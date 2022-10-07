Read full article on original website
NFL Odds: Bengals vs. Ravens prediction, odds and pick – 10/9/2022
A marquee AFC North showdown is heading to Sunday Night Football at M&T Bank Stadium as the Cincinnati Bengals come to town to do battle with the Baltimore Ravens. It is time to take an exclusive look at one of the biggest games of the weekend with our NFL odds series, where our Bengals-Ravens prediction and pick will be made.
Tony Romo Warns League After Dominant Bills Win Over Steelers
The Buffalo Bills made quick work of the Pittsburgh Steelers in their Week 5 matchup on Sunday, resulting in a 38-3 final from Highmark Stadium, and former NFL quarterback Tony Romo credited the winning squad while also advising future opponents across the league to take notice. Buffalo, who following Week...
Three keys to Bengals vs. Ravens that lead to Cincinnati taking the AFC North lead
The Cincinnati Bengals will be playing in another electric atmosphere on Sunday night when they travel to Baltimore to take on the Ravens for NBC's "Sunday Night Football" at M&T Bank Stadium. It's a big game for both teams. The Ravens are coming off two home losses and the Bengals...
Winner of Sunday Night's Bengals-Ravens Game Will Take Over Sole Possession of First Place in AFC North
Cincinnati has a chance to take over sole possession of first place
NFL scores: Baltimore Ravens escape with win over the Cincinnati Bengals
The NFL is the most popular sport in America and it is a weekly happening every Sunday for many around
NFL・
NFL World Is Furious With Bengals Coach Zac Taylor
Zac Taylor helped lead the Bengals to the Super Bowl last year, but Cincinnati's head coach has faced a lot of criticism this season. The Bengals are currently trailing the Ravens, 13-10, at the end of the third quarter on Sunday night. Taylor is facing heavy criticism for his questionable play-calling.
Joe Mixon on Bengals’ red zone woes: ‘I’m just playing the cards that’s dealt’
BALTIMORE, Maryland — Cincinnati’s trip to the red zone late in the third quarter on Sunday night against the Ravens came and went without starting running back Joe Mixon touching the ball. Coach Zac Taylor called four straight pass attempts after a defensive pass interference call on the...
SkySports
NFL Predictions Week Five: Dolphins @ Jets, Cowboys @ Rams, Bengals @ Ravens
Blackmon, who played for the Green Bay Packers, New York Giants, Jacksonville Jaguars and Washington over a 10-year NFL career, joins Neil and Jeff live in the studio on Sunday night - 5pm, Sky Sports NFL. This Sunday's triple-header sees the Dolphins travel to New York to face the Jets,...
NFL・
Jeremy Pernell: They’re Proven and Pricey
Coaches Matt Rhule, Dave Aranda and Luke Fickell have the program-building chops that would serve Nebraska well
numberfire.com
Schefter: Tee Higgins (ankle) expected to play for Bengals in Week 5
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins is expected to suit up Sunday in the team's Week 5 game against the Baltimore Ravens. The AFC North divisional showdown is Sunday Night Football, so it'll take a while for an official confirmation. However, it appears as though the standout pass-catcher will be able to give it a go versus Lamar Jackson and Co.
Cris Collinsworth fumbles telestrator pen during Bengals-Ravens broadcast: 'He didn’t mean to throw it'
Cris Collinsworth lost his telestrator pen in the crowd during the Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens' game on Sunday night. Mike Tirico was asking for it back.
Previewing the Bengals’ prime-time battle with Baltimore: Strictly Stripes podcast
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Strictly Stripes podcast is finally here!. We’re excited to finally launch a pod on all things Bengals, including analysis and opinion. We preview the Bengals’ big prime-time matchup against Baltimore on the road Sunday night as both teams sit at 2-2 looking for AFC North supremacy.
Yardbarker
NFL Hot Seats: Broncos' Nathaniel Hackett co-favorite to be first fired
Nathaniel Hackett's honeymoon phase in Denver lasted all of one regular season game, when he came under intense scrutiny for a questionable decision at the end of the Broncos' loss in Seattle. The criticism has continued to build during the team's 2-3 start in which the offense has struggled mightily...
NFL games today: Week 5 ends with Raiders vs. Chiefs on Monday Night Football
Bookmark. Save. Favorite. Do your thing. This is the one-stop shop for everything NFL schedule-related heading into the 2022 season.
