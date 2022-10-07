Billionaire hedge fund manager, the founder of Tudor Investment, Paul Tudor Jones believes that Bitcoin and Ether will grow in price in a post-recession market. In an interview with CNBC’s Squawk Box, he said that cryptos could see essential growth in the future. Talking about the global economy and recession, Jones said he finds that central banks had been implementing massive monetary policy experiments in the years after the Global Financial Crisis.

MARKETS ・ 11 HOURS AGO