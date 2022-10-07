Read full article on original website
Related
bctd.news
Portugal is preparing to pass a law on the taxation of crypto traders
From 2023, Portugal may introduce a tax on income from transactions with digital currencies. Its rate will be 28%. Portugal is included in the list of states where comfortable conditions for cryptocurrency investors have been created. If the local parliament passes a bill to tax the digital currency market, then the state may face a flight of traders.
bctd.news
Paul Tudor Jones Predicts BTC and Ether Will Go Much Higher
Billionaire hedge fund manager, the founder of Tudor Investment, Paul Tudor Jones believes that Bitcoin and Ether will grow in price in a post-recession market. In an interview with CNBC’s Squawk Box, he said that cryptos could see essential growth in the future. Talking about the global economy and recession, Jones said he finds that central banks had been implementing massive monetary policy experiments in the years after the Global Financial Crisis.
bctd.news
Dapper Labs Announced Restrictions for Russian Accounts
NFT-focused blockchain development company Dapper Labs announced suspending Russian accounts. In a blog post, the Dapper Labs team mentioned that the decision came after the European Union imposed new bans against Russia and Russian nationals. According to the EU statement released on October 6, prohibitions on crypto assets became tightened by banning all crypto wallets, accounts, or custody services.
Comments / 0