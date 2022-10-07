ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Comments / 0

Related
FOX2Now

Eileen Ryan, actress and mother of Sean Penn, dies at 94

(NEXSTAR) – Eileen Ryan, actress and mother to Michael, Sean, and Chris Penn, has died, her son announced Monday. She was 94. In a Twitter post, her eldest son Michael wrote “We lost mom yesterday.” Ryan died at her home Sunday, one week before her birthday, People and CNN have confirmed. Additional details about her cause of death have not been released.
TV SHOWS
FOX2Now

FOX2Now

Saint Louis, MO
50K+
Followers
48K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell stories about St. Louis news, weather, and sports. Follow us for breaking news and more.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy