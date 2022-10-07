ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Voices: Liz Truss will soon realise that wanting growth is not the same as having a plan

By Jess Phillips
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DZNsU_0iQ3F0hR00

I am grateful that the Tories have packed up and left my city. During the summer I was delighted when film crews and crowds gathered for the Commonwealth games festivities, showing off our city to the world. Every day my children would get excited spotting our much-loved sites on the telly. It was considerably less fun to spot those same familiar settings this time around, as deluded cabinet ministers spouted words that damned the city they gathered in.

As Liz Truss took to the stage in Birmingham, I was less than 200m away, at a conference about how lack of regulation has caused unfettered growth of “supportive” accommodation for the homeless and vulnerable. In reality, many of these are anything but supportive. It is a cash cow for bad providers to make tens of millions of pounds of taxpayers’ money to offer squalid, unsafe and exploitative accommodation. It has caused huge expense to local police forces, masses of antisocial behaviour and has meant that rape victims, domestic abuse victims and mentally ill people have been placed in inhumane and dangerous accommodation. It costs the taxpayer dearly, over and over again.

We have begged and pleaded with the government for regulation to end this problem, but regulation isn’t their bag. Oh we’ve got growth , alright: growth in crime, growth in cost to the taxpayer, growth in the bank accounts of exploitative landlords. Growth, growth, growth.

I walked out of the event into Birmingham city centre as Truss’s speech raged on. There was no buzz on the streets that the most powerful people in the country were in town. The rain lashed down as Liz Truss spoke, providing pathetic fallacy to a premiership where pretty much everyone in Birmingham will be colder, wetter, greyer. The streets were eerily quiet.

I bumped into quite a few of the Tories who were in Birmingham, to some surprise on their part, as if it might be unusual to see a Brummie in Birmingham. I prefer to see them in Westminster and if the truth be told, they looked a bit out of place.

I imagined what it was like for the staff at the International Convention Centre, many of whom rely on universal credit or are working two jobs, to listen to the lunacy being spouted about part-time workers and benefits claimants. Some of them will have settled here having fled war. Many of them are young people with diminishing hopes of buying a house. The conference must have seemed like a work of fiction to them, like a historic re-enactment expo of enthusiastic role-players getting together for a weekend to shake off the shackles of reality.

I look forward to them being back where they belong next week. But I honestly don’t know what to expect. I have found that rebellious Tories go one of two ways in Westminster: they either dangerously convene working late into the night, hiding behind corners huddled and plotting, or they talk an incredibly tough game on the telly and then just file through the lobbies doing their whip’s bidding.

I cannot tell which it will be. It depends on what Liz Truss starts to lay out as her, erm, plan. In Birmingham, she repeatedly said she was the only person with a plan, but never actually told anyone what it was.

Saying you want economic growth is like saying you like peace and justice. Anyone can say it, they can even repeat it over and over again, but that doesn’t mean you have a plan to get it.

To keep up to speed with all the latest opinions and comment, sign up to our free weekly Voices Dispatches newsletter by clicking here

When she starts to tell us this week exactly what her plan is – which at the moment seems to be cutting benefits, demanding part-time working mothers just magically do more work for better pay, and annoying a load of local Tories with fracking plans in their backyard – we will see which way Tory MPs turn.

For my money’s worth, I think we will be seeing a lot of huddling plotters. And the prime minister? She is going to realise that her rainy stint in Birmingham, as rocky as it was, was probably as good as her time in office was ever going to get. It’s a premiership that amounts to a wet weekend in the Midlands. But I’m glad that for once she will remember us, even if none of her policies ever do.

