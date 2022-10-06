Read full article on original website
A third of U.S. House Democrats oppose Manchin permitting deal in stopgap spending bill
WASHINGTON – The group of U.S. House Democrats asking the chamber’s leaders not to include environmental permitting changes in a stopgap spending deal this month comprises 76 members, including senior leaders of budget and spending committees and factions across the caucus’ ideological spectrum. The 76 signers on a letter sent late last week and updated […] The post A third of U.S. House Democrats oppose Manchin permitting deal in stopgap spending bill appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Reps. Lauren Boebert and Matt Gaetz speak at Pueblo GOP's annual Lincoln Day Dinner
Two of the most famous and conservative members of Congress addressed an audience of Pueblo Republicans Friday during the local GOP's annual Lincoln Day Dinner at the Pueblo Convention Center. Reps. Lauren Boebert and Matt Gaetz, ardent supporters of former President Donald Trump and frequent guests on Fox News, discussed...
U.S. House GOP outlines agenda in bid for control in the midterms
WASHINGTON — U.S. House Republicans gathered inside a warehouse in Southwestern Pennsylvania on Friday to outline the legislation they’d try to enact if voters give them back control of that chamber following the November midterm elections. Speaking from an HVAC factory in Monongahela, about an hour south of Pittsburgh, House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy said […] The post U.S. House GOP outlines agenda in bid for control in the midterms appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
House GOP amps up talk about impeaching Biden's border chief, posing a test for McCarthy
House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy will be swiftly confronted in a Republican majority with a politically dicey proposition gaining steam within his conference: Launching impeachment proceedings against President Joe Biden's top official in charge of the southern border.
Sen. Ted Cruz Votes Against Changing Law That Made Him Center Of Attention On Jan. 6
The Texas Republican falsely suggested voter fraud swings presidential elections to Democrats.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Liz Cheney says electing Arizona GOP nominees for governor and secretary of state could put US at risk
Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney told Arizona voters on Wednesday that they will play a critical role in "ensuring the future functioning of our constitutional republic" -- warning that election deniers like GOP gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake and Secretary of State nominee Mark Finchem could put the republic at risk. The...
POLITICO
As Adam Schiff mulls a Democratic leadership bid in the next Congress, the House intelligence panel chair held a meeting with backers today.
He could face multiple other Democrats in any battle for the caucus' top spot. Laying the groundwork: Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) gathered with some of his fellow Democrats in the Capitol on Friday to discuss planning for a possible leadership bid this fall, according to an attendee who spoke on condition of anonymity. The meeting is the latest sign that Schiff is eying a leadership run in the next Congress.
McConnell backs Senate's election reform bill, calls Cheney-backed plan a 'non-starter'
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell Tuesday announced his support for a bipartisan Senate bill to reform the Electoral Count Act, as lawmakers try to avoid a repeat of January 6. McConnell in separate comments explicitly rejected House Democrats' rival bill, backed only by just nine taoal Republicans, including Rep. Liz...
Arizona GOP leader says Trump-backed pols may send U.S. ‘back to the dark ages’
The outgoing Republican leader of the Arizona House said Sunday that political candidates backed by former President Donald Trump might send the United States "back to the dark ages."
Still unclear whether Washington Sen. Patty Murray will agree to 2nd debate
It is still unclear whether Sen. Patty Murray will appear on stage for a second debate with Tiffany Smiley as the Washington State Debate Coalition, a nonpartisan organization that has handled debates across the state since 2016, said it has yet to receive a confirmation from Murray. KIRO 7 is...
Just 9 House Republicans broke ranks to vote for a bill from Liz Cheney and House Democrats that aims to prevent another January 6. All of them are retiring.
"It's always been this way. So why change it?" Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene told Insider of her vote against a bill to reform the Electoral Count Act.
Alaska Senate candidate drops out of race
Buzz Kelley, a retired mechanic who placed fourth in the Alaska Senate primary earlier this year, announced on Monday he would be dropping out of the race and offered his endorsement to GOP contender Kelly Tshibaka. “In light of the [Mary] Peltola — what I call divide and conquer victory...
Rep. Elise Stefanik predicts Republicans could win 'the largest majority since the Great Depression'
Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., appeared on “Sunday Night in America with Trey Gowdy” to preview a Republican Congress and address a shooting outside Lee Zeldin’s home.
Rep. Liz Cheney says she won't vote for Harriet Hageman, the Trump-endorsed Republican who defeated her in the Wyoming GOP primary
Cheney said that she would work to ensure that candidates like Arizona GOP gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake are unsuccessful at the ballot box.
POLITICO
Rick Scott brought a treat to the Senate GOP lunch today: Polling showing Ron Johnson ahead in his Wisconsin reelection race.
On Monday, Oz tweeted that he believed "same-sex couples should have the freedom to get married as straight couples." Roy quote tweeted his response:. We asked Pennsylvania Republicans whether they agree with Roy that the Senate GOP should focus on issues other than codifying same-sex marriage. And none of them necessarily disagreed with Roy, even those who voted for a House bill that wrote same-sex marriage into law back in July.
Joe Biden Impeachment a 'Priority,' Says Matt Gaetz as GOP Set to Win House
Gaetz said Republican voters could feel "betrayed" if the GOP doesn't carry out impeachment inquiries should they retake the House.
PolitiFact rates Youngkin claim Dems suggested 2016 election was stolen 'half-true'
Left-leaning fact-checker PolitiFact once-again tried to discount the notion that Democrats spread stolen election claims after the 2016 presidential race. PolitiFact's Warren Fiske rated a claim from Gov. Glenn Youngkin, R-Va., alleging Democrats "suggested that the [2016] election was stolen," as only "half-true," in an article published Wednesday. Youngkin was...
Laxalt leads in NV Senate race against Dem Senator in new poll: 'Nevadans are fed up with Cortez Masto'
Former Attorney General Adam Laxalt claims that his newfound lead in the Nevada Senate race is due to voters being "fed up with Cortez Masto" amid soaring gas prices, the border crisis and rising crime. A new CNN poll found that Laxalt, the Trump-backed nominee running in the state's Senate...
AOL Corp
Republican candidate gains momentum in Oregon governor's race
Oregon may be on the verge of electing its first Republican governor in a generation next month. It would be a heavy blow for Democrats, an indictment of the party’s brand in what has been one of the most progressive states in the country. Portland, its largest city, has been an epicenter of left-wing activism in support of causes like defunding the police and drug decriminalization.
