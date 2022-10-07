ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethlehem, PA

thevalleyledger.com

Make the Road PA and Election Advocates Call on Berks County to Remove Law Enforcement from Voting Drop Boxes, Citing Harassment and Intimidation Risks

Law enforcement at drop boxes creates environment of harassment and intimidation, in violation of state and federal law. READING, PA—Following news that Berks County will enable voter intimidation by stationing a sheriff deputy at ballot drop boxes to question voters, fair election advocates in Berks County including Make the Road PA, the ACLU of Pennsylvania, and Berks Stands Up are calling for an end to voter suppression and intimidation ahead of the November 8 general election.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Easton apartment plans already taken to court once hit roadblock over ‘impossible’ requirement

The developer of a five-story, 34-apartment building in Easton faces a new roadblock to construction due to an overlooked city requirement. ANR VII LLC for more than a year has been working on the Dutchtown Pointe apartment building with first-floor retail at 34-42 S. Sixth St., a neighborhood where other property owners have been vocal in their opposition to a project they say is too big and out of scale with its surroundings.
EASTON, PA
WBRE

Explosion in Schuylkill County injuring two under investigation

PORTER TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Local and federal officials are investigating an explosion that occurred in Schuylkill County that injured two people Monday afternoon. According to the Joliett Fire Department, crews responded to a report of an explosion around 12:26 p.m. on the property of Stavola Summit Materials about two miles from the Joliett Fire […]
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Easton Area School District mourns death of longtime teacher

The Easton Area School District is mourning the death of a longtime teacher. Peter McCabe of Forks Township died on Oct. 3, according to his obituary. He was 37. A 2003 Easton Area High School graduate, he returned to the district to start a teaching career in 2009, according to a statement from the school district. McCabe taught at both Easton Area Middle School and Easton Area High School, most recently serving as an American literature teacher, the statement says.
EASTON, PA
sanatogapost.com

Firefighters Dispatched Sunday to Walnut Ridge

SANATOGA PA – Volunteers from the Sanatoga and Ringing Hill fire companies were called Sunday (Oct. 9, 2022) at 4:40 p.m. by Montgomery County emergency dispatchers to what began as grill fire in a unit of the 900 block of Walnut Ridge Estates, Buchert Road. It turned into something more.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
NBC Philadelphia

3 Firefighters Hospitalized After Battling Delco Blaze

Three firefighters were injured while battling a blaze in Delaware County early Sunday morning, authorities said. The Chester Bureau of Fire responded to the area of Central Avenue in Chester around 12:04 a.m. for a reported building fire including two houses that were “fully involved” on the 1200 block of Baker Street.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
sanatogapost.com

Liquor Law Violation Complaints Jumped Last Month

ALLENTOWN PA – The number of complaints about liquor law violations at restaurants and bars that serve alcoholic beverages in Montgomery, Berks, and four other counties nearly doubled during September 2022 when compared to August, according to the latest report from the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Flames destroy auto shop in Schuylkill County

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — Flames destroyed a business Monday afternoon in Schuylkill County. Officials say the fire broke out around 1 p.m. at an auto repair shop in Delano Township, near Mahanoy City. Officials say the shop was open at the time, but no one was injured. The cause...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA

