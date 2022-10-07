ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN

Taylor Fritz downs Frances Tiafoe to win Japan Open

Taylor Fritz beat compatriot Frances Tiafoe 7-6(3), 7-6(2) in a tense final to win the Japan Open on Sunday and claim his third title of the year. The two 24-year-olds traded breaks in the opening set before the greater consistency of Fritz took him ahead in the tiebreak and he secured it with a cracking forehand, breaking his opponent's streak of 13 tiebreak wins.
SPORTS
The Independent

Rafael Nadal and wife welcome first child

Rafael Nadal is taking on an entirely new game: Fatherhood. The tennis star and wife Mery Perello reportedly welcomed their first child on Saturday afternoon in Mallorca, according to the Spanish outlet Marca. The publication noted that the baby is a boy and will be named after his father.Prior to the birth, the couple had been making headlines in the Spanish press. Ms Perello had been admitted to a private clinic in Palma amid her 31st week of pregnancy, according to The Sun. The reports at the time noted that doctors were monitoring the mom-to-be “as a precaution.”Last month, Mr...
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#From Japan#Seoul#Canadian#South Korean
ESPN

Barbora Krejcikova gives Iga Swiatek first final loss since 2019

OSTRAVA, Czech Republic -- Iga Swiatek lost in a final for the first time in three years as Barbora Krejcikova claimed her second title in successive weeks at the Agel Open on Sunday. Home favorite Krejcikova rallied from a set down to win the final 5-7, 7-6 (4), 6-3. Krejcikova...
TENNIS
ESPN

Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra wins LIV event in Bangkok by 3 shots

BANGKOK, Thailand -- Former top amateur Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra shot a final-round 69 and won the LIV Golf Invitational-Bangkok by three strokes over Patrick Reed on Sunday. Lopez-Chacarra had a three-round, 19-under total of 197 after the storm-delayed finish on the newly opened Stonehill Golf Club course north of Bangkok. Reed...
GOLF

Comments / 0

Community Policy