ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookville, PA

Comments / 0

Related
therecord-online.com

Rockview state police probing two scams with a loss of $9,700

BELLEFONTE, PA – Rockview state police on Sunday released information on two recent scams in the Bald Eagle valley area of Centre County. The loss was $8,000, police said, when an elderly Port Matilda area woman was scammed out of $8,000. The victim, age 84, lived at Wagner Lane, Huston Township. She told police she had been contacted by phone last Thursday morning, the caller posing as the woman’s nephew and seeking bail money. She then got a call by another unknown individual posing as her nephew’s attorney. He instructed the woman to hand the cash to a privately coordinated courier who would be stopping by her house later Thursday to pick up the money.
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
wesb.com

Bradford Woman Escapes Custody

A Braford woman has escaped custody. 50-year-old Doreather Skaggs had allegedly asked for drug treatment during a court case and walked away from the facility on Sept 25. Skaggs is charged with escape along with her previous charges of disorderly conduct, harassment and stalking in June and possession of drug paraphernalia in July.
BRADFORD, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
Brookville, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Brookville, PA
City
Punxsutawney, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Man killed after car went into ditch in Indiana County

INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. — An Indiana County man died in a one-vehicle crash along Morrow Road in South Mahoning Township. Roy Shields Simpson, 67, of Home, was driving his Chevrolet Trailblazer just after 3 p.m. Thursday when it left the road and came to rest on the driver’s side about 125 feet from the road in a ditch, according to a report from Coroner Jerry Overman Jr. and a release Pennsylvania State Police.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

U.S. Marshals arrest alleged drug dealer in Indiana County

INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. — A man wanted on federal charges in Nevada was arrested Friday in White Township, Indiana County. Terry Tabor was taken into custody without incident by U.S. Marshals, according to information provided by Indiana County District Attorney Bob Manzi. The arrest was a joint operation with the Indiana County Drug Task Force, Indiana Borough police department and U.S. Marshals.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Man killed in Indiana County crash

SOUTH MAHONING, Pa. (KDKA) - A man is dead after his car went off the road and crashed into a stream in Indiana County. Roy Simpson, 67, was driving his Chevy Trailblazer on Morrow Road in South Mahoning Township around 3 p.m. Thursday when the Indiana County coroner said it's believed he suffered a medical emergency that caused him to crash. His car went off the road, down a hill, into a field and across a stream, landing on its side about 125 feet from the road. Simpson was trapped inside the vehicle and had to be extricated by firefighters, the coroner's report said. He wasn't wearing a seatbelt. The cause and manner of death are pending investigation. 
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xbox One#Vehicle Theft#Ssr Motorsports#Eyt Media Group Inc
WPXI Pittsburgh

Police: Man enters Butler school bus, threatens children

BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. — Police are securing a warrant for a man who allegedly entered a school bus and threatened Butler Area School students. Police were notified by a Valley Lines school bus driver that a man entered the bus around 7 a.m. Thursday at Lincoln Avenue near Center Avenue, according to Butler City police Chief Bob O’Neill.
BUTLER, PA
explore venango

State Police Calls: DUIs; Vehicle Strikes Bear in Sugarcreek Borough

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin responded to the following incidents:. Franklin-based Pennsylvania State Police say they initiated the traffic stop of a 2008 Ford Escape near Allegheny Blvd. and Two Mile Run Road in Sugarcreek Borough, Venango County. Further investigation resulted in the arrest of the 18-year-old male operator on suspicion of driving under the influence.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Altoona Fefi’s ‘got what they deserved’ accused robber told police

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man was arrested after a woman he allegedly assaulted and threatened her life, told police that he was the person they were looking for from a Fefi’s robbery. Christain Thomas Malique Brown, 25, was taken into custody Oct. 5 and charged on two different cases, according to court documents. […]
ALTOONA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Public Safety
explore venango

Oil City Man Accused of Choking His 76-Year-Old Grandmother

OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – An Oil City man is behind bars for allegedly choking his 76-year-old grandmother during a domestic altercation on Tuesday evening. According to court documents, the Oil City Police Department filed criminal charges against 30-year-old Brandon David Jaco in Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish’s office on Tuesday, October 4.
OIL CITY, PA
YourErie

Overnight accident sends one to Corry hospital on Saturday

An overnight accident sent one person to the hospital. A call came in around 10:15 p.m. Saturday, and according to a witness at the scene, a female driver lost control of her car, which rolled over along East Columbus Street in Corry. The driver was taken to Corry Memorial Hospital with head injuries. No further […]
CORRY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Film crew finds Harmony businessman's body in Allegheny River

A Harmony-area businessman was found dead in the Allegheny River on Saturday afternoon. Tod DiMinno, 54, who owned the Harmony Emporium, was last seen Sept. 28, according to the Zelienople Borough Police Department. More than a week after he went missing, his body was found in a submerged car in...
HARMONY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Details of Fatal Crash in Clarion County Released

TOBY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – The details of a fatal crash that occurred on August 20 in Toby Township have been released by the Pennsylvania State Police. A report detailing the crash was released to exploreClarion.com after a Right to Know Request was submitted in late August. The request was approved by Rachel Zeltmann, Deputy Agency Open Records Officer at the Pennsylvania State Police headquarters in Harrisburg, following several informal attempts to obtain the records from Clarion-based State Police.
CLARION COUNTY, PA
Tribune-Review

Blairsville man killed in Derry Township crash

A Blairsville man was killed Thursday after being ejected from a vehicle in Derry Township, according to state police and the Westmoreland County Coroner. Christopher M. Howe, 36, was headed north on Route 217 near Cherry Street before 3 a.m. when authorities said he left the road, hit a guardrail and swerved across Route 217, hitting the other guardrail.
BLAIRSVILLE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy