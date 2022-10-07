Read full article on original website
Related
Two vandalism attacks on LGBTQ community in Idaho spark support
BOISE — On Oct. 4, two separate incidents of vandalism were reported to the Boise Police Department. BPD said there’s no information the two are related; however, both incidents targeted members of the LGBTQ community. The first involved a home located in the North End neighborhood of Boise and is thought to have happened around 8 p.m. A Progress Pride flag was burned, and the security camera at the home was covered prior to it happening. The flag represents diversity and inclusion and recognizes marginalized...
Young boy with rare form of leukodystrophy gets backyard oasis from Make-A-Wish Idaho
BOISE, Idaho — Piper Morse and her son Grayson were wishing for a special place they could get outside and enjoy time together. Make-a-Wish Idaho was able to step in and make that dream a reality. "We wanted to have our own little oasis," Piper said. "So that we...
One Year Later ‘Boise Is In A Full Fledged Housing Crash,’
A year ago, we published an article detailing the prediction that the Boise housing market would crash. Obviously, the explosive nature of the allegation resulted in a loud reaction from Boise realtors and mortgage specialists, disagreeing with the premise of the article. Were we right to predict the housing market...
This Huge $4.25 Million Idaho Home Has a Spectacular Indoor Basketball Court
If you’re raising a family of aspiring athletes, your dream home may be waiting for you in Eagle!. Search through Zillow long enough and you’re bound to stumble across some quirky real estate in the Treasure Valley. Like a Boise home with a full-blown speakeasy in the basement. Or a sprawling Caldwell mansion with its own 50s-style diner. There are even a few homes with indoor pools scattered around the area!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Warning: World’s Most Poisonous Mushroom Found in Boise
It's much more of a serious warning than Idahoans are used to hearing and no, it isn't click bait. The "deadliest" mushroom in the world has once again been found in Boise and officials are asking residents to be very aware when it comes to these things in the Treasure Valley.
Shelter pets make safe landing in Boise
BOISE, Idaho — Over 150 animals made the flight from hurricane-impacted parts of Florida to Boise Sunday afternoon. The animals, which included dogs, cats and guinea pigs, landed in Boise thanks to the help of Good Flights, a program part of the Greater Good Charities, and the Humane Society of the United States (HSUS). Boise is the first of three stops for the animals, which are being taken to shelters in Idaho, Oregon and Washington. Eventually, the pets will be in adoptive homes.
No evidence to suggest drug dealers using 'rainbow' fentanyl to target Idaho kids
BOISE, Idaho — There have been no reports of drug dealers specifically targeting children with 'rainbow' fentanyl pills in Idaho, according to the Idaho State Police. ISP found rainbow fentanyl in north Idaho in early August. Before then, it was normal for fentanyl pills to come in blue pill or tablet form, often mimicking the look of a 30-milligram oxycodone pill with the same branded imprints.
eastidahonews.com
Meet Terry Gilbert, Democratic nominee for state superintendent
BOISE (IdahoEdNews.org) — Terry Gilbert, a Boise resident and former teacher, is the Democratic nominee for superintendent of public instruction. If elected, he plans to draw upon his experience as a teacher and a teachers’ union leader to keep public money in public schools, support early literacy and vocational programs, and address aging school facilities. He wants to collaborate with teachers, students and parents to forward the idea that “public education is the cornerstone of democracy.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
Boise Singles Unleash On What Dating In Boise Is REALLY Like
Everything is going to start to smell like Pumpkin Spice, whether you like it or not. You're going to star hearing Christmas music like, now, even though it's way too early. Single folks are going to dive head-first into cuffing season. That's right. It's about to get Cufftastic in the...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Eye on Boise: Idaho governor candidate says he'd pardon marijuana possession offenders
BOISE — Stephen Heidt, the Democratic nominee for governor, didn’t wait long after President Joe Biden announced Thursday that he’d pardon all those previously convicted on federal charges of simple possession of marijuana. Thursday afternoon, in a statement noting it was issued at 4:20 p.m., Heidt lauded...
Boise Antique World Mall reopening Monday
BOISE, Idaho — After being closed for more than three months due to a neighboring building collapse, the Boise Antique World Mall is finally reopening Monday. The popular antique store, which houses 150 dealers, had to close in late June, after the roof collapsed at the neighboring Reel Theatre. Although the antiques were not damaged during the collapse, the mall still had to close in order to safely complete repairs.
Police looking for missing, vulnerable Meridian man
BOISE, Idaho — The Meridian Police Department (MPD) is asking for the public's help in locating a missing vulnerable adult last seen Sunday morning. Robert Trotter, 77, of Meridian was last seen leaving the Central Valley Baptist Church around 11:00 a.m. Sunday. Robert is described as being approximately 5’8”...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Where Will You Find The Best Chinese Food in Idaho?
Right off the bat, I can tell you it isn't in Boise. Bummer - I know. But, with that being established right off the bat, there's a chance that a Chinese restaurant in Boise could actually top the number one spot for Chinese food in Idaho... right?. According to a...
eastidahonews.com
‘Vote them all out’: Idaho Abortion Rights holds Women’s March rally at Capitol in Boise
BOISE (Idaho Statesman) — Wearing green bandannas and holding pro-abortion rights posters, hundreds of people gathered at the Idaho State Capitol in Boise on Saturday for Idaho Abortion Rights’ “Flip the State” Women’s March rally. Across the country, groups participating in marches that were targeted...
KIVI-TV
Boise Airport website goes offline for a time after pro-Russian hackers call for it & others to be targeted
BOISE, Idaho — This article was originally published by Don Day in BoiseDev. The Boise Airport website was knocked offline Monday, one of several websites around the nation taken down after a call from a pro-Russian hacking group put out a call to target airport websites in the US.
Post Register
Lowell Scott Middle School receives threat from Snapchat
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Lowell Scott Middle School received a threat on Snapchat Sunday night. Boise Police Department (BPD) is investigating the threat made against the school. West Ada School District said events like this are not uncommon. The district sent out an update to parents and guardians this...
Boise rents have gone down but are much higher than five years ago
BOISE - For the past couple years, Boise’s rental market has been on fire, with units hitting and leaving the market quickly, huge rent jumps, and increases in homelessness and evictions. Boise rents have gone down but are still much higher than five years ago, likely burdening many renters...
WATCH: Video Series Shows Why Nobody Should Ever Visit Southern Idaho
There is s new video series out that jokingly shows all the reasons you should never visit Southern Idaho. The video just tells you that there are Californians here and that should be enough to deter you. Should Anyone Visit Southern Idaho. Not really, the videos are actually really well...
eastidahonews.com
Salt Lake Express expands transportation services for customers
REXBURG — Salt Lake Express, a busing transportation service based in Rexburg, recently acquired another company to provide additional routes for customers. In a news release dated Oct. 3, Salt Express announced it recently acquired two divisions of Northwestern Stage Lines. One division is based in Spokane, Washington, and the other, Boise-Winnemucca Stage lines, serves customers on the western side of the state.
AOL Corp
Report shows wages up in Idaho’s Ada, Canyon counties. See how they compare with US
New data shows wages are up in the Treasure Valley. The average Ada County resident took home a weekly wage of $1,142 from March 2021 to March 2022, according to a report released Thursday by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. That’s a 6.9% increase over the year before.
Comments / 0