TAYLORSVILLE — A group of over 60 intoxicated partygoers allegedly backed two Taylorsville officers into a corner and assaulted them late Saturday night. Earlier that night, the Taylorsville officers twice responded to noise complaints about a very loud party at 5349 Royal Autumn Circle. Both times, they asked the homeowners to quiet down and stop the party. When they returned just after 11 p.m. on Saturday, they were planning on citing the homeowners for their failure to control the party and shut it down after 10 p.m., or when noise ordinances require.

TAYLORSVILLE, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO