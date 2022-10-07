ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is 2022 Your First Time Voting? Tell Us What Issues Matter To You.

By Paige Skinner
BuzzFeed News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xcmwu_0iQ3v5Xi00
Lindsey Nicholson/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

The midterm elections are Nov. 8, and for many 18- and 19-year-olds, it will be the first time they can vote. If that’s you, we want to hear from your thoughts on voting and the issues the country is facing. Are there challenges to casting your ballot you’ll have to overcome? Why are you voting? What issues are important to you? How do you feel about the current political landscape?

A lot of issues are on the line this year, from who controls Congress to abortion rights. If you’re a teen voting for the first time in 2022, fill out this form . BuzzFeed News may contact you for a future story.

