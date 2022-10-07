Read full article on original website
WJAC TV
PSP investigating Cambria County 'disturbance' that sent one person to the hospital
BARR TWP., Pa. (WJAC) — Pennsylvania State Police said they are investigating a "disturbance" in northern Cambria County that led to one person being taken away in an ambulance. Troopers on the scene would not provide details as to what happened that led to the injury as their investigation...
therecord-online.com
Rockview state police probing two scams with a loss of $9,700
BELLEFONTE, PA – Rockview state police on Sunday released information on two recent scams in the Bald Eagle valley area of Centre County. The loss was $8,000, police said, when an elderly Port Matilda area woman was scammed out of $8,000. The victim, age 84, lived at Wagner Lane, Huston Township. She told police she had been contacted by phone last Thursday morning, the caller posing as the woman’s nephew and seeking bail money. She then got a call by another unknown individual posing as her nephew’s attorney. He instructed the woman to hand the cash to a privately coordinated courier who would be stopping by her house later Thursday to pick up the money.
Indiana County man accused of making meth, dumping waste in 5 different areas
INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. — An Indiana County man is facing charges after police said he made methamphetamine and dumped the chemical waste and paraphernalia at five different locations in the region. According to Pennsylvania State Police, a trooper noticed a large black garbage bag in the woods near Stewart...
wesb.com
Bradford Woman Escapes Custody
A Braford woman has escaped custody. 50-year-old Doreather Skaggs had allegedly asked for drug treatment during a court case and walked away from the facility on Sept 25. Skaggs is charged with escape along with her previous charges of disorderly conduct, harassment and stalking in June and possession of drug paraphernalia in July.
Man killed after car went into ditch in Indiana County
INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. — An Indiana County man died in a one-vehicle crash along Morrow Road in South Mahoning Township. Roy Shields Simpson, 67, of Home, was driving his Chevrolet Trailblazer just after 3 p.m. Thursday when it left the road and came to rest on the driver’s side about 125 feet from the road in a ditch, according to a report from Coroner Jerry Overman Jr. and a release Pennsylvania State Police.
3rd man accused of soliciting ‘teen’ by social media group, police report
ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Another man was allegedly caught trying to meet a teen in Elk County, making him the third man in less than a month that was ‘caught’ by the social media group “814 Pred Hunters.” Devon McClintick, 27, of Weedville, is facing a solicitation of a minor charge after police said […]
U.S. Marshals arrest alleged drug dealer in Indiana County
INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. — A man wanted on federal charges in Nevada was arrested Friday in White Township, Indiana County. Terry Tabor was taken into custody without incident by U.S. Marshals, according to information provided by Indiana County District Attorney Bob Manzi. The arrest was a joint operation with the Indiana County Drug Task Force, Indiana Borough police department and U.S. Marshals.
Man killed in Indiana County crash
SOUTH MAHONING, Pa. (KDKA) - A man is dead after his car went off the road and crashed into a stream in Indiana County. Roy Simpson, 67, was driving his Chevy Trailblazer on Morrow Road in South Mahoning Township around 3 p.m. Thursday when the Indiana County coroner said it's believed he suffered a medical emergency that caused him to crash. His car went off the road, down a hill, into a field and across a stream, landing on its side about 125 feet from the road. Simpson was trapped inside the vehicle and had to be extricated by firefighters, the coroner's report said. He wasn't wearing a seatbelt. The cause and manner of death are pending investigation.
Police: Man enters Butler school bus, threatens children
BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. — Police are securing a warrant for a man who allegedly entered a school bus and threatened Butler Area School students. Police were notified by a Valley Lines school bus driver that a man entered the bus around 7 a.m. Thursday at Lincoln Avenue near Center Avenue, according to Butler City police Chief Bob O’Neill.
explore venango
State Police Calls: DUIs; Vehicle Strikes Bear in Sugarcreek Borough
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin responded to the following incidents:. Franklin-based Pennsylvania State Police say they initiated the traffic stop of a 2008 Ford Escape near Allegheny Blvd. and Two Mile Run Road in Sugarcreek Borough, Venango County. Further investigation resulted in the arrest of the 18-year-old male operator on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Pa. crash claims 1 victim; speed played role, coroner says
A Blairsville man was killed Thursday after being ejected from a vehicle in Derry Township, Westmoreland County, according to state police and the county coroner, Trib Live reported. According to the news outlet, Christopher M. Howe, 36, was headed north on Route 217 near Cherry Street before 3 a.m. when...
Altoona Fefi’s ‘got what they deserved’ accused robber told police
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man was arrested after a woman he allegedly assaulted and threatened her life, told police that he was the person they were looking for from a Fefi’s robbery. Christain Thomas Malique Brown, 25, was taken into custody Oct. 5 and charged on two different cases, according to court documents. […]
explore venango
Oil City Man Accused of Choking His 76-Year-Old Grandmother
OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – An Oil City man is behind bars for allegedly choking his 76-year-old grandmother during a domestic altercation on Tuesday evening. According to court documents, the Oil City Police Department filed criminal charges against 30-year-old Brandon David Jaco in Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish’s office on Tuesday, October 4.
Overnight accident sends one to Corry hospital on Saturday
An overnight accident sent one person to the hospital. A call came in around 10:15 p.m. Saturday, and according to a witness at the scene, a female driver lost control of her car, which rolled over along East Columbus Street in Corry. The driver was taken to Corry Memorial Hospital with head injuries. No further […]
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Film crew finds Harmony businessman's body in Allegheny River
A Harmony-area businessman was found dead in the Allegheny River on Saturday afternoon. Tod DiMinno, 54, who owned the Harmony Emporium, was last seen Sept. 28, according to the Zelienople Borough Police Department. More than a week after he went missing, his body was found in a submerged car in...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Details of Fatal Crash in Clarion County Released
TOBY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – The details of a fatal crash that occurred on August 20 in Toby Township have been released by the Pennsylvania State Police. A report detailing the crash was released to exploreClarion.com after a Right to Know Request was submitted in late August. The request was approved by Rachel Zeltmann, Deputy Agency Open Records Officer at the Pennsylvania State Police headquarters in Harrisburg, following several informal attempts to obtain the records from Clarion-based State Police.
explorejeffersonpa.com
State Police Calls: Couple Charged Following Domestic Incident in Reynoldsville
JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following incidents:. On October 3 around 12:27 a.m., PSP DuBois received a report of a domestic along Worth Street in Reynoldsville Borough, Jefferson County. Through investigation, it was further discovered that the argument became a physical altercation. A...
Blairsville man killed in Derry Township crash
A Blairsville man was killed Thursday after being ejected from a vehicle in Derry Township, according to state police and the Westmoreland County Coroner. Christopher M. Howe, 36, was headed north on Route 217 near Cherry Street before 3 a.m. when authorities said he left the road, hit a guardrail and swerved across Route 217, hitting the other guardrail.
wtae.com
19-year-old in Armstrong County Jail after hitting someone in a road work zone
SUGARCREEK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — In Armstrong County, a 19-year-old man is charged with speeding through an active work zone and hitting someone. Ronald Wiegand, Jr., is being charged with reckless driving and causing serious bodily injury, among other charges. Police say Wiegand ran a stop sign in Sugarcreek Township...
1 person killed in crash in Derry Township, victim identified
One person is dead after a crash in Derry Township early Thursday. The crash happened on Route 217 about a mile south of Blairsville Road around 2:50 a.m. According to the Westmoreland County coroner, the vehicle crossed the center line of the road, struck a guardrail, overturned and struck a tree.
