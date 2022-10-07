Read full article on original website
Geidea partners Visa to empower Egyptian merchants with digital payments
Fintech firm Geidea has inked a long-term strategic partnership with Visa to equip merchants across Egypt with advanced digital payment solutions. The collaboration seeks to strengthen the payments sector in the country by offering pay by phone, electronic trading and other innovative services to merchants as well as small and medium enterprises (SMEs).
Vella Finance rolls out new cross-border payments solutions in Africa
Nigeria-based fintech startup Vella Finance has introduced a new platform to facilitate cross-border payments for small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in Africa. This platform includes a new user interface and a number of tools. The new Vella 2.0 is designed to connect TradFi with DeFi and cryptocurrency rails to offer...
As inflation rages, more Americans are struggling to pay their bills
Close to one-third of Americans are having difficulty paying their bills on time as a result of the hottest inflation in decades, with the cost of most goods climbing higher.
Measuring the 'Halloween effect' – can retail investor optimism really affect stock returns?
The upcoming spooky season is not only a favourite time for most kids (and a few adults), but also for share markets due to what’s been called the “Halloween effect” – often referred to as “sell in May and go away”. There is hardly a year investors and the media do not refer to the popular market wisdom suggesting higher stock returns in the months November through to April, compared with May through to October (that is, in the northern hemisphere’s winter and summer, but it also applies to southern hemisphere countries where the seasons are offset by six months)....
Airwallex garners $100m in extended Series E round
Australia-based payments outfit Airwallex has secured $100m investment in an extension of its Series E funding round, retaining its $5.5bn valuation. The firm’s current investors, including Square Peg, Salesforce Ventures, Sequoia Capital China, Lone Pine Capital, Tencent and 1835i Ventures took part in the fundraise. Australian industry superannuation fund...
India to commence digital rupee pilot for specific purposes
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced a plan to launch a limited pilot to examine the use of digital rupee for specific use cases. The announcement was made as part of a concept note on central bank digital currency (CBDC) prepared by central bank’s fintech department. With...
