Why Roblox Stock Was Down This Morning Before Rallying in the Afternoon
Roblox faces near-term obstacles, but it offers a unique platform with substantial growth opportunities.
KAAL-TV
Amazon to invest $972M for electric vans, trucks in Europe
NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon said Monday it will invest 1 billion euros ($972.1 million) to add thousands of more electric vans, long-haul trucks and cargo bikes to its delivery network in Europe. The investment would grow the number of electric delivery vans the company has in Europe from...
KAAL-TV
UK Treasury chief to bring forward fiscal plan publication
LONDON (AP) — Britain’s Treasury chief said Monday he will bring forward the publication of the government’s full fiscal statement after facing widespread criticism for not providing details about a multibillion-pound, tax-cutting stimulus package he announced last month. Kwasi Kwarteng had been expected to publish details of...
