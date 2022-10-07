Read full article on original website
Related
Becker School Board Eyes New Communication Plan
BECKER (WJON News) - The Becker Public School Board will review an updated communications plan tonight. The district’s previous communication plan, adopted May 2nd, led the Becker Education Association to sue the district, claiming the plan violated constitutional rights and endangered students. The board rescinded the plan in August.
Election 2022: 9 People Vying for 3 Seats on Sartell School Board
SARTELL (WJON News) - There are nine people running for three open seats on the Sartell-St. Stephen School Board. Nathan Crowe, Katie Hilger, Kris Lawrence, Ryan Dale, Emily Larson, Molly McCann, Scott Wenshau, Jen Smith and Amanda Byrd are all looking to represent the school district. AMANDA BYRD:. Amanda Byrd...
Election 2022: 6 Running for 3 Seats on Sauk Rapids-Rice Board
SAUK RAPIDS/RICE (WJON News) -- There are six people running for three open seats this fall on the Sauk Rapids-Rice School Board. The three incumbents are Lisa Braun, Robyn Holthaus, and Lisa Loidolt. The three newcomers are Warren Christie, Dan Johnson, and Annie Newville. Annie Newville has lived in Sauk...
Sartell Officials Accepting RFQ’s for Pine Ridge Golf Course
SARTELL (WJON News) - The City of Sartell is looking for someone to take ownership of the Pine Ridge Golf Course. During Monday night's city council meeting, the council approved to accept Request for Qualifications and Letters of Interest for the property. The city bought the property back in 2008...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Three Minnesota towns ranked among 'coziest in America'
Grand Marais, Minn. on July 13, 2022. Photo courtesy of Jan Ramstad. Minnesota small towns among the coziest places in the nation to avoid the winter blues. That's according to a new report from MyDatingAdviser.com, which compared data from well-known small towns across the county and ranked each spot based on "metrics of cozy town friendliness."
Plan A Trip To This Amazing Pumpkin Patch In Royalton This Fall
As Minnesotans scramble to get all of their fall activities in this year, Triple S Pumpkins in Royalton is counting down the days until they're closed for the season. There is NO admission fee or parking fees to come to Triple S Pumpkins, you only pay for what you want to take home and for food at the snack shack.
Bahr’s Haunted Acres in Big Lake Serves Up Big Scares for a Good Cause
The "Most Terrifying Trail In Central Minnesota" is also a fundraiser for a good cause. It's all about frights and fundraising! If you are looking for a haunted attraction to hit up this fall, check out Bahr's Haunted Acres in Big Lake. Bahr’s Haunted Acres has partnered with the Minnesota...
Sartell Officials Considering Grant Funding for Mill Site Cleanup
SARTELL (WJON News) - Sartell officials are looking into some grant funding to help with the cleanup and redevelopment of the former Verso Paper Mill sites. During Monday's city council meeting, the council will look to approve a resolution of Support for a Contamination Cleanup Grant. The grant will cover...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Let It Go! National Weather Service Predicting Snow In Parts Of Minnesota This Week
Can we get a little bit more fall before the snow flies? Fall is my favorite time of year. I'd like it to last without snow at least until Thanksgiving. It's probably asking too much, but I'd really like that. Apparently, Mother Nature has different plans for us. THE NATIONAL...
CentraCare – Long Prairie Celebrates 5 Year Anniversary
LONG PRAIRIE (WJON News) - CentraCare - Long Prairie is celebrating a milestone this month. This is the 5-year anniversary since the state-of-the-art health care center opened in 2017. During that time the new hospital and clinic has provided more than 350 deliveries, 100,00 clinic visits, 4,200 surgeries and more.
Sauk Rapids Council Holding Hearing on Manea’s Meats Expansion
SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- Manea's Meats in downtown Sauk Rapids is planning another major expansion. The Sauk Rapids City Council will hold a public hearing on the expansion during its regular meeting Tuesday night. The proposed addition would be for just over 12,000 square feet of space along 3rd...
