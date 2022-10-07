ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

UAE Warriors 34 set for Oct. 20 in Abu Dhabi

By Farah Hannoun
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Cgr3Q_0iQ34fFV00

UAE Warriors will host a show during UFC 280 fight week in Abu Dhabi.

UAE Warriors 34 is set to take place Thursday, Oct. 20, at Al Jazira Sports Club in Abu Dhabi. The event will stream on UFC Fight Pass, a promotion official told MMA Junkie.

Headlining the event will be Armenia’s Martun Mezhlumyan (13-2), who takes on Spain’s Acoidan Duque (17-3). Mezhlumyan is 3-0 under the UAE Warriors banner and is coming off a submission over former Shooto Brasil champion Carlos Silva in March.

Duque has won seven of his past eight, including a win over UFC veteran Carlo Pedersoli at Bellator Europe 9 in October 2020.

In the co-main event, Jungle Fight flyweight champion Felipe Pereira (10-1-1) meets undefeated former ACA flyweight champion Azamat Kerefov (15-0).

The rest of the card is expected to be announced in the coming week.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

How coach Tim Welch thinks Sean O'Malley could make Petr Yan 'look stupid' at UFC 280

Coach Tim Welch believes Petr Yan will have a hard time getting to Sean O'Malley. O’Malley (15-1 MMA, 7-1 UFC) faces Yan (16-3 MMA, 8-2 UFC) on the main card of UFC 280 on Oct. 22 in Abu Dhabi. Former bantamweight champion Yan is undoubtedly O’Malley’s toughest test on paper, but Welch doesn’t think the odds are reflective of how the fight will pan out.
UFC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Alexander Gustafsson to return at UFC 282 against Ovince Saint Preux

Two of the UFC light heavyweight division’s most seasoned veterans are expected to square off in the promotion’s final pay-per-view event of 2022. Multitime UFC title challenger Alexander Gustafsson is expected to return against former interim title challenger Ovince Saint Preux in a light heavyweight bout. The fight will take place Dec. 10 at UFC 282 from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS, NV
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Two title matches confirmed for Wrestle Kingdom 17

With Wrestle Kingdom 17 once again looming as the biggest show of the NJPW calendar year on Jan. 4, there are guaranteed to be a number of title matches. Thanks to a press conference held late Monday night, U.S. time, we officially know what two of them will be. In what figures to be the show’s main event, IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jay White will defend his title against Kazuchika Okada. It will be the latest in an interesting series of singles matches between the two that has seen White take four victories in five meetings, even when Okada was the...
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carlos Silva
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

160K+
Followers
211K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy