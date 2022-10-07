Read full article on original website
Pickleball popularity sparks turf war at some city parks
NEW YORK -- A turf war is pitting some New York City parents against some players of pickleball.The game so popular, it dominates the real estate at Passannante Ballfield in the West Village.Some are just now getting introduced to pickleball -- "a mini-tennis game with paddles" is one player's description -- while others blast it as a pastime taking over too much city park land."I can see the court playing from my apartment window," one woman said. "I actually rollerblade, and I'm not able to access this court."Pickleball enthusiast David Kass says the vast majority of players are cooperative and...
Migrants Bused To NYC Hotel Knocking Doors And Asking For Help
After being placed in hotels, migrants who came to New York City have been wandering the streets of a Staten Island neighborhood looking for food, clothing, and employment. The migrants are residing at a property in Travis-Chelsea that includes the Staten Island Inn, Holiday Inn, and Fairfield Inn and Suites Marriott, according to sources and staff members. Many of the migrants are unprepared for the winter conditions of the Big Apple.
18 Best Things to Do in NYC in the Winter
New York City is definitely my favorite city in the world. I love the energy, the culture, the food, the scenery, and the people. The weather in the winter, not so much. You are reading: Things to do in manhattan in the winter | 18 Best Things to Do in NYC in the Winter.
I'm a lifelong New Yorker — these are the 12 best restaurants near Broadway to eat before or after you see a show
From gourmet dining to slow-cooked BBQ, these 12 spots offer delicious eats in the Theater District — including Sicily Osteria, Lambs Club, and more.
Peter Luger Stripped of Michelin Star as 19 New York Restaurants Gain Awards
Approximately three years after receiving a scathing zero-star review from The New York Times, Peter Luger Steak House in Brooklyn has been stripped of its Michelin star while 19 other restaurants gained recognition from the fine-dining eating guide for the first time. “This year in New York, there’s a feeling of evolution,” Michelin’s North America chief inspector anonymously told Bloomberg.
15 Hidden Gems In New York City Even Locals Don’t Know About
Autumn is primetime for all things apple; apple pie, apple cider, and especially the Big Apple. There are infinite ways to enjoy the fall time in New York. You can stroll through Central Park with a hot treat in-hand to view the fall foliage, go on a wild shopping spree on Fifth Avenue, or feast on warm pasta in the Little Italy neighborhood. But if you really hope to dig into the magic of the city and find the coolest activities available, #nychiddengems on TikTok is essential viewing before you plan your trip. Whether you’re spending your time in Midtown, strolling through Soho, or exploring the outer boroughs, check out these amazing hidden gems in New York City to visit in fall 2022, according to TikTok.
New York City’s Uncle Budd Launches On Demand Weed Delivery App
In the old days, New York City smelled like garbage, but nowadays thanks mainly to Uncle Budd NYC, it smells like that sweet, sweet cheeba!. After watching their trucks get towed away a few weeks ago, getting the run around from city officials, and watching all the other weed trucks flood the streets of New York City, Uncle Budd did what any Harlem native would do. The Uncle Budd team kept it moving by launching a dope Uber Eats-style app where you can donate and be gifted a carefully curated selection of the city’s finest cannabis products.
13-year-old groped by man on NYC subway train
NEW YORK, NY – The post 13-year-old groped by man on NYC subway train appeared...
Metro Cards Will Soon A Thing Of NYC’s Past
One of New York City’s most paramount resources is the subway system, which services around 3 million people every day throughout Manhattan, Queens, Brooklyn, and the Bronx. With 472 stations the subway has used MetroCards since 1997 as the only form of payment for the $2.75 fares, with options for single use, reloadable cards, and monthly plans. Yet the MTA has decided to move on from physical cards and will soon become completely digital.
Sylvan Terrace is a unique and treasured part of New York City
NEW YORK - A little known street in Upper Manhattan is a unique and treasured part of the city's history. Sylvan Terrace is where you'll find 20 carriage houses built in the 1800s, and it has created quite the buzz on Instagram. Visitors post their pictures of the homes that line the cobblestone street. Sylvan Terrace is located between 160th and 162nd Streets between Edgecombe and St. Nicholas Avenues in Washington Heights. Take a look inside one of the homes there in the videos above.
