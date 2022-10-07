Read full article on original website
Eileen Ryan, actress and mother of Sean Penn, dies at 94
(NEXSTAR) – Eileen Ryan, actress and mother to Michael, Sean, and Chris Penn, has died, her son announced Monday. She was 94. In a Twitter post, her eldest son Michael wrote “We lost mom yesterday.” Ryan died at her home Sunday, one week before her birthday, People and CNN have confirmed. Additional details about her cause of death have not been released.
