Portion of Hwy 3 in Harris County to be named 'Vanessa Guillen Memorial Highway'

On Saturday, a portion of Highway 3 in Harris County will be dedicated to Houston-native Army Specialist Vanessa Guillen.

Guillen's family will be joined by State Senator Carol Alvarado and State Representative Christina Morales to host a ceremony unveiling signage for the "Vanessa Guillen Memorial Highway."

Twenty local artists will create a series of murals honoring Guillen, one for each year of her life.

Congresswoman Sylvia Garcia spoke in support of her bill, H.R. 224, which would honor Army Spc. Vanessa Guillén by naming a post office after her.

Two years ago, Guillen was killed by another soldier at Fort Hood near Killeen, Texas.

Guillen's family has long maintained she suffered sexual harassment at the base before being killed.

Her family said she didn't report the sexual harassment, fearful her chain of command would retaliate against her.

The bill, which the Guillen family has been rallying for in Washington, includes reforms to how the military investigates sexual harassment cases.

Cecily Aguilar is the only person charged in Guillen's 2020 murder.

She's accused of helping her then-boyfriend, Army Specialist Aaron Robinson, hide Guillen's body.

According to court documents, Aguilar reportedly told Texas Rangers that Guillen saw photos on Robinson's phone of Aguilar, and Robinson was worried Vanessa would report him for violating the Army's fraternization policies.

Cecily Aguilar, the woman accused of helping dismember the body of Vanessa Guillen, is set to go to trial on Jan. 23, 2023.

Aguilar reportedly helped lead law enforcement to Robinson, before he was confronted and killed himself.

If convicted, Aguilar faces up to 20 years in prison with a maximum $250,000 fine.

Houston Army Specialist Vanessa Guillen vanished on April 22, 2020 from Fort Hood. One year later, her family is sharing their grief, anger, and fight to force the most powerful military in the world to change.