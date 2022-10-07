ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Flurry of festivals: Top picks for your weekend

By Craig D. Lindsey via
ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YMUe6_0iQ3q4PW00

This weekend features a flurry of festivals for nearly every taste, from art, to Black and Greek culture, to ye olde Renaissance Festival.

Meanwhile, a hot stage show comes to town, Texas' favorite grocery store hosts a wine walk for those who love to strip and stroll, and Texas' most unafraid country music ladies head to town.

Enjoy! Here are your best bets for the weekend.

Friday, October 7

Rockefellers Houston presents Tracy Anne Hart: "Past, Present, and Future

Rockefellers Houston presents this exhibition of prints by photographer Tracy Anne Hart, in conjunction with FotoFest. This is the official release event for Hart's 2023 Stevie Ray Vaughan calendar. The show includes the calendar, live music, and prints of Hart's images of SRV, Gary Clark Jr, Billy Gibbons, Eric Tessmer, Sue Foley, Fantastic Negrito, Eric Gales, and other great past, present, and future artists. These images explore both culture and cultural appropriation, as well as amazing American music. The event includes a brief Q&A session, a cash bar and refreshments. 6 p.m.

Theatre Under The Stars Lights Up Gala

Theatre Under The Stars' Lights Up Gala will feature a performance by Alex Newell, the renowned Grammy-nominated singer of "Glee" fame, along with the TUTS Pre-Professional Company and the Performance Troupe. The evening will begin with cocktails and a silent auction followed by a four-course dinner. Chaired by Patricia & Sig Cornelius and Dolores Cavatore & John Tobola, the annual event will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Humphreys School of Musical Theatre and raise funds for TUTS. 6:30 p.m.

Moody Center for the Arts presents Elainie Lillios: Night Sky

Composer Elainie Lillios will present the debut of her newest sound and light composition at the James Turrell Twilight Epiphany Skyspace. Lillios presents a meditative sonic journey in response to the iconic Turrell work situated on Rice's campus. Her composition also incorporates the poem Night Sky by Don Bogen. Lillios integrates Bogen's poem into her soundscape in a manner that reflects and enhances the text while simultaneously forming a connection between the twilight of life and the Twilight Epiphany Skyspace. Through Sunday, Oct. 23. 7 p.m.

Performing Arts Houston presents Tom Papa: Family Reunion Tour

With more than 20 years as a stand-up comedian, Tom Papa is one of the top comedic voices in the country. He's found success in film, TV, books, radio, and podcasts, as well as on the live stage. Papa recently released his second book, "You're Doing Great! - And Other Reasons To Stay Alive," which was the follow-up to "Your Dad Stole My Rake: And Other Family Dilemmas." He is also a contributing writer to the New Yorker magazine. Papa has four stand-up specials, including his latest "Tom Papa: You're Doing Great!" on Netflix. His other specials include "Human Mule," "Freaked Out," and "Tom Papa Live in New York City." 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, October 8

Art Colony Association, Inc. presents Bayou City Art Festival

Bayou City Art Festival will return to downtown Houston to celebrate 50 years of providing unique art experiences and education in Houston, while supporting local organizations and promoting the impact that art has on the Houston community. Patrons will have the opportunity to meet artists, view original works, and purchase artwork from 19 art disciplines, including paintings, prints, jewelry, sculptures, and more. The two-day festival will feature live music, a food truck park, and beverage stations, along with two entertainment stages and art installations. 10 a.m.

Bonus! Lift up thy cares, and raise ye glass to the magic and merriment of the Texas Renaissance Festival or simply, Renfest! The festival celebrates 48 years and is kicking off the 2022 season with themed weekends. Oktoberfest is the first theme for the opening Saturday and Sunday. You can also expect new performers and vendors at the annual fest, which happens in Todd Mission, about an hour from Houston. Tickets are on sale now, though prices vary by weekend. Kids 12 and under are free every Sunday.

But wait, there's more!

Celebrate Greek culture at the Original Greek Festival, which dates back to 1966 in Houston. If you want to check it out, you'll have one last opportunity on Saturday, where the fest runs from 11 a.m. - 10 p.m. The action happens at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral on Yoakum in the Montrose area. The festival is known for serving up authentic dishes, live Greek music, dance and more. You can also tour the newly expanded cathedral. Tickets are $5, but note that you can't buy them online. Kids 12 and under get in free.

