The upcoming spooky season is not only a favourite time for most kids (and a few adults), but also for share markets due to what’s been called the “Halloween effect” – often referred to as “sell in May and go away”. There is hardly a year investors and the media do not refer to the popular market wisdom suggesting higher stock returns in the months November through to April, compared with May through to October (that is, in the northern hemisphere’s winter and summer, but it also applies to southern hemisphere countries where the seasons are offset by six months)....

