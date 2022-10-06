ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Comments / 0

Related
Ohio Capital Journal

A third of U.S. House Democrats oppose Manchin permitting deal in stopgap spending bill

WASHINGTON – The group of U.S. House Democrats asking the chamber’s leaders not to include environmental permitting changes in a stopgap spending deal this month comprises 76 members, including senior leaders of budget and spending committees and factions across the caucus’ ideological spectrum. The 76 signers on a letter sent late last week and updated […] The post A third of U.S. House Democrats oppose Manchin permitting deal in stopgap spending bill appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Iowa Capital Dispatch

U.S. House GOP outlines agenda in bid for control in the midterms

WASHINGTON — U.S. House Republicans gathered inside a warehouse in Southwestern Pennsylvania on Friday to outline the legislation they’d try to enact if voters give them back control of that chamber following the November midterm elections. Speaking from an HVAC factory in Monongahela, about an hour south of Pittsburgh, House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy said […] The post U.S. House GOP outlines agenda in bid for control in the midterms appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Missoula, MT
State
Montana State
Local
Montana Government
POLITICO

As Adam Schiff mulls a Democratic leadership bid in the next Congress, the House intelligence panel chair held a meeting with backers today.

He could face multiple other Democrats in any battle for the caucus' top spot. Laying the groundwork: Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) gathered with some of his fellow Democrats in the Capitol on Friday to discuss planning for a possible leadership bid this fall, according to an attendee who spoke on condition of anonymity. The meeting is the latest sign that Schiff is eying a leadership run in the next Congress.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Ryan Zinke
The Hill

Alaska Senate candidate drops out of race

Buzz Kelley, a retired mechanic who placed fourth in the Alaska Senate primary earlier this year, announced on Monday he would be dropping out of the race and offered his endorsement to GOP contender Kelly Tshibaka. “In light of the [Mary] Peltola — what I call divide and conquer victory...
ALASKA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation And Economy#Clear And Present Danger#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Republican#Congressional#Democratic#Mexican
POLITICO

Rick Scott brought a treat to the Senate GOP lunch today: Polling showing Ron Johnson ahead in his Wisconsin reelection race.

On Monday, Oz tweeted that he believed "same-sex couples should have the freedom to get married as straight couples." Roy quote tweeted his response:. We asked Pennsylvania Republicans whether they agree with Roy that the Senate GOP should focus on issues other than codifying same-sex marriage. And none of them necessarily disagreed with Roy, even those who voted for a House bill that wrote same-sex marriage into law back in July.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
IRS
AOL Corp

Republican candidate gains momentum in Oregon governor's race

Oregon may be on the verge of electing its first Republican governor in a generation next month. It would be a heavy blow for Democrats, an indictment of the party’s brand in what has been one of the most progressive states in the country. Portland, its largest city, has been an epicenter of left-wing activism in support of causes like defunding the police and drug decriminalization.
OREGON STATE
Montana Talks

Montana Talks

Billings, MT
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
369K+
Views
ABOUT

The best live and local talk show for Montana, with Aaron Flint. Montana Talks takes you statewide from 9-10 AM, giving you the chance to call and join listeners across the Big Sky state. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://montanatalks.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy