Bloomfield Hills, MI

For $3.5M, Chance to Own Architectural Masterpieces with Stunning Lakefront Vistas in Bloomfield Hills

The House in Bloomfield Hills offers grand gallery-like foyer with full wall of panoramic views of the lake & tall ceilings throughout, now available for sale. This home located at 3897 Lakeland Ln, Bloomfield Hills, Michigan; offering 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with 5,191 square feet of living spaces. Call Ashley Crain – The Agency Hall & Hunter – (Phone: 248-644-3500) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the House in Bloomfield Hills.
Travel Maven

Visit the Largest Flea Market in Michigan

Nothing beats the excitement of a busy flea market. Walking through seemingly endless aisles, hunting for bargains, and marveling at unique trinkets and antique items, Michigan is home to dozens of flea markets but none are as big and epic as Armada Flea in Richmond.
RICHMOND, MI
whmi.com

Road Commission: Residents Should Shake Their Mailboxes

Residents who have mailboxes on a post adjacent to the road are asked to shake their mailboxes. The Road Commission for Oakland County (RCOC) asks residents with this type of mailbox to prepare for the winter season, by shaking their mailboxes this month. Over time, mailbox posts can rot or become loose.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
Brad Baxter
The Oakland Press

Meijer begins hiring for new stores in Macomb, Oakland counties

Meijer is looking for employees to staff its new stores in Macomb Township and Oakland County’s Lake Orion. The Grand Rapids-based chain wants to hire new team members for a variety of full and part-time positions The Macomb store is under construction on 24 Mile and Hayes roads, while work continues on the store in the Lake Orion Plaza on M-24.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
wemu.org

Multiple factors leading to rise in Michigan gas prices

Gas prices across Michigan continue to climb. The average price of regular unleaded gasoline in Michigan is now at $4.36 per gallon. That’s a 19-cent jump from last week and a little more than a dollar than it was this time last year. Washtenaw County’s average price per gallon...
MICHIGAN STATE
birchrestaurant.com

14 Best Restaurants in Westland, MI

Getting to know a new area can be a lot to handle on your own. With the comforts of home left behind, it can be hard to figure out the ins and outs of a new city. Eating out with your family is a great way to visit new places to figure out where your new favorite spots will be. Check out this list of the 18 best restaurants in Westland, Michigan, to figure out which restaurant you should visit first.
WESTLAND, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Poll: James leads Marlinga in key Macomb County congressional race

Republican John James is leading against Democrat Carl Marlinga in a key Macomb County race for the state’s 10th congressional district, according to a new survey. The new WDIV/Detroit News survey polled likely voters in the 10th district, a newly drawn district that includes a large portion of Macomb County, including Fraser, Shelby Township, Clinton Township, Warren, Roseville and St. Clair Shores.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
thevarsitynews.net

Riverland Woods Apartments

At Riverland Woods, we've planned a community to accommodate your individuality. Our apartment homes include all the amenities you've come to expect... washers and dryers, walk-in closets, huge balconies, garage parking....and more. Nestled in a beautiful park setting along the Clinton River with easy access to biking and walking trails. Conveniently located to M-59/Hall Road, The GM Tech Center, Tacom, Chrysler and Ford, yet comfortably private, you will always be close to where you want to be.
STERLING HEIGHTS, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Ann Arbor renters applaud new law, but landlords aren’t celebrating

ANN ARBOR, MI — The passage of Ann Arbor’s new right-to-renew law drew applause from renters in the City Council chambers this week. But one group isn’t applauding the move: the Washtenaw Area Apartment Association, a landlord group arguing city officials are bending to the wishes of a small, vocal cohort of University of Michigan graduate students who lobbied for the law.
ANN ARBOR, MI
birchrestaurant.com

15 best restaurants in Southgate, MI

Looking for the best restaurants in Southgate, MI? Look no further! We’ve compiled a list of the 15 best restaurants in the area, based on customer feedback and reviews. Whether you’re looking for Italian food, Mexican food, or something else entirely, we’ve got you covered. Check out our list and see for yourself!
SOUTHGATE, MI

