FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mill Creek Canyon Is A Good Place To See Beautiful Autumn LeavesS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
O-Ku Sushi and Poke Restaurant is a Good Place for Asian Food In Sandy, UtahS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Retiring Utah State Senator Jani Iwamoto Honored At A Luncheon in Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Fall Is Beautiful at The Bountiful Ridge Golf Course in The Bountiful HillsS. F. MoriBountiful, UT
The Judge Michael Kwan Lecture Series Featured Dr. Frank Wu As Its First SpeakerS. F. MoriTaylorsville, UT
ksl.com
Injuries to Romney, Hall concerning but overstated as BYU turns page to Arkansas
PROVO — The nature of his injury requires extra monitoring, but no, Gunner Romney did not spend a full night in a Las Vegas-area hospital following the Cougars' 28-20 loss to Notre Dame. After a short check up and array of tests, BYU's field-stretching wide receiver was reaffirmed with...
ksl.com
KSL.com HS Football Top 20+1: Lehi proving its top ranking as regular season winds down
LEHI — The regular season is winding down, and the top challengers in the state aren't slowing, either. After ascending to the top-rated spot in the KSL.com Top 20+1 and the Deseret News coaches' poll several weeks ago, Lehi faced one of its biggest challenges of the season when Region 8 rival Timpview came to the Mills looking for the upset.
ksl.com
Mobile Argentine consulate coming to Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY —Argentines in Utah and surrounding states will have an opportunity to receive consular services and meet with other Argentines this week. The Argentine Consulate of Los Angeles is offering services at the Salt Lake City Public Library Oct. 12-14. The visit was organized in collaboration with the Utah Argentina Alliance,
ksl.com
A Utah man gave a public prayer about 'evil' in schools. State superintendent calls it 'a dagger to my heart'
SALT LAKE CITY — State Superintendent of Public Instruction Sydnee Dickson pushed back against remarks in a public prayer offered during a recent meeting of the Orem City Council that said "evil things" are being taught in schools. Allen Young, father of Orem Mayor David Young, offered the invocation...
ksl.com
'A big nut to crack': Utah commission conflicted on how to react to canyon gondola plan
SALT LAKE CITY — The members of the Central Wasatch Commission's transportation committee certainly have their thoughts about a proposed plan for a gondola in Little Cottonwood Canyon; however, they aren't ready to formally comment on the plan. The committee's meeting adjourned Monday afternoon without a final recommendation for...
ksl.com
Utah founder of Vivint donating $35M to Primary Children's Hospital
LEHI — A Utah family is donating $35 million to Primary Children's Hospital in the hope of inspiring others to open their wallets to improve children's health care in the growing southern end of Salt Lake County. Todd Pedersen, founder and chairman of Vivint Smart Home, and his wife...
ksl.com
Deer attack in Bountiful kills family's pet
BOUNTIFUL, Utah — A couple said a deer attacked their dog Sunday last week, leaving significant enough internal injuries for the pet to be put down. Lacey Randall said Thursday evening, her 15-year-old dachshund, Bella, was out front briefly when she and her husband, Matt Unrein, started to hear a disconcerting noise coming from that direction.
ksl.com
'I wholeheartedly rejoice with you': Prophet dedicates land for temple in Heber Valley
HEBER CITY — Hundreds of local members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints gathered on Saturday as President Russell M. Nelson walked onto the future grounds of the Heber Valley Utah Temple. "I love you all. I wholeheartedly rejoice with you," President Nelson, who wasn't expected...
ksl.com
Officers backed into a corner by partying mob in Taylorsville
TAYLORSVILLE — A group of over 60 intoxicated partygoers allegedly backed two Taylorsville officers into a corner and assaulted them late Saturday night. Earlier that night, the Taylorsville officers twice responded to noise complaints about a very loud party at 5349 Royal Autumn Circle. Both times, they asked the homeowners to quiet down and stop the party. When they returned just after 11 p.m. on Saturday, they were planning on citing the homeowners for their failure to control the party and shut it down after 10 p.m., or when noise ordinances require.
ksl.com
Police: Utah man being evicted releases jar of unknown chemicals; 4 treated for symptoms
MILLCREEK — A man who was being evicted from his apartment was arrested by a SWAT team late Sunday after police say he caused multiple people to become sick by releasing some sort of chemical mixture. Albert Paul Giron, 62, was booked in to the Salt Lake County Jail...
ksl.com
Police investigating shooting at Salt Lake motel
SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake police are investigating a shooting at the Wasatch Inn. The incident was reported just after 10 a.m. at 1416 S. State. A man, believed to be in his 30s, was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. Salt Lake Police Sgt. Michelle...
ksl.com
Garbage truck crashes into Spanish Fork home
SPANISH FORK — A garbage truck crashed into a house in Spanish Fork early Tuesday after the driver had an apparent medical episode, police said. The truck went into the home at 300 N. 200 East at 7:39 a.m., Spanish Fork Police Lt. Cory Slaymaker said. Officers arrived and...
ksl.com
1 dead in overnight crash in Sandy
SANDY — A motorcyclist died Saturday night after colliding with an SUV near 8800 South. About 10:20 p.m., a motorcyclist was northbound on State Street and was approaching 8800 South. An SUV was southbound and made an eastbound turn onto 8800 South. The motorcyclist collided with the SUV and died, according to Sandy police Lt. Jason Nielsen.
ksl.com
3 arrested after Taylorsville police officers were assaulted by partying mob, police say
TAYLORSVILLE — Three individuals have been arrested on suspicion of backing two Taylorsville officers into a corner and assaulting them during a party late Saturday night. Police had responded twice to noise complaints about a very loud party at 5349 Royal Autumn Circle. Officers returned to the house just after 11 p.m. and said they were planning to cite the homeowners when more than 60 intoxicated partygoers backed them into a corner and assaulted them.
