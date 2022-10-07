ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silo, OK

KTEN.com

Ada beats Madill in 4A-4 action

ADA, Oklahoma (KTEN) - The Ada Cougars came out hot in a 47-14 win over Madill. With the win Ada moves to 4-2 this season and Madill falls to 2-4.
ADA, OK
KTEN.com

Pauls Valley stunned Sulphur 34-28

PAULS VALLEY, Okla. (KTEN) - Pauls Valley stepped up Friday night with a big district win over Sulphur at home 34-28. The Panthers move to 3-3 while Sulphur moves to 3-2.
PAULS VALLEY, OK
KTEN.com

Whitesboro pulls away from Peaster, remains undefeated

WHITESBORO, Texas (KTEN) - Whitesboro started a little sluggish but the Bearcats quickly turned things up a notch in a 61-13 win over Peaster. Whitesboro moves to 6-0 and will have its biggest test of the year, on the road against Brock next Friday.
WHITESBORO, TX
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma

What is your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a nice burger with some fries on the side, then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Oklahoma that are known for serving delicious burgers and that you should absolutely visit if you haven't before. Are your curious to see what made it on the list?
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTEN.com

Gunter gets first district win 24-14 over Bells

BELLS, Texas (KTEN) - Two talented teams in 3A Division II battled it out Friday night for our KTEN game of the week. Gunter hit the road to Bells and fought till the end with a 24-14 win over the Panthers to open up district play. Gunter remains undefeated and...
BELLS, TX
KTEN.com

Howe beats Leonard to open district play

HOWE, Texas (KTEN) - The Howe Bulldogs continue their hot start to the season, moving to 5-1 with a 34-3 win over Leonard. Howe quarterback Austin Haley also passes 5,000 career passing yards in the win as the Bulldogs' all-time leading passer. Howe will play at Gunter on October 14.
HOWE, TX
oklahomatoday.com

The country’s second-largest herd of Asian elephants roams the rolling countryside of southeastern Oklahoma, giving animal lovers a chance to get an up-close view of these magnificent creatures.

Itʼs a typical April day in lush southeastern Oklahoma, and it’s already muggy and creeping up to hot at ten in the morning. Fifty people of all ages have driven hours from Oklahoma City, Tulsa, Texas, and even Missouri to Hugo, a town of about 5,000 people—and eleven elephants. Giddy anticipation bubbles through the crowd of visitors as they climb onto what look like extended golf carts that ferry them beyond a set of tall metal gates.
HUGO, OK
KTEN.com

Happy Circus visits Sherman park

SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — The traveling Happy Circus stopped at Sherman's Fairview Park this weekend. "I go to Mexico, I go to all over the world," said Miroslaba, one of the performers. "I go and come back and the circus life." Many Happy Circus regulars have been in the...
SHERMAN, TX
KXII.com

New York based company settles in Denison

DENISON, Texas (KXII) -NTI Global and Versa Industries commenced their ribbon cutting ceremony on their new site in Denison. “This is our delayed grand opening, we originally moved in around October last year and we relocated our offices from Frisco to this facility here in Denison,” said NTI Global President, Rachal McCarthy.
DENISON, TX
KXII.com

Semi rollover crash leaves 2 hurt in Atoka County

CADDO, Okla. (KXII) - Two men were taken to the hospital after their semi-truck overturned Thursday night. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said 37-year-old Abram I. Diaz, of Dallas, was traveling north on US Highway 69 when he ran off the road, overcorrected, overturned and flipped the truck on its side.
ATOKA COUNTY, OK
KTEN.com

Denison's Main Street to add unique steakhouse and lounge

DENISON, Texas (KTEN) -- Denison's Main Street is opening a new fine dining restaurant along with a social lounge; adding another major attraction to the growing city. The restaurant is called 34 Chophouse, and it gets its name from the 34th president, Dwight Eisenhower, who was born less than a mile away in Denison.
DENISON, TX
KTEN.com

Van Alstyne welcomes fall with a festival

VAN ALSTYNE, Texas (KTEN) — The Van Alstyne Fall Der All festival is set for Saturday. The downtown event, sponsored by the Van Alstyne Chamber of Commerce, will feature food vendors, local shops and live music. To end the night, country music star Joe Nichols will perform. "We have...
VAN ALSTYNE, TX
KTEN.com

Denison playwright casting for Christmas comedy play

DENISON, Texas (KTEN)— A Denison playwright is bringing Christmas to town a little early this year, but he's still searching for his big man in the red suit. Ryan Weaver is the sole creative force behind his Christmas family comedy play, "Mayhem in Santa's Workshop." This is the first show he's written on his own, after performing for over a decade.
DENISON, TX
KXII.com

One injured in latest Ardmore shooting

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Police in Ardmore are investigating a shooting late Wednesday night that left one person injured. Ardmore Police said it happened around 11:30 p.m. on Moore Street Southeast. Officers said one person was shot and treated on scene before they were flown to an area hospital. Police...
ARDMORE, OK
KXII.com

Police searching for suspect involved in hit-and-run

MADILL, Okla. (KXII) - Madill Police are asking for help identifying a truck and its owner after it was allegedly involved in a hit-and-run. Police said they are looking for a red Ford F-150. If you have any information you can contact the Madill Police Department at 580-795-2387.
MADILL, OK
KTEN.com

Sherman Animal Shelter closed over health concerns

SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — The Sherman Animal Shelter will be closed to the public until at least Tuesday. Police spokesperson Sgt. Brett Mullen said the shutdown at the facility at 1800 East Ida Road is a precaution after several dogs at the shelter were diagnosed with upper respiratory symptoms.
SHERMAN, TX

