radionwtn.com
Loretta Lynn’s Ranch To Continue Operation
Hurricane Mills, Tenn.–With the passing of Country Legend Loretta Lynn earlier this month, many have wondered whether her ranch in Hurricane Mills will continue operation. Family and operators of the Loretta Lynn Ranch reassured her fans today that the Ranch and campground will continue operating. Lynn passed away on October 4 at her home at Hurricane Mills.
WBBJ
New attraction brings screams to Lexington
LEXINGTON, Tenn. —Halloween time is back again! And the Henderson county area has a new haunt attraction that is sure to conjure up some scares. “We hope to do this for many years to come. We love everyone who comes to see us and play. We hope to see all of West Tennessee here one day, so we can scare the whole county,” said Mischief the Clown, performer at Natchez Nightmare.
Lawmaker complaint forces Tennessee pride festival indoors
The drag show at a Tennessee pride festival will go on Saturday — but not in the way organizers had planned it. After weeks of criticism, online threats from far-right groups and a legal complaint, the Jackson Pride Committee and the city of Jackson, which sits about 70 miles northeast of Memphis in Madison County, reached a compromise with state Republican representatives and community members who had complained about the pride festival’s drag show.
In lawsuit response, CSX Transportation denies role in Waverly 2021 flood deaths
Blame the record-setting rainfall, not us. That’s the response by CSX Transportation, a national railroad company, to a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the families of eight of the 22 victims who died in flash flooding in Waverly, Tenn., in August 2021. “This lawsuit seeks to turn a natural disaster of historic proportions into a […] The post In lawsuit response, CSX Transportation denies role in Waverly 2021 flood deaths appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
franchising.com
Husband and Wife Team Bring Regenerative Medicine Clinic to Jackson
QC Kinetix opens new clinic to offer alternative to surgery. October 10, 2022 // Franchising.com // JACKSON, Tenn. - QC Kinetix recently opened in Jackson and offers one of the most advanced regenerative medicine protocols in Western Tennessee. Brian and Andrea Weed are the husband-and-wife business team bringing regenerative medicine...
WBBJ
‘Hog Wild in Haywood’ BBQ fest underway in Brownsville
BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. — Hog Wild in Haywood!. This weekend, Brownsville is having its first ever BBQ competition and festival. The festival hosts BBQ teams from all over the south looking to get their brand noticed and get first place. The event is being held Friday and Saturday. Gates opened...
WBBJ
New cafe to bring vibrant Mediterranean food to the Hub City
JACKSON, Tenn. — An acclaimed fast-casual food brand is bringing flavorful health-focused dishes to the Hub City next year. Taziki’s Mediterranean Cafe will open at 1142 Vann Drive in Jackson, located in front of Home Depot in the Columns. Founded in 1998 in Birmingham, Alabama, Taziki’s offers affordable...
thunderboltradio.com
Tacos and Tamales in Downtown Union City
Downtown Union City will be the site of food and music Saturday afternoon. The 2nd annual “Tacos and Tamales” will be held at Kiwanis Park from 4:00 until 8:00. Eleven vendors, six food trucks and a margarita tent will be part of the festivities. Music will also be...
Milan, October 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice
clayconews.com
Tennessee Man Arrested in Gulf Shores, Alabama Following Indictment for 2021 First Degree Murder
Henderson County, TN (October 5, 2022) – A joint investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, and the Decatur County Sheriff’s Office has led to indictments for a New Johnsonville man, in connection to a 2021 homicide. On November 19, 2021, at...
WBBJ
Carroll County man charged with arson in Benton Co. house fire
CAMDEN, Tenn. — A Carroll County man is being charged with arson for a home fire in Benton County last week. According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, 34-year-old Kenny Fowler is facing charges of arson, burglary and two counts of theft following the incident. The TBI says on...
WBBJ
JEA discusses rising energy costs, shares tips as winter approaches
JACKSON, Tenn. — With the winter months approaching, the customers of Jackson Energy Authority are concerned with the increase in costs. “There are two things that drive utility bills,” said JEA’s VP of Operations Robert Mullins. “One is the weather, and of course in the summertime if it is extremely hot. We are all familiar with June, July, and August of this year, which were abnormally hot, especially June and July. Also, the price that Jackson Energy Authority pays for that energy.”
Fans pay respects to Loretta Lynn at Hurricane Mills Ranch
Beloved country music queen Loretta Lynn was transported from her home in Hurricane Mills where she passed away to a funeral home in Waverly Tuesday afternoon.
WBBJ
Madison County woman dies in Thursday evening wreck
MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — A single-vehicle wreck claimed the life of a Madison County woman Thursday night. According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the 70 block of Rochelle Road around 8:57 p.m. on October 6. The sheriff’s office says it was a single motor...
WBBJ
Hit and run kills 1 in Jackson, police investigate
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department is investigating a hit and run that left one dead. According to police, around 7:15 pm on October 6, officers responded to the area of Old Hickory Boulevard and the Hwy 45 Bypass in reference to a person struck by a vehicle.
WBBJ
Weakley county man causes hours-long negotiation
WEAKLEY CO. Tenn—The Weakley County Sheriff’s office received a call on Sunday, to do a wellness check at a residence in the 200 block of Dunlap road in Martin. Authorities say they found William Anthony King in a shed located on the property. Officers attempted to get King...
WBIR
TBI: Tennessee man arrested in Alabama nearly a year after 19-year-old woman's murder
HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — A New Johnsonville man is in custody for murder after an investigation into the murder of a 19-year-old woman. According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, agents joined an investigation after authorities found the body of Felicity Nicole Inman at an address on Highway 412 in Decatur County in Nov. 2021.
radionwtn.com
Driver Critical After Motorcycle Collision In Henry
Henry, Tenn.–The driver was airlifted to Vanderbilt Medical Center in critical condition after his motorcycle crashed on Hwy. 79S in Henry. The accident occurred around 1 p.m. and the Henry Police, Henry County Sheriff’s Office, Henry County EMS and Tennessee Highway Patrol responded. While working that scene, Police Chief Thomas Tharpe said, another collision happened due to distracted driving. There were no injuries in the second collision. Henry PD photo.
westkentuckystar.com
Hickman County crash sends Union City man to hospital
A crash on Friday injured a Union City man. According to the Hickman County Sheriff's Department, Jon Norris, was traveling south on KY 307 in Fulgham, when he suffered a medical emergency. His vehicle left the roadway and struck a group of trees. Norris was airlifted to an area hospital...
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 10/06/22 – 10/07/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 10/06/22 and 7 a.m. on 10/07/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
