Read full article on original website
Related
WNYT
Global shares fall on tech sector losses, recession fears
TOKYO (AP) — Asian and European shares were mostly lower Tuesday as losses in the technology sector weighed on global benchmarks. France’s CAC 40 dipped 0.6% to 5,807.12. Germany’s DAX lost 0.7% to 12,183.60. Britain’s FTSE 100 dropped 1.2% to 6,878.65. The future for the Dow industrials was down 0.7% at 29,059.00. The contract for the S&P 500 lost 0.8% to 3,597.00.
Why Roblox Stock Was Down This Morning Before Rallying in the Afternoon
Roblox faces near-term obstacles, but it offers a unique platform with substantial growth opportunities.
WNYT
World shares extend losses as specter of recession looms
BANGKOK (AP) — World shares were mostly lower on Monday, with Chinese markets logging moderate losses after reopening from a weeklong holiday to news of more lockdowns in China due to rising COVID-19 cases. Shares fell in Hong Kong, Shanghai, Paris and London but rose in Frankfurt. Markets in...
WNYT
Nvidia, Las Vegas Sands fall; Merck, Boeing rise
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:. Las Vegas Sands Corp., down $3.21 to $39.29. Casino companies with operations in China slipped amid worries about fresh lockdowns and travel restrictions as COVID-19 cases soar. Merck & Co., up $2.88 to $90.48. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WNYT
Bank of England expands efforts to stabilize bond market
LONDON (AP) — The Bank of England on Tuesday expanded its efforts to stabilize the bond market to include inflation-linked bonds amid continuing concerns about the government’s budget. The bank said it will now purchase up to 10 billion pounds ($11 billion) of long-term bonds a day, including...
Comments / 0