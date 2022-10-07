Read full article on original website
Related
KTEN.com
Ada beats Madill in 4A-4 action
ADA, Oklahoma (KTEN) - The Ada Cougars came out hot in a 47-14 win over Madill. With the win Ada moves to 4-2 this season and Madill falls to 2-4.
COLUMN: Brent Venables, Oklahoma Fans Have New Appreciation for Bob Stoops' Consistency
In his 17 years in Norman, Stoops never lost three straight games, and only lost two in a row once. His teams excelled at making sure one loss didn't become two ... or three.
KOCO
Legendary coaches Barry Switzer, Bob Stoops share memories of OU-Texas
As the Sooners geared up for their rivalry matchup against Texas, KOCO 5 spoke with two legendary OU coaches. Mark Rodgers sat down with Switzer and Stoops at the NOUN Hotel in Norman to discuss their memories and history of the Red River Showdown. Open the video player above to...
KTEN.com
Pauls Valley stunned Sulphur 34-28
PAULS VALLEY, Okla. (KTEN) - Pauls Valley stepped up Friday night with a big district win over Sulphur at home 34-28. The Panthers move to 3-3 while Sulphur moves to 3-2.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cedric Baxter Jr., nation's top RB, on Texas' blowout win over Oklahoma: '(That's) why I committed there'
The Texas Longhorns' 49-0 blowout victory over Oklahoma was one of the nation's most notable results over the weekend. And among future Texas football players, it was a moment to celebrate. Edgewater High School (Florida) five-star prospect Cedric Baxter Jr., the nation's No. 1 running back, ...
College Football World Reacts To Depressing Oklahoma Photo
Oklahoma is reeling from Saturday's brutal 49-0 loss to Texas. The Sooners mustered 39 passing yards without even scoring any garbage-time points at a home. As a result, the Longhorns prevented their rivals from conducting a time-honored tradition in Norman. Parker Thune of 247Sports posted a photo of the Sooner...
Oklahoma broke rivalry protocol after loss to Texas
Oklahoma suffered an absolutely ugly loss to rival Texas on Saturday in the Red River Shootout, getting blown out 49-0. The loss was the biggest shutout loss ever for Oklahoma. Not only did the Sooners set some embarrassing records in the loss to the Longhorns, but they also broke protocol...
Brent Venables On Saturday's Loss To Texas: I Obviously Did A Poor Job
The Oklahoma Sooners were embarrassed by the Texas Longhorns in this year's Red River Showdown, losing by a final score of 49-0. Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables received a lot of criticism for the way his team performed today. The offense looked lost without starting quarterback Dillon Gabriel. Venables owned...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WATCH: Oklahoma OC Jeff Lebby Texas Postgame
Oklahoma offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby met with the media following OU's 49-0 loss to Texas.
Oklahoma Coach Admits He ‘Did a Poor Job’ in Red River Showdown
The Sooners lost in blowout fashion for the second consecutive Saturday.
Oklahoma Fans Emptied Out of the Cotton Bowl During Embarrassing Blowout Loss to Texas: WATCH
Just how lopsided was that Texas-Oklahoma game? We’ll give you tangible proof, straight from the Cotton Bowl. You don’t even need words or a score. So here’s the clip from Saturday’s game. And OK, here’s the score — Texas 49, Oklahoma 0. The camera pans the crowd, going from the Texas side of the Cotton Bowl to those wearing Crimson and Cream on the Oklahoma portion of the stadium.
Could the greatest name in college football play against Texas for Oklahoma on Saturday?
One of the best names to ever grace a college football roster is not only a native of Texas but he could be taking snaps against the Texas Longhorns for the Oklahoma Sooners in the Red River Showdown on Saturday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Oklahoma’s Terrible Showing Against Texas Leaves Sooners Fan in Tears: WATCH
Oklahoma had a pretty rough go against bitter rival Texas in the classic Red River Showdown. Texas was given its worst loss in the history of the storied rivalry. The game ended in a decisive 49-0 shutout, and it left many Sooners fans sour. Not only did the game mark...
Former USC Star Matt Leinart Has Blunt Message For Oklahoma Fans
The Oklahoma Sooners had an embarrassing performance against the Texas Longhorns on Saturday, falling 49-0 in the Red River Rivalry. Oklahoma football fans were understandably upset after today's blowout loss. Some pointed to the departure of Lincoln Riley and the after effects that breakup had on the program. Riley now...
4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma
What is your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a nice burger with some fries on the side, then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Oklahoma that are known for serving delicious burgers and that you should absolutely visit if you haven't before. Are your curious to see what made it on the list?
OU fans roasting Texas football HC Steve Sarkisian on social media
A little less than 24 hours from kickoff between Texas football and the Oklahoma Sooners in the Red River Rivalry game, the fans up in Norman got to work on social media to try and roast head coach Steve Sarkisian. On Twitter on the morning of Oct. 7, the Oklahoma faithful were out in force putting their best shot forward to roast Sark.
The Backstory: When Texas and Oklahoma went to 'war' over a bridge across the Red River
AUSTIN, Texas — The Red River separates Texas from Oklahoma. These days, when we talk about a battle between the two states, we’re usually referring to the annual college football rivalry between the University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma. But it was along the river in...
KOCO
2 minors in custody after leading Oklahoma troopers on high-speed chase
SHAWNEE, Okla. — Authorities took two minors into custody after they led troopers on a high-speed chase that ended in a crash early Friday morning. Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials told KOCO 5 that a 14-year-old girl from Seminole was driving west in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 40 before crossing the center median and into the westbound lanes at a high rate of speed.
kswo.com
Marlow man sent to hospital after Motorcycle hits deer
MARLOW, Okla. (KSWO) - A Stephens County man was taken to the hospital after crashing his motorcycle. According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the 48 year old was driving his motorcycle southbound on Heffington in Marlow Thursday night when a deer crossed in front of him. He was taken by...
oklahomatoday.com
The country’s second-largest herd of Asian elephants roams the rolling countryside of southeastern Oklahoma, giving animal lovers a chance to get an up-close view of these magnificent creatures.
Itʼs a typical April day in lush southeastern Oklahoma, and it’s already muggy and creeping up to hot at ten in the morning. Fifty people of all ages have driven hours from Oklahoma City, Tulsa, Texas, and even Missouri to Hugo, a town of about 5,000 people—and eleven elephants. Giddy anticipation bubbles through the crowd of visitors as they climb onto what look like extended golf carts that ferry them beyond a set of tall metal gates.
Comments / 0