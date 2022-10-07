Read full article on original website
Indiana County man accused of making meth, dumping waste in 5 different areas
INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. — An Indiana County man is facing charges after police said he made methamphetamine and dumped the chemical waste and paraphernalia at five different locations in the region. According to Pennsylvania State Police, a trooper noticed a large black garbage bag in the woods near Stewart...
U.S. Marshals arrest alleged drug dealer in Indiana County
INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. — A man wanted on federal charges in Nevada was arrested Friday in White Township, Indiana County. Terry Tabor was taken into custody without incident by U.S. Marshals, according to information provided by Indiana County District Attorney Bob Manzi. The arrest was a joint operation with the Indiana County Drug Task Force, Indiana Borough police department and U.S. Marshals.
Rockview state police probing two scams with a loss of $9,700
BELLEFONTE, PA – Rockview state police on Sunday released information on two recent scams in the Bald Eagle valley area of Centre County. The loss was $8,000, police said, when an elderly Port Matilda area woman was scammed out of $8,000. The victim, age 84, lived at Wagner Lane, Huston Township. She told police she had been contacted by phone last Thursday morning, the caller posing as the woman’s nephew and seeking bail money. She then got a call by another unknown individual posing as her nephew’s attorney. He instructed the woman to hand the cash to a privately coordinated courier who would be stopping by her house later Thursday to pick up the money.
PSP investigating Cambria County 'disturbance' that sent one person to the hospital
BARR TWP., Pa. (WJAC) — Pennsylvania State Police said they are investigating a "disturbance" in northern Cambria County that led to one person being taken away in an ambulance. Troopers on the scene would not provide details as to what happened that led to the injury as their investigation...
Belmont County trio charged with drug trafficking, child endangerment
BRIDGEPORT, Ohio (WTRF) — In the early morning hours of Friday, Oct. 7, the Bridgeport Police Department executed two search warrants simultaneously at 230 Bennet Street and 205 Lee Street. They were assisted by the Belmont County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Interdiction Unit and the Martins Ferry Police Department The search warrants resulted in the seizure […]
West Mifflin police looking to identify man in connection to ongoing case
WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — West Mifflin police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man connected to an open investigation. According to police, they need help identifying a man seen in surveillance footage. Because the case is open, police said they cannot release more information at...
2 wanted for drug possession in Clearfield County
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Two people are wanted by police as they were found to be in possession of meth, Cocaine, and Heroin in Clearfield. On Thursday, Oct. 6 officers conducted a traffic stop near Clearfield Mall at 1:58 a.m. Upon stopping the vehicle, officers suspected that drugs were in the vehicle. Amber Johnson, […]
Large Somerset County Drug Bust
Acting Somerset County District Attorney Molly Metzgar announced the sentencing of a Central City man who was charged earlier this year in what authorities labeled as “one of the largest drug busts in Somerset County history.”. Authorities say Jordan Rasbach, 36, was sentenced Wednesday to serve 13 to 26...
Markleton Woman Facing Theft Charges
State police in Somerset County say a Markleton woman is facing charges, accused of stealing more than $38,000 from a local American Legion post and using it to make payments on online gambling sites. Troopers say Regina Sanner, 43, was hired in Sept. of 2020 to be the manager of...
Police looking for suspect in ransacking of Fayette County bar
NEW SALEM, Pa. — A Fayette County business owner is looking for help from the public after her bar was broken into and ransacked earlier this week. The break-in happened early Tuesday morning at the Dark Horse Saloon in New Salem. Surveillance video shows a suspect ransacking the bar for more than an hour, damaging the business's safe, and stealing the entire ATM.
3 charged in South Huntingdon burglary
Three people are facing charges in a South Huntingdon burglary, according to court papers. Michael F. Walz, 35, of Elizabeth is accused of taking $1,065 and a pistol from a home, according to court papers. He is charged with burglary, theft and criminal mischief. Autumn M. Weigle, 30, of Smithton...
Greensburg shooting suspect seeks separate trial
The lawyer for a Greensburg man charged in connection with a shootout earlier this year in downtown Greensburg wants a separate trial from another man with whom police said he exchanged gunfire. In court documents filed this week, attorney Brent McCune said the defenses of his client, Evan Curley, and...
Local Woman Pleads Guilty To Role In Drug Ring
A local woman has entered a guilty plea following arrests made last year by Pennsylvania’s Office of the Attorney General and the Butler County District Attorney’s Drug Task Force. According to Attorney General Josh Shapiro, Desirae Feitl recently pled guilty to one count of Delivery of a Controlled...
Mahoning County indictments: Oct. 6, 2022
A Mahoning County grand jury returned these indictments on Thursday.
Oil City Man Accused of Choking His 76-Year-Old Grandmother
OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – An Oil City man is behind bars for allegedly choking his 76-year-old grandmother during a domestic altercation on Tuesday evening. According to court documents, the Oil City Police Department filed criminal charges against 30-year-old Brandon David Jaco in Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish’s office on Tuesday, October 4.
Police arrest two on drug charges; one leaves hospital, other fights to stay there
Reports said before police asked to search the car, Lykens told officers she was pregnant and having cramps. An ambulance was called for her, reports said.
Pittsburgh (PA) Firefighter Takes Near-Lethal Dose of Heroin in Firehouse
A Pittsburgh firefighter who works at the Engine 37 Firehouse in Manchester overdosed on heroin at the fire station on Aug. 10, police say. Police say a fellow firefighter discovered the firefighter on the floor in the locker room with needle was near his body, according to Target 11. The firefighter was revived with Narcan.
POLICE: Weekly Police Blotter
On September 24, at approximately 6:43 p.m., PA State Police were dispatched to a known address on Beaver Street, Wampum Borough, for a reported domestic disturbance. Upon arrival, both parties involved, Sharon Norris, 43, and Justin Norris, 45, were separated. One individual was treated at the scene for a minor head injury. Further investigation led to both parties receiving charges of harassment and disorderly conduct will be filed through MDJ 53-3-01. SIMPLE ASSAULT:
Ohio police arrest man, charge girlfriend, 2 juveniles on drug charges at home
Deputies in Belmont County say they arrested a man, charged his girlfriend, and two juveniles on multiple drug charges. The Belmont County Sheriff’s Office says they conducted a search warrant on 23rd street in Bellaire and arrested Jessie Purcell, 27, and charged his girlfriend Jessica Zawisa(No photo available), 27, both from Bellaire. Two Ohio men […]
Woman needed surgery after being assaulted by Johnstown man, police say
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Johnstown man is accused of physically assaulting a woman multiple times and leaving her with injuries that needed reconstructive surgery, police said. Johnstown police wrote in two separate criminal complaints that, Cornelius Andrews Jr., 39, allegedly strangled the women in one incident, and severly beat her in another. In October, the […]