Jess Phillips is the shadow minister for domestic violence and safeguarding and Labour MP for Birmingham Yardley

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Voices: A British citizen will die in prison in the US. Liz Truss won’t intervene

The Truss government has already proposed various controversial measures, from Kwasi Kwarteng’s tax cuts for rich people to Jacob Rees-Mogg’s reversal on fracking to Liz’s own elimination of the cap on bankers’ bonuses. Although the augurs are not good, it has not been easy for citizens to evaluate the actions of the new government, given that the media has been otherwise engaged for much of the last month. Another unnoticed, yet nevertheless radical break in tradition took place just as the Queen sadly passed away. On September 6th, 2022, James Cleverly assumed the role of Foreign Secretary. One of the...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Shortest serving UK prime ministers in history as Liz Truss ‘could be gone by Christmas’

Liz Truss may only be in her second month as prime minister but some Conservative MPs are already speculating that she could be gone by Christmas following September's disastrous "mini-Budget".Several Tory MPs are said to have submitted letters of no confidence to Sir Graham Brady, chair of the powerful 1922 Committee which organises leadership contests, following chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng's financial statement to the Commons on 23 September.Back bench Tory rebels plotting against Ms Truss will have been emboldened by the government's decision on 3 October to U-turn on a controversial plan to abolish the top rate of tax for...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Jess Phillips
Daily Mail

Free nursery hours 'could be axed' under Liz Truss's radical plans to shakeup childcare provision that will see 'Government cash handed directly to parents' instead of approved childcare or nursery providers

FREE nursery hours could be scrapped as part of a major review of childcare provision that could hand money directly to parents instead. Ministers are understood to be planning reforms to make the system more affordable and boost the economy by helping parents return to the office. The provision of 15 to 30 hours free care for children between three and four years old is thought to be part of the review.
WORLD
The Independent

Nicola Sturgeon says she ‘detests the Tories and everything they stand for’

Nicola Sturgeon has said she “detests the Tories and everything they stand for”, but described Liz Truss as a “friend” instead of a foe on certain issues.Scotland’s first minister added that she would prefer to see a Labour government in power, but said she is disappointed with Sir Keir Starmer for “throwing in the towel” on the European Union.“I detest the Tories and everything they stand for,” Ms Sturgeon said.“Being better than the Tories is not a high bar to cross right now,” she added, speaking of the opposition.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More SNP depute leader says ‘Keir Starmer is just another Tony Blair’Liz Truss ‘childish’ for ignoring Nicola Sturgeon, Scottish cabinet minister saysNicola Sturgeon responds to JK Rowling calling her a ‘destroyer of women’s rights’
POLITICS
The Independent

Truss is symptom of Westminster dysfunction, not cause, SNP delegates to hear

Liz Truss is a “symptom of the dysfunction at Westminster – not the cause”, SNP depute leader Keith Brown will tell delegates at the party’s conference.Mr Brown will take aim at Westminster in his speech, which will open the first in-person SNP conference since before the pandemic in Aberdeen on Saturday.He will also speculate on whether Conservative MPs will “force out” the Prime Minister soon.“She has delivered more chaos and confusion than even the most pessimistic prediction,” he is expected to tell delegates.It is a sobering thought indeed that when the history of 2022 is written, it will record that...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birmingham City#Domestic Violence#Fracking#Uk#Tories#Commonwealth
The Independent

Cabinet ministers urge Tories to rally behind Truss or risk election defeat

Four Cabinet ministers have urged colleagues to rally behind Liz Truss as the PM battles to steady the Tory ship following a week blighted by infighting.Home Secretary Suella Braverman, Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Nadhim Zahawi, Commons Leader Penny Mordaunt and Environment Secretary Ranil Jayawardena have all penned articles calling on the party to unite around its new leader or risk ending up in opposition.A No 10 source said the “cold hard reality” is the party must “get behind Liz” or wind up with a “monstrous coalition of Labour and the SNP”, amid deep division in Tory ranks –...
POLITICS
The Independent

Voices: If Truss wants to carry on being PM until the next election, she should do one crucial thing

“A political lunch with Liz Truss” does sound like the political invite from hell, doesn’t it? Excruciating, no? It’s how the prime minister proposes to establish parliamentary support for her “plan for growth”, which has shrunk in size and scope since it was unveiled a matter of weeks ago to a frosty reception from the markets.The idea, presumably, is that if only Tory backbenchers understood what Liz was on about then they’d support it, because it’s based on good Conservative principles, and they’re good Conservatives, right?The obvious flaw is that the MPs understand the darn thing only too well,...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
The Independent