For more events, visit our partners at Culturemap Houston.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Houston Press

Best Of Houston® 2022: Best Mexican Bakery

A coworker brought bags stuffed with pan dulce from El Bolillo Bakery to the breakroom one morning and sent an email inviting everyone to partake with the subject title: “El Bolillo For Breakfast – IYKYK.” Practically everyone in the office did know because the Houston-based panaderia has built a devoted following over almost 25 years with its fresh baked goodies, everything from colorful conchas to deftly dusted hojarascas to tasty tortillas and legendary tres leches cakes. So yeah, we knew.
HOUSTON, TX
papercitymag.com

Houston’s Ladies Who Brunch Turn a Stylish Outing Into an Impressive $800,000 Haul

The glamorous collection of femmes gathered at The Revaire for the Houston Ladies Who Brunch fundraiser. What: Houston Ladies Who Brunch event benefiting Sky High. PC Moment: More than 600 women dressed in their best floral frocks filled the swank Houston event space dubbed The Revaire with glamour and generosity as they raised more than $800,000 for Sky High for Kids’ current pledges to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital and Texas Children’s Hospital. The nonprofit’s mission is to aid in the search to end childhood cancer.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Houston, TX
Lifestyle
City
Houston, TX
City
Hart, TX
City
Art, TX
Local
Texas Society
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Houston, TX
Society
City
Yoakum, TX
fox26houston.com

'Conception': Movie about IVF filmed in Houston with entirely local cast

HOUSTON - Most parents will tell you there's no kind of love that compares to the one you'll have for your children, and it's only until you have your own that you'll really understand. Tarun Verma's directorial film debut, "Conception," explores the depths some couples are willing to go through to experience just that by means of in vitro fertilization (IVF).
HOUSTON, TX
papercitymag.com

Houston Morphs Into a Las Vegas Worthy Scene With a $950,000 Night Full of Showgirls, Glitz and Fake Elvis

Ginni & Jason Endecott, Children's Museum Houston board chair, at the museum Viva La Vegas gala. (Photo by Alexander's Fine Portrait Design) On this rare night, the guests out glittered the giant disco ball that swirled above the merry throng of 500 that landed in the Corinthian for the annual Children’s Museum Houston gala themed “Viva Las Vegas.” Men and women both took quite seriously the invitation to dress it up Vegas style.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billy Gibbons
Person
Eric Gales
Person
Eric Tessmer
Person
Tom Papa
Person
Alex Newell
Click2Houston.com

Houston Life Prize Wheel: see what Joe from Sugar Land just won!

HOUSTON – Spinning today was Joe from Sugar Land! He served in the US Navy for 8 years, traveled the world, and likes old vehicles. The Houston Life Prize Wheel allows us to connect with our wonderful viewers and you, the viewer, the chance to win BIG prizes. Every...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Actress returns to Houston to star in new film

Thursday at 1:00 p.m. on Houston Life, a Houston born actress just returned home to star in a brand new film. It’s a gritty coming of age story shot right here in Houston. Thursday at 1:00 p.m. on KPRC 2 we’ll chat with Juliana Destefano.
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Press

Openings and Closings: James Coney Island's New Plans, Hungry's Expands

James Coney Island (JCI Grill) , is turning 100 next year and as its 99th year of business comes to a close, the Houston institution wants the community to know that it has big plans for the future. Despite the oft-reported closings of some of its locations over the past couple of years, JCI has begun a major reconfiguration to adapt to the ever-changing restaurant market.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Art Festival#Localevent#Greek Festival#American Music#Fotofest#Srv#Patricia Sig
cw39.com

Texas burger joints ranked among America’s top 5 best burgers: Report

DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s always the season of the burger whether it be winter, spring, summer, or fall, there’s never a bad time for a burger of any kind. We always get hyped to learn about the best burgers in America and more often than not, the great state of Texas always has restaurants in the conversation. This story will be no different.
HOUSTON, TX
hellowoodlands.com

Cochran’s Crossing Announces Annual Fall Festival Free Community Event

THE WOODLANDS, TX – The Cochran’s Crossing Village Association (CCVA) is pleased to announce the Cochran’s Crossing annual Fall Festival will be held October 23, 2022 from 1:00 – 4:00 pm at Shadowbend Park, 4995 Lake Woodlands Dr, Spring, TX 77382. The family-friendly festival is free and open to the community. The event draws more than 1,500 people each year.
SPRING, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Netflix
Community Impact Houston

5 events to check out in Conroe, Montgomery this weekend, Oct. 8-9

Check out these five events in Conroe and Montgomery on Oct. 8-9. (Jishnu Nair/Community Impact) Grand Central Park is hosting a Sip and Shop vendor market. The event will include over 100 vendors that offer items such as jewelry, food and furniture. Food trucks will be available. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Free (admission). 1039 Lake House Drive, Conroe. https://bigtop.show/conroegrandcentral.
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Texas

If you are one of those people who loves to order a nice steak and some vegetables on the side when they go out with friends and family members, then keep on reading because this article is for your. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Texas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. Here's what made it on the list.
TEXAS STATE
960 The Ref

Texas officials find purse from 1959 in floorboards of school building

LEAGUE CITY, Texas — Workers ripping up the floorboards of an old school building in a Houston suburb found a slice of history from more than six decades ago. A missing purse, found under the stage of the League City School in Galveston County, dates to 1959, the Houston Chronicle reported. Now, officials with the Clear Creek Independent School District are hoping to find the owner of the purse -- or her family.
LEAGUE CITY, TX
ABC13 Houston

ABC13 Houston

Houston, TX
154K+
Followers
16K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC13 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Houston.

 https://abc13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy