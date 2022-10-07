Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Visit the Largest Flea Market in MichiganTravel MavenRichmond, MI
Retailer Fined, License Suspended over Unregistered Cannabis Product Claims in MichiganWilliam DavisMichigan State
The Legend of Knock-Knock Road.Sara BDetroit, MI
Family fights to keep special needs man in his home, allege guardianship abuseAuthor Ed AndersonClarkston, MI
luxury-houses.net
For $3.5M, Chance to Own Architectural Masterpieces with Stunning Lakefront Vistas in Bloomfield Hills
The House in Bloomfield Hills offers grand gallery-like foyer with full wall of panoramic views of the lake & tall ceilings throughout, now available for sale. This home located at 3897 Lakeland Ln, Bloomfield Hills, Michigan; offering 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with 5,191 square feet of living spaces. Call Ashley Crain – The Agency Hall & Hunter – (Phone: 248-644-3500) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the House in Bloomfield Hills.
After years of setbacks, couple hopes to open vineyard near Ann Arbor in 2024
WASHTNEAW COUNTY, MI -- After more than two years working with Scio Township officials, a 70-acre farm tucked in between Ann Arbor and Dexter is one step closer to becoming a winery and vineyard. Owners Brian and Lori Herron are hoping to create a spot at 6620 Dexter Ann Arbor...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Northern Michigan paper mill fire burning for days, help from southeast counties arranged
MENOMINEE, Mich. – Firefighters and equipment from Oakland, Macomb, and Livingston Counties are being deployed to a Northern Michigan paper mill fire that has been burning for four days. The fire began late on Thursday, October 6. Officials say the fire is expected to continue burning for several days.
After latest fatal jump, Ann Arbor mulls better barriers on parking decks
ANN ARBOR, MI — Standing before City Council this past week, Ann Arbor resident Peter Eckstein recalled speaking out five years ago about the urgent need to erect barriers at downtown parking decks to check “an ongoing epidemic of suicides.”. The Downtown Development Authority, which manages the city-owned...
Visit the Largest Flea Market in Michigan
Nothing beats the excitement of a busy flea market. Walking through seemingly endless aisles, hunting for bargains, and marveling at unique trinkets and antique items, Michigan is home to dozens of flea markets but none are as big and epic as Armada Flea in Richmond.
bridgemi.com
After a cancer diagnosis, a family apple orchard owner weighs what’s next
Michigan apple orchards are jammed with fruit and customers this fall. Amid expansions and consolidations, one family-owned orchard south of Ann Arbor still does business as it has for generations. With a cancer diagnosis, and no next generation to take over, the owners think they’ve found a succession plan.
whmi.com
Road Commission: Residents Should Shake Their Mailboxes
Residents who have mailboxes on a post adjacent to the road are asked to shake their mailboxes. The Road Commission for Oakland County (RCOC) asks residents with this type of mailbox to prepare for the winter season, by shaking their mailboxes this month. Over time, mailbox posts can rot or become loose.
'A nightmare': Royal Oak construction project causes chaos near 11 Mile and I-75
According to the Michigan Department of Transportation's website about the project, 11 Mile Road ramps along southbound 1-75 are set to close in the near future.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Sterling Heights senior community without heat for days, fire dept. issues warning to management
STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – Residents of a Sterling Heights senior apartment complex have been without heat for several days, including Friday night when a freeze warning was in effect. The residents have been raising concerns and caught the attention of the Sterling Heights Fire Department. They put up a...
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Port Huron to install 24 license-plate reading Flock cameras at $62,500 per year
Port Huron will mount 24 automated license-plate reading Falcon cameras at strategic street locations around the city. The cameras are intended to help police reduce, solve and prevent crimes. The cameras are produced and monitored by Flock Safety based in Atlanta, Georgia. The leasing arrangement calls for the city pay...
The Oakland Press
Meijer begins hiring for new stores in Macomb, Oakland counties
Meijer is looking for employees to staff its new stores in Macomb Township and Oakland County’s Lake Orion. The Grand Rapids-based chain wants to hire new team members for a variety of full and part-time positions The Macomb store is under construction on 24 Mile and Hayes roads, while work continues on the store in the Lake Orion Plaza on M-24.
wemu.org
Multiple factors leading to rise in Michigan gas prices
Gas prices across Michigan continue to climb. The average price of regular unleaded gasoline in Michigan is now at $4.36 per gallon. That’s a 19-cent jump from last week and a little more than a dollar than it was this time last year. Washtenaw County’s average price per gallon...
birchrestaurant.com
14 Best Restaurants in Westland, MI
Getting to know a new area can be a lot to handle on your own. With the comforts of home left behind, it can be hard to figure out the ins and outs of a new city. Eating out with your family is a great way to visit new places to figure out where your new favorite spots will be. Check out this list of the 18 best restaurants in Westland, Michigan, to figure out which restaurant you should visit first.
lakeorionreview.com
Orion Twp. — ADOPTION OF ORDINANCE 78-291 — PC-22-31, 1112-1128 LAPEER RD. REZONE REQUEST
ADOPTION OF ORDINANCE 78-291 PC-22-31, 1112-1128 LAPEER RD. REZONE REQUEST. The Charter Township of Orion Board of Trustees, at the regular meeting of Monday, October 3,. 2022, held at 7:00 p.m., at the Orion Township Municipal Complex Board Room, 2323 Joslyn. Rd, Lake Orion, Michigan 48360, adopted a map amendment...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Poll: James leads Marlinga in key Macomb County congressional race
Republican John James is leading against Democrat Carl Marlinga in a key Macomb County race for the state’s 10th congressional district, according to a new survey. The new WDIV/Detroit News survey polled likely voters in the 10th district, a newly drawn district that includes a large portion of Macomb County, including Fraser, Shelby Township, Clinton Township, Warren, Roseville and St. Clair Shores.
thevarsitynews.net
Riverland Woods Apartments
At Riverland Woods, we've planned a community to accommodate your individuality. Our apartment homes include all the amenities you've come to expect... washers and dryers, walk-in closets, huge balconies, garage parking....and more. Nestled in a beautiful park setting along the Clinton River with easy access to biking and walking trails. Conveniently located to M-59/Hall Road, The GM Tech Center, Tacom, Chrysler and Ford, yet comfortably private, you will always be close to where you want to be.
Ann Arbor renters applaud new law, but landlords aren’t celebrating
ANN ARBOR, MI — The passage of Ann Arbor’s new right-to-renew law drew applause from renters in the City Council chambers this week. But one group isn’t applauding the move: the Washtenaw Area Apartment Association, a landlord group arguing city officials are bending to the wishes of a small, vocal cohort of University of Michigan graduate students who lobbied for the law.
6,000 DTE customers without power in Clinton Twp. due to damage by animals, company says
According to DTE’s Outage Map, roughly 6,000 customers are in the dark after an unknown animal, possibly a pesky bird, damaged company equipment.
License of Novi Carvana dealer suspended by state of Michigan
The Michigan Department of State is putting the brakes on a Carvana dealership in Novi. Its license is suspended over alleged violations of the Michigan vehicle code.
birchrestaurant.com
15 best restaurants in Southgate, MI
Looking for the best restaurants in Southgate, MI? Look no further! We’ve compiled a list of the 15 best restaurants in the area, based on customer feedback and reviews. Whether you’re looking for Italian food, Mexican food, or something else entirely, we’ve got you covered. Check out our list and see for yourself!
Comments / 0