Little Rock, AR

Straw Selected for Leadership Greater Little Rock

Brittany Straw, director of career services at UA Little Rock, has been selected for the 38th Class of Leadership Greater Little Rock. Established in 1985 by the Little Rock Regional Chamber of Commerce, Leadership Greater Little Rock brings together community leaders from businesses, nonprofits, and governments for a nine-month community leadership program. This program has empowered participants to comprehensively understand the region’s challenges and opportunities.
UA Little Rock to Hold Jazz Ensemble Performance Oct. 18

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock Jazz Ensemble will hold its fall concert Tuesday, Oct. 18. The concert, which is free and open to the public, will begin at 7:30 p.m. in the Stella Boyle Smith Concert Hall in the Fine Arts Building on the UA Little Rock campus.
Little Rock mayoral forum gets heated with tough questions

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — The candidates for Little Rock mayor spoke at a forum downtown on Monday night. The candidates: Mayor Frank Scott Jr., Steve Landers, Greg Henderson, and Glen Schwarz were all in attendance and answered some questions they had never addressed before. As accusations and rebuttals ensued,...
City of Pine Bluff celebrates homecoming weekend

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — It’s another year of celebrating tradition in the City of Pine Bluff as the community gathered for the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff's Homecoming weekend. "Since 1873, we've been educating students throughout Arkansas in the nation,” said University Chancellor Dr. Laurence Alexander.
Jefferson Regional welcomes pulmonologist

PINE BLUFF, Ark. – Jefferson Regional is pleased to announce that Sarenthia Epps, MD, MBA has joined the staff at Jefferson Regional Pulmonary Associates in Pine Bluff. Dr. Epps earned her medical degree from the University of Arkansas in Little Rock, where she also completed an Internal Medicine residency, followed by a fellowship in Pulmonary and Critical Care. She is board certified in Internal Medicine and board eligible in Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine.
Little Rock student achieves perfect score on ACT

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock School District announced that a student at Central High made an extraordinary accomplishment this week. Most students are familiar with the weeks, and sometimes months, of studying and preparation leading up to the ACT. The average score on the exam is usually...
Pine Bluff Madai Taylor exhibition addresses racism, prophecy in America with thought-provoking works

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — The next exhibition at The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas (ASC) showcases the work of noted Memphis-based artist Madai Taylor. “An Elegy to America in Black and White II: The Artwork of Madai Taylor” features 18 pieces, which build upon Taylor’s 2018 body of work. The exhibition opens Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, and will be on view in the William H. Kennedy Jr. Gallery through Friday, Feb. 24, 2023.
Nichole sits down with first lady Susan Hutchinson

LITTLE ROCK, Ark – Even though Nichole is new to Little Rock she wasn’t shy about wanting to meet our first lady Susan Hutchinson. Check out their interview in Susan’s living room in the governor’s mansion catching up on a little girl talk.
UAMS College of Public Health researcher to study barriers to quitting menthol cigarettes among African Americans

Dina M. Jones, Ph.D., MPH, assistant professor for the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) Fay W. Boozman College of Public Health’s Center for the Study of Tobacco, received a $733,000 K01 grant to conduct a study that seeks to understand disparities in smoking cessation among African American menthol cigarette smokers.
Nine local farms inducted into the Arkansas Century Farm Program

Nine local farms were inducted into the Arkansas Century Farm Program Monday in Little Rock. Governor Asa Hutchinson and Arkansas Secretary of Agriculture Wes Ward recognized 37 farms in total across the state. According to the Arkansas Department of Agriculture, the Arkansas Century Farm program recognizes Arkansas farms of 10...
Businesses react to downtown Little Rock shooting

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — After a violent weekend in the city, evidence markers litter the area near 4th street in downtown Little Rock. Though they have served as a reminder of the violence, businesses in the area explained that though the violence has worried them, they certainly won't allow it to stop them.
Mayor Frank Scott Jr. speaks on weekend violence

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — After a weekend of violent crimes in Little Rock that left two teenagers injured and one 19-year-old, dead Mayor Frank Scott Jr. is speaking out about the violence. "LRPD is actively working leads to bring to justice those responsible for the senseless shootings and homicide...
Braylen Russell decommits from Hogs

FAYETTEVILLE — Benton four-star running back Braylen Russell has decommitted from Arkansas. Russell, 6-2, 230, was Arkansas’ lone commitment in 2024 and now has reopened his recruiting. he committed to the Hogs on Nov. 6, 2021. Russell moved to Benton High School this season after previously playing for...
