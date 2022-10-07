TOKYO (AP) — Asian and European shares were mostly lower Tuesday as losses in the technology sector weighed on global benchmarks. France’s CAC 40 dipped 0.6% to 5,807.12. Germany’s DAX lost 0.7% to 12,183.60. Britain’s FTSE 100 dropped 1.2% to 6,878.65. The future for the Dow industrials was down 0.7% at 29,059.00. The contract for the S&P 500 lost 0.8% to 3,597.00.

STOCKS ・ 10 HOURS AGO