BCI Construction Opens Mora Office
SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- BCI Construction has expanded to a second location. The commercial construction contractor headquartered in Sauk Rapids also now has an office in Mora. The company says the addition of the Mora office aligns with the five-year anniversary of new ownership and a rebrand from Boser Construction to BCI Construction, which took place in 2017. The new ownership group is led by CEO and President Ryan Cross.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Efforts Ongoing to Bring All-Inclusive Playground to Sartell Park
SARTELL (WJON News) - Three area Lions Clubs are continuing their efforts to bring an all-inclusive playground to Sartell. The Sartell, St. Stephen and LeSauk Lions Clubs partnered at the start of the year, with the goal of replacing the aging and traditional playground equipment at Lions Park with new equipment that will meet the needs of all children.
Foley Man Charged With Failure To Pay Taxes
FOLEY (WJON News) - A Foley man is facing 57 felony charges for selling cars without a license. The Minnesota Department of Revenue has charged Grady Shearer of Foley with 53 counts of felony failure to pay sales tax and 4 counts of felony failure to file income tax returns.
“Save Our Sherco” Rally Saturday
BECKER (WJON News) - A “Save Our Sherco” rally is planned in Becker this weekend. The Center of the American Experiment has launched a campaign to rally Minnesotans to press Xcel Energy and the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission to reconsider their decision to depower Unit 2 of the Sherburne County coal-fired power plant.
3 youths arrested in Cambridge in gun pointing incident
CAMBRIDGE, Minn. -- Three youths were arrested in the Cambridge area early Friday.According to police, officers were called to the area of Cypress Avenue and Sixth Avenue Northwest at about 8 a.m.Officers spotted a vehicle that was reported to have been stolen out of Minnetonka and initiated a "high-risk stop" in a parking lot. Police are calling it a "gun pointing incident," though they were not more specific about where that happened..Five people were in the vehicle, and three of them -- all under 18 -- were taken into custody. Police say none were students at Cambridge-Isanti High School, which was near where police apprehended the suspects.The vehicle they were in has been impounded. A gun was recovered in the vehicle, police said.Police say there is no longer any threat to the public.
fox9.com
12-year-old shot while hunting squirrels in central Minnesota
(FOX 9) - A 12-year-old boy was seriously injured after he was shot by his uncle while they were squirrel hunting near Motley, Minnesota, on Sunday morning. The Cass County Sheriff's Office received a report of a hunting accident in Moose Lake Township at 8:19 a.m. on Sunday. Deputies arrived and learned a family from St. Paul was hunting squirrels in a wooded area on public land when a 47-year-old man accidentally shot his 12-year-old nephew, a news release says.
valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: 12-year-old shot in hunting accident passes away
MOTLEY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A 12-year-old boy who was shot in a hunting accident in rural Motley, Minnesota, has died from his injuries. Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch said on Sunday, October 9 at 8:19 AM, the Cass County Sheriff’s received a report of a hunting accident in Moose Lake Township in rural Motley. Deputies arrived on scene and learned that a family from St. Paul was in the area, on public land, hunting squirrels when a 12-year-old was accidently shot by his uncle, age 47 of St. Paul.
Update: Boy Shot by Uncle in Hunting Accident Has Died
MOTLEY (WJON News) -- The Cass County Sheriff's Office says a 12-year-old boy who was shot while hunting with his family has died. Sheriff Tom Burch says an autopsy is scheduled at the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office. The Cass County Sheriff's Office says the incident happened on Sunday just...
Bikes Stolen in Waite Park
Waite Park Police is reporting a couple of stolen bikes. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. She says both bikes were outside of businesses. One of them was taken on the 100 block of Waite Avenue South. The bike owner indicated that they locked the bike up with a cable and after a half hour noticed it was missing. Mages says the owner didn't know the brand or serial number of the bike. She says the owner indicated there was a blue milk crate on the back of the bike.
1390 Granite City Sports
St. Cloud, MN
12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
1390 Granite City Sports has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0