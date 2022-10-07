ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

ksl.com

KSL.com HS Football Top 20+1: Lehi proving its top ranking as regular season winds down

LEHI — The regular season is winding down, and the top challengers in the state aren't slowing, either. After ascending to the top-rated spot in the KSL.com Top 20+1 and the Deseret News coaches' poll several weeks ago, Lehi faced one of its biggest challenges of the season when Region 8 rival Timpview came to the Mills looking for the upset.
LEHI, UT
ksl.com

Mobile Argentine consulate coming to Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY —Argentines in Utah and surrounding states will have an opportunity to receive consular services and meet with other Argentines this week. The Argentine Consulate of Los Angeles is offering services at the Salt Lake City Public Library Oct. 12-14. The visit was organized in collaboration with the Utah Argentina Alliance,
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Utah founder of Vivint donating $35M to Primary Children's Hospital

LEHI — A Utah family is donating $35 million to Primary Children's Hospital in the hope of inspiring others to open their wallets to improve children's health care in the growing southern end of Salt Lake County. Todd Pedersen, founder and chairman of Vivint Smart Home, and his wife...
LEHI, UT
ksl.com

Deer attack in Bountiful kills family's pet

BOUNTIFUL, Utah — A couple said a deer attacked their dog Sunday last week, leaving significant enough internal injuries for the pet to be put down. Lacey Randall said Thursday evening, her 15-year-old dachshund, Bella, was out front briefly when she and her husband, Matt Unrein, started to hear a disconcerting noise coming from that direction.
BOUNTIFUL, UT
ksl.com

Officers backed into a corner by partying mob in Taylorsville

TAYLORSVILLE — A group of over 60 intoxicated partygoers allegedly backed two Taylorsville officers into a corner and assaulted them late Saturday night. Earlier that night, the Taylorsville officers twice responded to noise complaints about a very loud party at 5349 Royal Autumn Circle. Both times, they asked the homeowners to quiet down and stop the party. When they returned just after 11 p.m. on Saturday, they were planning on citing the homeowners for their failure to control the party and shut it down after 10 p.m., or when noise ordinances require.
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
ksl.com

Police investigating shooting at Salt Lake motel

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake police are investigating a shooting at the Wasatch Inn. The incident was reported just after 10 a.m. at 1416 S. State. A man, believed to be in his 30s, was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. Salt Lake Police Sgt. Michelle...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Garbage truck crashes into Spanish Fork home

SPANISH FORK — A garbage truck crashed into a house in Spanish Fork early Tuesday after the driver had an apparent medical episode, police said. The truck went into the home at 300 N. 200 East at 7:39 a.m., Spanish Fork Police Lt. Cory Slaymaker said. Officers arrived and...
SPANISH FORK, UT
ksl.com

1 dead in overnight crash in Sandy

SANDY — A motorcyclist died Saturday night after colliding with an SUV near 8800 South. About 10:20 p.m., a motorcyclist was northbound on State Street and was approaching 8800 South. An SUV was southbound and made an eastbound turn onto 8800 South. The motorcyclist collided with the SUV and died, according to Sandy police Lt. Jason Nielsen.
SANDY, UT
ksl.com

3 arrested after Taylorsville police officers were assaulted by partying mob, police say

TAYLORSVILLE — Three individuals have been arrested on suspicion of backing two Taylorsville officers into a corner and assaulting them during a party late Saturday night. Police had responded twice to noise complaints about a very loud party at 5349 Royal Autumn Circle. Officers returned to the house just after 11 p.m. and said they were planning to cite the homeowners when more than 60 intoxicated partygoers backed them into a corner and assaulted them.
TAYLORSVILLE, UT

