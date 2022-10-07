Read full article on original website
Related
ESPN
Taylor Fritz downs Frances Tiafoe to win Japan Open
Taylor Fritz beat compatriot Frances Tiafoe 7-6(3), 7-6(2) in a tense final to win the Japan Open on Sunday and claim his third title of the year. The two 24-year-olds traded breaks in the opening set before the greater consistency of Fritz took him ahead in the tiebreak and he secured it with a cracking forehand, breaking his opponent's streak of 13 tiebreak wins.
Novak Djokovic defeats Stefanos Tsitsipas in Astana Open final to win his 90th career ATP title
Novak Djokovic claimed his 90th career ATP Tour title by cruising past Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final of the Astana Open in Kazakhstan.
Rafael Nadal and wife welcome first child
Rafael Nadal is taking on an entirely new game: Fatherhood. The tennis star and wife Mery Perello reportedly welcomed their first child on Saturday afternoon in Mallorca, according to the Spanish outlet Marca. The publication noted that the baby is a boy and will be named after his father.Prior to the birth, the couple had been making headlines in the Spanish press. Ms Perello had been admitted to a private clinic in Palma amid her 31st week of pregnancy, according to The Sun. The reports at the time noted that doctors were monitoring the mom-to-be “as a precaution.”Last month, Mr...
Tennis-Waiving Djokovic ban would be 'slap in the face' for Australia - ex-minister
MELBOURNE, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Waiving Novak Djokovic's visa ban to let him play the Australian Open would be a "slap in the face" for Australian people who vaccinated for COVID-19, opposition lawmaker and former Home Affairs Minister Karen Andrews said on Monday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ESPN
Barbora Krejcikova gives Iga Swiatek first final loss since 2019
OSTRAVA, Czech Republic -- Iga Swiatek lost in a final for the first time in three years as Barbora Krejcikova claimed her second title in successive weeks at the Agel Open on Sunday. Home favorite Krejcikova rallied from a set down to win the final 5-7, 7-6 (4), 6-3. Krejcikova...
ESPN
Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra wins LIV event in Bangkok by 3 shots
BANGKOK, Thailand -- Former top amateur Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra shot a final-round 69 and won the LIV Golf Invitational-Bangkok by three strokes over Patrick Reed on Sunday. Lopez-Chacarra had a three-round, 19-under total of 197 after the storm-delayed finish on the newly opened Stonehill Golf Club course north of Bangkok. Reed...
GOLF・
Comments / 0