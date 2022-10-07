ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego Weekend Guide: Oct. 7-9 – Fall Festoon

The boats that bring in San Diego’s fresh catch. This weekend, celebrate the beginning of lobster season at the Tuna Harbor docks. Photo credit: @thdocksidemarket via Facebook

In many parts of this fair land, October would be the last chance to get out and enjoy the great outdoors before the weather starts seriously turning. This San Diego weekend we can all be thankful that to us October simply means a festoon of fall fests. Spoiled? Yes indeed.

Get your craft on at the Harvest Festival at the Del Mar Fairgrounds from Friday through Sunday. The show, with hundreds of artisans featuring their work in jewelry, decor, clothing and more, opens at 10 a.m. daily. Admission starts at $9 with discounts for bringing in a can of food for those in need.

Oktoberfests continue with one by the sea. Ocean Beach hosts its annual event around 4 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. Saturday near the OB Pier parking lot on Newport Avenue. Dress in your Oktoberfest best, hang out at the beer garden, listen to live music by nine bands and try your hand at a contest or two. In addition, California Wild Ales announced the release of four new beers to coincide with the event, including (naturally) SourKraut. Admission starts at $10.

As far as seasonal faves go, if you opt for lobster over pumpkin, head to the Tuna Harbor Dockside Market at 8 a.m. Saturday for the free LobsterFest. The event marks the start of spiny lobster season, which continues through March. Buy fresh from local fishermen and enjoy fare from Chef Marcus Twilegar, who will sell some lobster delicacies on the dock. The fest is set to continue until 1 p.m. – but it’s first-come, first-served on the catch.

Still hungry? Enjoy Taste of North Park at 11 a.m. Saturday to try (many) bites and beverages from 50 restaurants and breweries, including Encontro, Hammond’s Gourmet Ice Cream and Thorn Street Brewery. Sites are clustered around University Avenue and 30th Street. Tasting tickets range from $25 to $60.

There’s art fests. There’s wine fests. But how about putting the two together? Voila! The La Jolla Art & Wine Festival offers art, regional and international wines, craft beer and spirits, a high-end silent auction, live music, roving entertainment, a gourmet food court, even pet rescue stations. The free fest opens at 10 a.m. Saturday and Sunday on Girard Avenue from Torrey Pines Road to Prospect Street. Tasting tickets start at $45.

Don’t want sake to feel left out on the fest front. The San Diego Sake Festival begins at Ruocco Park (near Seaport Village) at 2 p.m. Saturday with more than 50 different brews of the Japanese fermented rice drink for tasting. Enjoy taiko drums, food trucks and a ceremonial sake keg tapping too. Admission costs $80.

After a weekend of festing, how about some child’s play? On the second Sunday of the month at 10 a.m., the Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego in La Jolla hosts a family event, Prebys Play Day, at the Conrad Prebys Learning Center. Museum admission is free for the day, though online reservations are required. This week’s theme: “I Love Pumpkins,” features crafts, a movement class, story time, music and more.

