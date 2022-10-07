Flurry of festivals: Top picks for your weekend

This weekend features a flurry of festivals for nearly every taste, from art, to Black and Greek culture, to ye olde Renaissance Festival.

Meanwhile, a hot stage show comes to town, Texas' favorite grocery store hosts a wine walk for those who love to strip and stroll, and Texas' most unafraid country music ladies head to town.

Enjoy! Here are your best bets for the weekend.

Rockefellers Houston presents this exhibition of prints by photographer Tracy Anne Hart, in conjunction with FotoFest. This is the official release event for Hart's 2023 Stevie Ray Vaughan calendar. The show includes the calendar, live music, and prints of Hart's images of SRV, Gary Clark Jr, Billy Gibbons, Eric Tessmer, Sue Foley, Fantastic Negrito, Eric Gales, and other great past, present, and future artists. These images explore both culture and cultural appropriation, as well as amazing American music. The event includes a brief Q&A session, a cash bar and refreshments. 6 p.m.

Theatre Under The Stars' Lights Up Gala will feature a performance by Alex Newell, the renowned Grammy-nominated singer of "Glee" fame, along with the TUTS Pre-Professional Company and the Performance Troupe. The evening will begin with cocktails and a silent auction followed by a four-course dinner. Chaired by Patricia & Sig Cornelius and Dolores Cavatore & John Tobola, the annual event will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Humphreys School of Musical Theatre and raise funds for TUTS. 6:30 p.m.

Composer Elainie Lillios will present the debut of her newest sound and light composition at the James Turrell Twilight Epiphany Skyspace. Lillios presents a meditative sonic journey in response to the iconic Turrell work situated on Rice's campus. Her composition also incorporates the poem Night Sky by Don Bogen. Lillios integrates Bogen's poem into her soundscape in a manner that reflects and enhances the text while simultaneously forming a connection between the twilight of life and the Twilight Epiphany Skyspace. Through Sunday, Oct. 23. 7 p.m.

With more than 20 years as a stand-up comedian, Tom Papa is one of the top comedic voices in the country. He's found success in film, TV, books, radio, and podcasts, as well as on the live stage. Papa recently released his second book, "You're Doing Great! - And Other Reasons To Stay Alive," which was the follow-up to "Your Dad Stole My Rake: And Other Family Dilemmas." He is also a contributing writer to the New Yorker magazine. Papa has four stand-up specials, including his latest "Tom Papa: You're Doing Great!" on Netflix. His other specials include "Human Mule," "Freaked Out," and "Tom Papa Live in New York City." 7:30 p.m.

Bayou City Art Festival will return to downtown Houston to celebrate 50 years of providing unique art experiences and education in Houston, while supporting local organizations and promoting the impact that art has on the Houston community. Patrons will have the opportunity to meet artists, view original works, and purchase artwork from 19 art disciplines, including paintings, prints, jewelry, sculptures, and more. The two-day festival will feature live music, a food truck park, and beverage stations, along with two entertainment stages and art installations. 10 a.m.

Lift up thy cares, and raise ye glass to the magic and merriment of the Texas Renaissance Festival or simply, Renfest! The festival celebrates 48 years and is kicking off the 2022 season with themed weekends. Oktoberfest is the first theme for the opening Saturday and Sunday. You can also expect new performers and vendors at the annual fest, which happens in Todd Mission, about an hour from Houston. Tickets are on sale now, though prices vary by weekend. Kids 12 and under are free every Sunday.

Celebrate Greek culture at the Original Greek Festival, which dates back to 1966 in Houston. If you want to check it out, you'll have one last opportunity on Saturday, where the fest runs from 11 a.m. - 10 p.m. The action happens at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral on Yoakum in the Montrose area. The festival is known for serving up authentic dishes, live Greek music, dance and more. You can also tour the newly expanded cathedral. Tickets are $5, but note that you can't buy them online. Kids 12 and under get in free.