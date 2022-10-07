UAE Warriors 34 set for Oct. 20 in Abu Dhabi

UAE Warriors will host a show during UFC 280 fight week in Abu Dhabi.

UAE Warriors 34 is set to take place Thursday, Oct. 20, at Al Jazira Sports Club in Abu Dhabi. The event will stream on UFC Fight Pass, a promotion official told MMA Junkie.

Headlining the event will be Armenia’s Martun Mezhlumyan (13-2), who takes on Spain’s Acoidan Duque (17-3). Mezhlumyan is 3-0 under the UAE Warriors banner and is coming off a submission over former Shooto Brasil champion Carlos Silva in March.

Duque has won seven of his past eight, including a win over UFC veteran Carlo Pedersoli at Bellator Europe 9 in October 2020.

In the co-main event, Jungle Fight flyweight champion Felipe Pereira (10-1-1) meets undefeated former ACA flyweight champion Azamat Kerefov (15-0).

The rest of the card is expected to be announced in the coming week.