Get To Know These Black Artists in NYC
Nothing speaks to the culture and vibrancy of a city like art—and New York City is no exception. And to fully engage in The Black Experience in NYC , we want to introduce you to some of the incredible Black artists who call this city home and show you where you can view some of their signature pieces.
NYC officials say man jumped from 29-story luxury hotel in Times Square
Officials in New York City say that a man jumped from a luxury hotel in Times Square on Friday. A spokesperson for the New York City Police Department said that officers responded to a 911 call of an unconscious person on Friday at 11:24 a.m. When officers arrived on the...
Things to do in NYC this weekend
NEW YORK - There are plenty of events, concerts, and sports going on in the New York City area the weekend of Oct. 7-9. Here is a sampling of some things you can do. All weekend long - the sold-out New York Comic Con continues. you can still snag tickets through the Lyte ticket exchange program on newyorkcomiccon.com. Experience your favorite comics, movies, and collectibles, and meet stars like Oscar Isaac, Sebastian Stan, and a ‘Back To The Future’ reunion with Michael J. Fox, and Christopher Lloyd!
Laree Adda in Jersey City
Laree Adda in Jersey City was not really our first choice when going to Grove street, our first target being closed when we arrived. So, as we love Indian cuisine, we decided to give a try to their Pakistani / Indian casual eatery. This is not a table service restaurant: you order at the counter and they will bring the food once ready. So we decided to try few things there, especially their curries. For me, it was their chicken tikka masala that was good, but did not have enough chicken. Jodi went for the palak paneer that had even less paneer in it unfortunately! At least, the paratha bread, gunpowder chai and gulab jamun were delicious. Still, this is not the kind of place I would rave about…
Where To Get Rid of Your Unwanted Old Clothes in NYC
Have you done a closet clearout, and need somewhere to put all those old clothes?. If you live in NYC, here's how you can get rid of your unwanted clothes. Here's where you can sell your old clothes to get money for news ones:
Gramercy Park Hotel, shut down since COVID hit in ’20, draws thousands for liquidation sale
BY MARY REINHOLZ | For the better part of a week, New York trophy hunters estimated at 1,000 a day lined up outside the nearly empty Gramercy Park Hotel looking to buy its furniture, kitchenware, artwork, rugs, desks, books and other down-home contents, including bathrobes and king-size mattresses. These were all up for grabs on the ground floor of the 17- story edifice at 2 Lexington Ave. starting around Sept. 24.
Michelin Just Named These 18 Restaurants the Best Affordable Eats in NYC
The prospect of eating out in NYC can be daunting—both for the difficulty of choosing one restaurant over thousands of others and for the amount of money you have to get ready to shell out. Luckily, though, you can solve both problems if you know where to look. The...
New York Woman Wins Life-Changing Money In Hudson Valley
Empire State residents can win life-changing money this weekend. One Hudson Valley resident just claimed her prize. This week the New York State Lottery confirmed a Hudson Valley woman claimed her nearly $20 million jackpot prize. Westchester County, New York Woman Claims New York Lotto Jackpot Prize. Patricia Wahl of...
Little-known landlord transfers $380M portfolio to children
Succession can be a messy affair in real estate. To avoid that, the Elghanayans, of Rockrose Development fame, used a coin flip to parcel out properties among three siblings. That worked a lot better than the more traditional methods used by the Milstein family, heirs of Sol Goldman and the Harry Helmsley’s survivors, all of whom ended up in long legal battles over who would inherit what.
‘Real Husbands of New Jersey’ play a round of charity golf at La Tourette – and leave the Housewives home
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — On the heels of “Dancing With The Stars” with Teresa Guidice, her husband, Louie Ruelas, flew cross country to show support for a New York City not-for-profit that bridges the gap between the underprivileged, those with special needs and mainstream youth and young adults.