‘No plans’ to change classification of cannabis, says No 10

Liz Truss has “no plans” to classify cannabis as a Class A drug, Downing Street said after it emerged Home Secretary Suella Braverman was open to the idea.The Home Secretary believes cannabis has been “effectively” legalised as it has not been “policed properly” and is “receptive” to calls for the drug to be upgraded from Class B to Class A, according to a source close to her.But No 10 said there were no plans to change the law and the Government was focused on “cracking down on illegal drugs”.The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “There’s no plans to change the...
HEALTH
BBC

Nicola Sturgeon 'will never give up' on independence

Nicola Sturgeon has said she will "never, ever give up on Scottish democracy" if UK ministers continue to reject plans for an independence vote. Prime Minister Liz Truss has rejected a referendum, but the first minister said this was "completely indefensible". The Supreme Court is to debate whether MSPs could...
POLITICS
The Independent

Truss call for Scottish nuclear power is to make up for UK mistakes – Swinney

Calls for more nuclear energy in Scotland are to “to make up for the failure of energy policy in the United Kingdom”, John Swinney will tell SNP members on Sunday.John Swinney will use his address to the SNP conference in Aberdeen to talk up Scotland’s energy capabilities.The Prime Minister previously told the BBC she wanted to work with the Scottish Government on nuclear power.We need no lectures from Liz Truss about security of energy supplyJohn SwinneyThe Deputy First Minister is expected to tell SNP members: “Scotland is a nation rich in energy resources.“We have a plentiful supply of clean, green,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

John Swinney brands Tories a ‘bunch of reckless hypocrites’ over tax calls

Scotland’s Deputy First Minister has branded the Conservatives a “bunch of reckless hypocrites” as he condemned the “harsh fiscal constraints of devolution”.John Swinney told delegates at the SNP conference in Aberdeen on Sunday that “the most predictable, if depressing” action following the mini-budget announcement was the “chorus of calls from the Scottish Conservatives, urging me to match the UK Government’s reckless tax cuts”.Mr Swinney said: “The Tories at Westminster had set fire to the UK economy and their counterparts in Scotland were asking me to pour petrol on the flames.“And of course, at the same time as demanding we cut tax, the Tories constantly demand we spend more money.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Nicola Sturgeon says she ‘detests the Tories and everything they stand for’Hundreds attend vigil in memory of 10 people who died in Donegal explosionMoment rhino hit by speeding lorry while trying to cross road
U.K.
The Guardian

The Guardian view on childcare: Truss threatens to make a bad situation worse

In the summer of 1947, 35 mothers locked themselves into a Yorkshire children’s centre to protest against its closure. Having expanded nursery provision to enable women to join the war effort, the government drastically scaled back. In four years, around 500 council-run nurseries were shut. Then, as now, women knew what this meant for their prospects. They were recast in their traditional role as carers, and lost their financial independence.
WORLD
The Independent

National Trust urges Liz Truss not to ‘rip up critical nature protections’

The National Trust has raised concerns over Government proposals it claims will “rip up critical nature protections, remove planning regulations in so-called ‘investment zones’ and review environmental farming subsidies”.The conservation charity has urged Prime Minister Liz Truss to commit to “green” plans for growing the economy and has set out seven “red lines” it does not want Government policies to breach.It comes after the charity’s director-general Hilary McGrady expressed concern about the Government lifting the fracking ban imposed in 2019 and possibly relaxing planning rules in new “investment zones”, The Sunday Times reported.She is also reportedly concerned for the future...
ADVOCACY
BBC

SNP conference: Sturgeon will seek to exploit Truss's faltering start as PM

Chaos. Chaos. Chaos. It is a word you can expect to hear a lot this weekend as the SNP meets in Aberdeen. Nicola Sturgeon has already deployed it during a round of pre-conference interviews with broadcasters. Not to describe her own party's gathering, of course. Instead, to characterise the political...
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

875K+
Followers
281K+
Post
425M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy