ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntingdon, TN

Comments / 0

Related
radionwtn.com

Loretta Lynn’s Ranch To Continue Operation

Hurricane Mills, Tenn.–With the passing of Country Legend Loretta Lynn earlier this month, many have wondered whether her ranch in Hurricane Mills will continue operation. Family and operators of the Loretta Lynn Ranch reassured her fans today that the Ranch and campground will continue operating. Lynn passed away on October 4 at her home at Hurricane Mills.
HURRICANE MILLS, TN
WBBJ

New attraction brings screams to Lexington

LEXINGTON, Tenn. —Halloween time is back again! And the Henderson county area has a new haunt attraction that is sure to conjure up some scares. “We hope to do this for many years to come. We love everyone who comes to see us and play. We hope to see all of West Tennessee here one day, so we can scare the whole county,” said Mischief the Clown, performer at Natchez Nightmare.
LEXINGTON, TN
NBC News

Lawmaker complaint forces Tennessee pride festival indoors

The drag show at a Tennessee pride festival will go on Saturday — but not in the way organizers had planned it. After weeks of criticism, online threats from far-right groups and a legal complaint, the Jackson Pride Committee and the city of Jackson, which sits about 70 miles northeast of Memphis in Madison County, reached a compromise with state Republican representatives and community members who had complained about the pride festival’s drag show.
JACKSON, TN
Tennessee Lookout

In lawsuit response, CSX Transportation denies role in Waverly 2021 flood deaths

Blame the record-setting rainfall, not us. That’s the response by CSX Transportation, a national railroad company, to a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the families of eight of the 22 victims who died in flash flooding in Waverly, Tenn., in August 2021. “This lawsuit seeks to turn a natural disaster of historic proportions into a […] The post In lawsuit response, CSX Transportation denies role in Waverly 2021 flood deaths appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
WAVERLY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clarksville, TN
Local
Tennessee Education
State
California State
City
Huntingdon, TN
City
Brentwood, TN
City
Butler, TN
City
Murfreesboro, TN
franchising.com

Husband and Wife Team Bring Regenerative Medicine Clinic to Jackson

QC Kinetix opens new clinic to offer alternative to surgery. October 10, 2022 // Franchising.com // JACKSON, Tenn. - QC Kinetix recently opened in Jackson and offers one of the most advanced regenerative medicine protocols in Western Tennessee. Brian and Andrea Weed are the husband-and-wife business team bringing regenerative medicine...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

‘Hog Wild in Haywood’ BBQ fest underway in Brownsville

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. — Hog Wild in Haywood!. This weekend, Brownsville is having its first ever BBQ competition and festival. The festival hosts BBQ teams from all over the south looking to get their brand noticed and get first place. The event is being held Friday and Saturday. Gates opened...
BROWNSVILLE, TN
WBBJ

New cafe to bring vibrant Mediterranean food to the Hub City

JACKSON, Tenn. — An acclaimed fast-casual food brand is bringing flavorful health-focused dishes to the Hub City next year. Taziki’s Mediterranean Cafe will open at 1142 Vann Drive in Jackson, located in front of Home Depot in the Columns. Founded in 1998 in Birmingham, Alabama, Taziki’s offers affordable...
JACKSON, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Tacos and Tamales in Downtown Union City

Downtown Union City will be the site of food and music Saturday afternoon. The 2nd annual “Tacos and Tamales” will be held at Kiwanis Park from 4:00 until 8:00. Eleven vendors, six food trucks and a margarita tent will be part of the festivities. Music will also be...
UNION CITY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hhs#Linus K12#Linus High School#Civic Center#Highschool#Huntingdon High School#Bicentennial Celebration#Grand Slam Collectibles#St Jude Hospital
High School Football PRO

Milan, October 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Dyersburg High School football team will have a game with Milan High School on October 11, 2022, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
DYERSBURG, TN
WBBJ

Carroll County man charged with arson in Benton Co. house fire

CAMDEN, Tenn. — A Carroll County man is being charged with arson for a home fire in Benton County last week. According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, 34-year-old Kenny Fowler is facing charges of arson, burglary and two counts of theft following the incident. The TBI says on...
CARROLL COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

JEA discusses rising energy costs, shares tips as winter approaches

JACKSON, Tenn. — With the winter months approaching, the customers of Jackson Energy Authority are concerned with the increase in costs. “There are two things that drive utility bills,” said JEA’s VP of Operations Robert Mullins. “One is the weather, and of course in the summertime if it is extremely hot. We are all familiar with June, July, and August of this year, which were abnormally hot, especially June and July. Also, the price that Jackson Energy Authority pays for that energy.”
JACKSON, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
WBBJ

Madison County woman dies in Thursday evening wreck

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — A single-vehicle wreck claimed the life of a Madison County woman Thursday night. According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the 70 block of Rochelle Road around 8:57 p.m. on October 6. The sheriff’s office says it was a single motor...
MADISON COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

Hit and run kills 1 in Jackson, police investigate

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department is investigating a hit and run that left one dead. According to police, around 7:15 pm on October 6, officers responded to the area of Old Hickory Boulevard and the Hwy 45 Bypass in reference to a person struck by a vehicle.
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Weakley county man causes hours-long negotiation

WEAKLEY CO. Tenn—The Weakley County Sheriff’s office received a call on Sunday, to do a wellness check at a residence in the 200 block of Dunlap road in Martin. Authorities say they found William Anthony King in a shed located on the property. Officers attempted to get King...
WEAKLEY COUNTY, TN
radionwtn.com

Driver Critical After Motorcycle Collision In Henry

Henry, Tenn.–The driver was airlifted to Vanderbilt Medical Center in critical condition after his motorcycle crashed on Hwy. 79S in Henry. The accident occurred around 1 p.m. and the Henry Police, Henry County Sheriff’s Office, Henry County EMS and Tennessee Highway Patrol responded. While working that scene, Police Chief Thomas Tharpe said, another collision happened due to distracted driving. There were no injuries in the second collision. Henry PD photo.
HENRY, TN
westkentuckystar.com

Hickman County crash sends Union City man to hospital

A crash on Friday injured a Union City man. According to the Hickman County Sheriff's Department, Jon Norris, was traveling south on KY 307 in Fulgham, when he suffered a medical emergency. His vehicle left the roadway and struck a group of trees. Norris was airlifted to an area hospital...
HICKMAN COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy