Roff, OK

KTEN.com

Ada beats Madill in 4A-4 action

ADA, Oklahoma (KTEN) - The Ada Cougars came out hot in a 47-14 win over Madill. With the win Ada moves to 4-2 this season and Madill falls to 2-4.
ADA, OK
KTEN.com

Pauls Valley stunned Sulphur 34-28

PAULS VALLEY, Okla. (KTEN) - Pauls Valley stepped up Friday night with a big district win over Sulphur at home 34-28. The Panthers move to 3-3 while Sulphur moves to 3-2.
PAULS VALLEY, OK
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Depressing Oklahoma Photo

Oklahoma is reeling from Saturday's brutal 49-0 loss to Texas. The Sooners mustered 39 passing yards without even scoring any garbage-time points at a home. As a result, the Longhorns prevented their rivals from conducting a time-honored tradition in Norman. Parker Thune of 247Sports posted a photo of the Sooner...
NORMAN, OK
#Ossaa#Tigers
Outsider.com

Oklahoma Fans Emptied Out of the Cotton Bowl During Embarrassing Blowout Loss to Texas: WATCH

Just how lopsided was that Texas-Oklahoma game? We’ll give you tangible proof, straight from the Cotton Bowl. You don’t even need words or a score. So here’s the clip from Saturday’s game. And OK, here’s the score — Texas 49, Oklahoma 0. The camera pans the crowd, going from the Texas side of the Cotton Bowl to those wearing Crimson and Cream on the Oklahoma portion of the stadium.
AUSTIN, TX
The Spun

Former USC Star Matt Leinart Has Blunt Message For Oklahoma Fans

The Oklahoma Sooners had an embarrassing performance against the Texas Longhorns on Saturday, falling 49-0 in the Red River Rivalry. Oklahoma football fans were understandably upset after today's blowout loss. Some pointed to the departure of Lincoln Riley and the after effects that breakup had on the program. Riley now...
NORMAN, OK
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma

What is your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a nice burger with some fries on the side, then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Oklahoma that are known for serving delicious burgers and that you should absolutely visit if you haven't before. Are your curious to see what made it on the list?
OKLAHOMA STATE
FanSided

OU fans roasting Texas football HC Steve Sarkisian on social media

A little less than 24 hours from kickoff between Texas football and the Oklahoma Sooners in the Red River Rivalry game, the fans up in Norman got to work on social media to try and roast head coach Steve Sarkisian. On Twitter on the morning of Oct. 7, the Oklahoma faithful were out in force putting their best shot forward to roast Sark.
AUSTIN, TX
KOCO

2 minors in custody after leading Oklahoma troopers on high-speed chase

SHAWNEE, Okla. — Authorities took two minors into custody after they led troopers on a high-speed chase that ended in a crash early Friday morning. Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials told KOCO 5 that a 14-year-old girl from Seminole was driving west in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 40 before crossing the center median and into the westbound lanes at a high rate of speed.
SHAWNEE, OK
kswo.com

Marlow man sent to hospital after Motorcycle hits deer

MARLOW, Okla. (KSWO) - A Stephens County man was taken to the hospital after crashing his motorcycle. According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the 48 year old was driving his motorcycle southbound on Heffington in Marlow Thursday night when a deer crossed in front of him. He was taken by...
MARLOW, OK
oklahomatoday.com

The country’s second-largest herd of Asian elephants roams the rolling countryside of southeastern Oklahoma, giving animal lovers a chance to get an up-close view of these magnificent creatures.

Itʼs a typical April day in lush southeastern Oklahoma, and it’s already muggy and creeping up to hot at ten in the morning. Fifty people of all ages have driven hours from Oklahoma City, Tulsa, Texas, and even Missouri to Hugo, a town of about 5,000 people—and eleven elephants. Giddy anticipation bubbles through the crowd of visitors as they climb onto what look like extended golf carts that ferry them beyond a set of tall metal gates.
HUGO, OK

