Two vandalism attacks on LGBTQ community in Idaho spark support

BOISE — On Oct. 4, two separate incidents of vandalism were reported to the Boise Police Department. BPD said there’s no information the two are related; however, both incidents targeted members of the LGBTQ community. The first involved a home located in the North End neighborhood of Boise and is thought to have happened around 8 p.m. A Progress Pride flag was burned, and the security camera at the home was covered prior to it happening. The flag represents diversity and inclusion and recognizes marginalized...
This Huge $4.25 Million Idaho Home Has a Spectacular Indoor Basketball Court

If you’re raising a family of aspiring athletes, your dream home may be waiting for you in Eagle!. Search through Zillow long enough and you’re bound to stumble across some quirky real estate in the Treasure Valley. Like a Boise home with a full-blown speakeasy in the basement. Or a sprawling Caldwell mansion with its own 50s-style diner. There are even a few homes with indoor pools scattered around the area!
Shelter pets make safe landing in Boise

BOISE, Idaho — Over 150 animals made the flight from hurricane-impacted parts of Florida to Boise Sunday afternoon. The animals, which included dogs, cats and guinea pigs, landed in Boise thanks to the help of Good Flights, a program part of the Greater Good Charities, and the Humane Society of the United States (HSUS). Boise is the first of three stops for the animals, which are being taken to shelters in Idaho, Oregon and Washington. Eventually, the pets will be in adoptive homes.
No evidence to suggest drug dealers using 'rainbow' fentanyl to target Idaho kids

BOISE, Idaho — There have been no reports of drug dealers specifically targeting children with 'rainbow' fentanyl pills in Idaho, according to the Idaho State Police. ISP found rainbow fentanyl in north Idaho in early August. Before then, it was normal for fentanyl pills to come in blue pill or tablet form, often mimicking the look of a 30-milligram oxycodone pill with the same branded imprints.
Meet Terry Gilbert, Democratic nominee for state superintendent

BOISE (IdahoEdNews.org) — Terry Gilbert, a Boise resident and former teacher, is the Democratic nominee for superintendent of public instruction. If elected, he plans to draw upon his experience as a teacher and a teachers’ union leader to keep public money in public schools, support early literacy and vocational programs, and address aging school facilities. He wants to collaborate with teachers, students and parents to forward the idea that “public education is the cornerstone of democracy.”
Boise Antique World Mall reopening Monday

BOISE, Idaho — After being closed for more than three months due to a neighboring building collapse, the Boise Antique World Mall is finally reopening Monday. The popular antique store, which houses 150 dealers, had to close in late June, after the roof collapsed at the neighboring Reel Theatre. Although the antiques were not damaged during the collapse, the mall still had to close in order to safely complete repairs.
Police looking for missing, vulnerable Meridian man

BOISE, Idaho — The Meridian Police Department (MPD) is asking for the public's help in locating a missing vulnerable adult last seen Sunday morning. Robert Trotter, 77, of Meridian was last seen leaving the Central Valley Baptist Church around 11:00 a.m. Sunday. Robert is described as being approximately 5’8”...
Lowell Scott Middle School receives threat from Snapchat

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Lowell Scott Middle School received a threat on Snapchat Sunday night. Boise Police Department (BPD) is investigating the threat made against the school. West Ada School District said events like this are not uncommon. The district sent out an update to parents and guardians this...
Salt Lake Express expands transportation services for customers

REXBURG — Salt Lake Express, a busing transportation service based in Rexburg, recently acquired another company to provide additional routes for customers. In a news release dated Oct. 3, Salt Express announced it recently acquired two divisions of Northwestern Stage Lines. One division is based in Spokane, Washington, and the other, Boise-Winnemucca Stage lines, serves customers on the western side of the state.

