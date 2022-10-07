ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Former WWE wrestler, reality competition winner Sara Lee dead at 30

By Nexstar Media Wire, Emily Mikkelsen, Jocelina Joiner
WJHL
WJHL
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U8gKe_0iQ39DGY00

( WGHP ) — Sara Lee, a former World Wrestling Entertainment wrestler who also won a reality competition in 2015, has died at age 30, her mother confirmed.

In a Facebook post, her mother, Terri Lee , wrote, “We are all in shock.”

“It is with heavy hearts we wanted to share that our Sara Weston has gone to be with Jesus,” she said. “We ask that you respectfully let our family mourn.”

Sara Lee was married to former WWE wrestler Cory James Weston, whose ring name is Westin Blake, with whom she had three children.

The WWE released a Tweet on Friday morning expressing shock and sadness over Sara Lee’s passing: “WWE is saddened to learn of the passing of Sara Lee. As a former “Tough Enough” winner, Lee served as an inspiration to many in the sports-entertainment world. WWE offers its heartfelt condolences to her family, friends and fans.”

Fans demand refunds following Garth Brooks concert

Sara Lee won Season 6 of the “Tough Enough” competition series. She earned a one-year contract with WWE and also worked as an NXT wrestler.

In an Instagram picture posted earlier in the week, she discussed feeling better after a sinus infection. “Celebrating finally being healthy enough to go to the gym 2 days in a row … first ever sinus infection kicked my butt,” she wrote.

No cause of death has been released.

Fellow wrestler Bull James created a GoFundMe for Lee’s family .

“We’re all shocked and saddened by the sudden death of Tough Enough winner Sara Lee,” the campaign read. “As her loving husband, Cory, picks up the pieces and continues to raise their 3 children, the last thing anyone in that position wants to be worried about is money and paying for a funeral and everything else that comes along with it.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
Person
Garth Brooks
WJHL

Man dead as three overdose at Johnson City home

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Three people overdosed at a Johnson City home and one of them, a 49-year-old man, died early Friday according to a police report. An officer from the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) responded to a call at 2:44 a.m. from a home on Franklin Street, which is near the Tree […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Man indicted after woman killed in Gatlinburg rental cabin

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A case of alleged murder is moving forward in Sevier County. Julian Popoca has been indicted by a grand jury with one count of first-degree murder. This is a more severe charge than the second-degree murder Popoca first faced after his arrest. In May, a woman was found shot to death […]
WJHL

Investigation underway after body found on Watts Bar Lake

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An investigation is underway after a body was found in Watts Bar lake. Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) officers responded to Watts Bar Lake around 1:30 p.m. on Oct 6 for a report of “an overdue boater.” While on the way, officers reportedly received a second 911 call that a citizen […]
RHEA COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wwe Wrestler#Combat#Nxt
WJHL

1 dead, 1 seriously injured in Johnson City head-on crash

UPDATE 10/8/2022 2:09 P.M.: The driver of the Chevrolet Silverado has died from injuries at JCMC, according to the Johnson City Police Department. The investigation is still ongoing. ———————————————————————————————————- JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Police say two people suffered serious injuries in a crash Friday afternoon in Johnson City. It happened around 3:38 p.m. on […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
WJHL

Johnson County authorities searching for stabbing suspect

JOHNSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Authorities with the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office issued a warrant for the arrest of 48-year-old Angela Tenorio for aggravated assault as domestic violence following a stabbing on Tuesday. Police say they arrived at the 180 block of Jimbo Lane in Johnson County at 6:46 a.m., and a man told officers […]
JOHNSON COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Kingsport police investigating Monday night shooting call

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Kingsport Police Department (KPD) is investigating a report of shots fired in the Cherokee Village area. According to KPD public information officer Tom Patton, investigators were called to the 300 block of Cherokee Village Drive around 7 p.m. Monday in reference to a possible shooting. Since the incident remained under […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

VDOT: Tractor-trailer fire on I-81 N blocks all lanes

(WJHL) — A tractor-trailer fire Monday morning blocked all lanes of I-81 northbound near mile marker 14, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT). Transportation officials say that the incident occurred 1 mile south of the VA-140 Exit 14. Crews are redirecting traffic through the truck rest area. Virginia State Police (VSP) officials told […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

What festivals are happening this weekend in the Tri-Cities

(WJHL) — With the perfect fall weather forecast for Oct. 8-9, many are looking for fun weekend activities. As it turns out, multiple big-time festivals around the region will be underway across the Tri-Cities, including Jonesborough’s Storytelling Festival, Unicoi County’s Apple Festival, Marion’s Chili Championship and more. News Channel 11 compiled a list that features […]
JONESBOROUGH, TN
WJHL

Johnson City interchange dedicated to Billy Graham

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Several local lawmakers made their way to south Johnson City on Monday for the newly dedicated Billy Graham Memorial Interchange unveiling. Drivers heading to Johnson City from Elizabethton can see the new signage, which represents the final installment of the interchange. State Sen. Rusty Crowe (R-Johnson City) and Reps. Tim […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

WJHL

39K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy