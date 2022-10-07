Read full article on original website
thevalleyledger.com
Make the Road PA and Election Advocates Call on Berks County to Remove Law Enforcement from Voting Drop Boxes, Citing Harassment and Intimidation Risks
Law enforcement at drop boxes creates environment of harassment and intimidation, in violation of state and federal law. READING, PA—Following news that Berks County will enable voter intimidation by stationing a sheriff deputy at ballot drop boxes to question voters, fair election advocates in Berks County including Make the Road PA, the ACLU of Pennsylvania, and Berks Stands Up are calling for an end to voter suppression and intimidation ahead of the November 8 general election.
Free tuition for Indigenous people to public universities across Pennsylvania? A bill is on the way
State Rep. Chris Rabb first introduced a bill in 2018 to formally abolish Columbus Day and replace it with Indigenous Peoples’ Day as a state holiday. In fact, he’s since done it two times — and Pennsylvania’s Republican-controlled state Legislature has batted down each attempt. While...
Easton apartment plans already taken to court once hit roadblock over ‘impossible’ requirement
The developer of a five-story, 34-apartment building in Easton faces a new roadblock to construction due to an overlooked city requirement. ANR VII LLC for more than a year has been working on the Dutchtown Pointe apartment building with first-floor retail at 34-42 S. Sixth St., a neighborhood where other property owners have been vocal in their opposition to a project they say is too big and out of scale with its surroundings.
WGAL
Lancaster County pharmacist accused of giving customers extra pills, submitting fraudulent claims
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Lancaster County pharmacist was charged last week after investigators say he gave customers extra pills and submitted fraudulent pharmacy claims. Richard Boahene, 40, is the owner of Qwik-Med Pharmacy in Columbia. A criminal complaint alleges he gave extra pills and changed the doctor's prescription.
Dynamite truck explosion at Pennsylvania quarry sends 5 to hospital
PORTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Authorities say at least five people were reported injured in an explosion at a quarry in eastern Pennsylvania. Emergency officials in Schuylkill County said the 11:45 a.m. Monday blast reportedly occurred on a dynamite truck at the Summit Quarry in Porter Township. One person was...
Explosion in Schuylkill County injuring two under investigation
PORTER TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Local and federal officials are investigating an explosion that occurred in Schuylkill County that injured two people Monday afternoon. According to the Joliett Fire Department, crews responded to a report of an explosion around 12:26 p.m. on the property of Stavola Summit Materials about two miles from the Joliett Fire […]
Bakery That Launched as Lansdale Farmers’ Market Kiosk Rises in Acclaim for Its Artistry and Its Advocacy
Kyle Cuffie-Scott, owner-baker at Darnel’s Cakes in Phila., started his mission-oriented business as a tented vendors at the Lansdale Farmers’ Market. He’s now using its success to advocate for an at-risk population, reported Maddy Sweitzer-Lammé in Philadelphia Magazine. Cuffie-Scott began baking commercially as an AIDS fundraiser....
Former Luzerne County Children and Youth head files court action over pension denial
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Former Luzerne County Children and Youth director Joanne Van Saun has filed a civil complaint over the denial of her county pension, court filings show. The Dallas woman was sentenced last December to 34 months of probation for misdemeanor child endangerment...
Pa. school district cancels Halloween parades due to inclusivity, safety concerns
A Pa. school district in Montgomery County has decided to cancel Halloween parades at elementary schools and it’s due to safety and inclusivity concerns, according to reports. The Lower Merion School District has hosted Halloween parades for more than 50 years, but that might have at least temporarily come...
Easton Area School District mourns death of longtime teacher
The Easton Area School District is mourning the death of a longtime teacher. Peter McCabe of Forks Township died on Oct. 3, according to his obituary. He was 37. A 2003 Easton Area High School graduate, he returned to the district to start a teaching career in 2009, according to a statement from the school district. McCabe taught at both Easton Area Middle School and Easton Area High School, most recently serving as an American literature teacher, the statement says.
fox29.com
25 kids rushed to hospital after carbon monoxide leak at daycare in Allentown, officials say
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Scary scenes at a daycare in Allentown after officials say more than two dozen children have been taken to local hospitals after a carbon monoxide leak. Crews reportedly found high levels of carbon monoxide when responding to the Happy Smiles Learning Center on Wabash Street around 6:52 a.m. Tuesday morning for an emergency situation.
Work release inmate fails to return to facility in Easton, authorities say
A Northampton County Department of Corrections work release inmate didn’t return as scheduled at noon Sunday to the facility in Easton and is now being sought, according to a news release. Tan Van Tran, 52, was serving a four-month sentence in a domestic relations case, the department of corrections...
sanatogapost.com
Firefighters Dispatched Sunday to Walnut Ridge
SANATOGA PA – Volunteers from the Sanatoga and Ringing Hill fire companies were called Sunday (Oct. 9, 2022) at 4:40 p.m. by Montgomery County emergency dispatchers to what began as grill fire in a unit of the 900 block of Walnut Ridge Estates, Buchert Road. It turned into something more.
New PennDOT Driver’s License Center to open next to Boscov’s Outlet Center
Boscov’s has announced the addition of a new 17,000 square foot PennDOT Driver’s License Center at its Boscov’s Outlet Center. PennDOT will join the existing Boscov’s Outlet Center, located in the plaza near Panera Bread and Member’s 1st Credit Union. The modernized PennDOT concept will...
This Bucks County Middle School Just Announced Their New Assistant Principal
The new assistant principal has a long history in the local education circuit. A local middle school just recently announced the most recent addition to their staff: a brand new assistant principal. Robert K. Shafer Middle School, part of the Bensalem Township School District, recneryly named Joseph Crane as their...
NBC Philadelphia
3 Firefighters Hospitalized After Battling Delco Blaze
Three firefighters were injured while battling a blaze in Delaware County early Sunday morning, authorities said. The Chester Bureau of Fire responded to the area of Central Avenue in Chester around 12:04 a.m. for a reported building fire including two houses that were “fully involved” on the 1200 block of Baker Street.
sanatogapost.com
Liquor Law Violation Complaints Jumped Last Month
ALLENTOWN PA – The number of complaints about liquor law violations at restaurants and bars that serve alcoholic beverages in Montgomery, Berks, and four other counties nearly doubled during September 2022 when compared to August, according to the latest report from the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement.
Flames destroy auto shop in Schuylkill County
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — Flames destroyed a business Monday afternoon in Schuylkill County. Officials say the fire broke out around 1 p.m. at an auto repair shop in Delano Township, near Mahanoy City. Officials say the shop was open at the time, but no one was injured. The cause...
Fired Allentown teacher who went to D.C. on Jan. 6 sues over free speech rights
A lawsuit filed by an ex-Allentown School District teacher who went to Washington, D.C., on the day of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol says he deserves an “amicable” settlement after he was wrongly fired. Former teacher Jason Moorehead watched President Trump speak on the day...
fox29.com
Temple University struggles with security as number of robberies near campus grows
NORTH PHILADELPHIA - Temple University students say they are keeping their guard up, after two students were victims of a robbery near campus, the second Saturday night in a row. "I saw it on Citizens App. Omg…that’s horrifying," Temple freshman Amya Jones said. "Just kinda used to it,...
