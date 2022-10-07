The developer of a five-story, 34-apartment building in Easton faces a new roadblock to construction due to an overlooked city requirement. ANR VII LLC for more than a year has been working on the Dutchtown Pointe apartment building with first-floor retail at 34-42 S. Sixth St., a neighborhood where other property owners have been vocal in their opposition to a project they say is too big and out of scale with its surroundings.

EASTON, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO