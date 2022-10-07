ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnny Depp Sells Mansion In Which Severed Finger Incident Occurred For Highest Price Ever

By Dirk Libbey
 3 days ago
The legal battle between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard is currently in the appeals process. In the meantime, both stars have been moving on with their lives, which includes selling homes they once owned. Heard recently sold a house in Southern California, but the Pirates of the Caribbean actor has now made history in Australia by selling his mansion, the site of one of the more high-profile incidents in the timeline of the tumultuous relationship between Depp and Heard, for the highest price ever in Queensland.

The 10 bedroom, 10 bath home, which includes a wine cellar that can hold 2,000 bottles, and has its own go-kart track, sold for $40 million according to Radar Online. It’s a pretty significant price increase considering the mansion was purchased in 1996 by motorcycle racer Mick Doohan for only $1.5 million. He apparently did most of the improvements to the house after that. The person who paid the impressive figure for the home is unknown.

The Mansion Was The Site Of The Johnny Depp Finger Incident

One of the more memorable moments that came out during the defamation trial occurred at the property that just sold. It was there that Depp claims he lost part of his finger during a fight with Heard, where she threw two vodka bottles at him, the latter one slicing his finger, requiring surgery. His ex denies this and says Depp cut himself while smashing things in the home while he was drunk.

The incident took place back in 2015 but has brought up several times during the various legal battles between the two, most recently during the defamation trial. The two sides have very different versions of what took place, so what really happened is one of those questions that will likely never have a definitive answer. Whatever the truth, it would certainly not be surprising if he decided to sell the mansion simply as a way to try and move on from that part of his life.

Neither part is going to be able to move on, at least for a while. While the jury found in favor of Depp in the recent defamation trial, Heard’s legal team appealed the verdict, resulting in the actor's side then doing the same thing. As a result this legal battle isn’t quite over yet. While the appeal may not be the legal spectacle the initial trial was, it will likely be months before a decision is reached.

Johnny Depp was awarded over $10 million in damages when the jury found Amber Heard guilty of defamation after she published an op-ed in the Washington Post regarding alleged domestic abuse. The actor was also found to have defamed Heard, she claimed the actor orchestrated an attempt to damage her career, but she was only awarded about $2 million.

Troi Andreola
2d ago

there is audio tape of Amber Heard in full panic mode after she sliced off his finger, the psychiatrist and nurse talking about getting her out of the house and Amber refusing to leave.So yeah. We all know what actually happened. it isn't just "He said/She said,"

