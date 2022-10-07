Rafael Nadal is taking on an entirely new game: Fatherhood. The tennis star and wife Mery Perello reportedly welcomed their first child on Saturday afternoon in Mallorca, according to the Spanish outlet Marca. The publication noted that the baby is a boy and will be named after his father.Prior to the birth, the couple had been making headlines in the Spanish press. Ms Perello had been admitted to a private clinic in Palma amid her 31st week of pregnancy, according to The Sun. The reports at the time noted that doctors were monitoring the mom-to-be “as a precaution.”Last month, Mr...

