Laree Adda in Jersey City was not really our first choice when going to Grove street, our first target being closed when we arrived. So, as we love Indian cuisine, we decided to give a try to their Pakistani / Indian casual eatery. This is not a table service restaurant: you order at the counter and they will bring the food once ready. So we decided to try few things there, especially their curries. For me, it was their chicken tikka masala that was good, but did not have enough chicken. Jodi went for the palak paneer that had even less paneer in it unfortunately! At least, the paratha bread, gunpowder chai and gulab jamun were delicious. Still, this is not the kind of place I would rave about…

JERSEY CITY, NJ ・ 8 HOURS AGO