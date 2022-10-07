Is 2022 Your First Time Voting? Tell Us What Issues Matter To You.
The midterm elections are Nov. 8, and for many 18- and 19-year-olds, it will be the first time they can vote. If that’s you, we want to hear from your thoughts on voting and the issues the country is facing. Are there challenges to casting your ballot you’ll have to overcome? Why are you voting? What issues are important to you? How do you feel about the current political landscape?
A lot of issues are on the line this year, from who controls Congress to abortion rights. If you’re a teen voting for the first time in 2022, fill out this form . BuzzFeed News may contact you for a future story.
- The 2022 Midterms Are A Referendum On Abortion Rights And LGBTQ Freedoms. Here's How To Have Your Say. Paige Skinner · Sept. 27, 2022
- Midterm Elections In These Six States Could Change Abortion Access For Millions Of People Anna Betts · Sept. 28, 2022
- Abortion Bans Are Unpopular With Most Americans, So Some Republican Candidates Are Trying To Walk Back Their Extreme Stances Anna Betts · Sept. 14, 2022
Comments / 0