia University continues to prepare its move into the former Viatris Inc. facility in Morgantown. The WVU Innovation Corporation will provide 1.2 million square feet of space for various organizations. The pharmaceutical manufacturing equipment is still in the building, and former employees of Viatris and its predecessor Mylan Pharmaceuticals will maintain the facility.
Facility for struggling addicts opens in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Hope Hill Sobering Center is a short-term care facility for people struggling with drug use and alcohol addictions. The center includes 15 beds for people to stay overnight and get the help they need. Women and men will be separated on different sides. It is located...
West Virginians fear a road meant to help their towns could destroy them

DAVIS, W.Va. - West Virginia transportation officials plan to move quickly to extend a new bridge and highway over the north fork of the Blackwater River near this small Appalachian town, using a chunk of money provided by Congress' recent infrastructure bill. State highway officials say the completion of another...
Local team wins trivia tournament

BUCKHANNON — On Saturday, September 24, a local Buckhannon Trivia Team participated in the Summer Slam Trivia Tournament, held at Brickside Bar & Grille in Bridgeport. Teams from several counties participated in this tournament, but Team Sweet a Licious came out on top with the first place win. The trophy is proudly on display at Sweet a Licious, located on Madison Street in Buckhannon.
