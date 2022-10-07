ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Destination California: Citrus Heights, Sacramento, La Mesa RV, and Roseville

On this Special Episode of Studio 40 Live, Gary and Scott take “the choppa” to visit Stones Gambling Hall in Citrus Heights, Sacramento, La Mesa RV, and Roseville. Why have one gaming experience when you can have two? The Tavern hosts all your thrill-seeking classics including Baccarat and Pai Gow Poker while The Saloon channels your inner cowboy (or cowgirl) with the addition of Northern California poker, which features recreational table and seasoned professional play. The only type of smoke we allow in either environment is when you smoke your opponents, so please leave your tobacco products at home, take a seat, and enjoy a thirst-quenching beverage service.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Racial slurs found on whiteboard in Vista Del Lago visiting locker room

FOLSOM, Calif. — Racial slurs were found on a whiteboard in the Vista Del Lago visiting locker room after a football game Friday. After a high school football game between Del Campo and Vista Del Lago, Del Campo returned to the locker room to find racial slurs written on a whiteboard along with their items thrown around, according to Raj Rai, the San Juan Unified School District spokesperson.
FAIR OAKS, CA
Racist graffiti found in Vista del Lago High School locker room

FOLSOM, Calif. (KTXL) — Racist remarks were written in the Vista del Lago High School visiting locker room during their Friday football game against Del Campo, according to the Folsom Cordova Unified School District. According to the school district the suspects entered the locker room between half time and the end of the game, where […]
FOLSOM, CA
Crash closes Folsom Boulevard near Power Inn Road in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO - Folsom Boulevard is closed in both directions at Power Inn road after four vehicles were involved in a crash Monday. At least one person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Police are at the scene investigating what led up to the crash. Folsom Boulevard is closed in both directions from Bicentennial Circle to Notre Dame Drive, the Sacramento Police Department says. They urge drivers to use alternate routes.This is a developing story. 
SACRAMENTO, CA
23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Lodi (CA)

In search of the best and most fun things to do in Lodi, CA?. Lodi is a city situated in San Joaquin county, California. The population of people in Lodi in 2019 was estimated to be 67,568. Lodi is popular for wine production in the state. In 2015, it was...
LODI, CA
Explosion heard at Sacramento apartment complex followed by fire

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — An apartment building caught fire after a small explosion on Saturday afternoon in Sacramento. A large boom was heard by neighbors of the apartment in the 2700 block of River Plaza Drive, which is near Garden Highway in Sacramento. Neighbors said the explosion shook their own apartment buildings before smoke was seen coming out of the windows.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Folsom Boulevard in Sacramento reopens after 4-vehicle crash

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Folsom Boulevard in Sacramento has reopened hours after a multi-vehicle crash involving a mini dump truck. The Sacramento Police Department said the four-vehicle crash was reported at 3:40 p.m. in the 8200 block of Folsom Boulevard east of Power Inn Road. The road was shut down in both directions between Bicentennial Circle and Notre Dame Drive and did not reopen until around 8 p.m.
SACRAMENTO, CA
California updates tsunami hazard maps for 7 counties

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The California Geological Survey has released updated tsunami hazard maps for seven counties to help users determine whether they are in areas at risk for inundation and for planning. The revised interactive maps released Friday cover San Diego, Santa Cruz, Ventura, Marin, Sonoma, Solano and Napa...
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
1 dead in 2nd fatal stabbing on Saturday in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said one person died after being stabbed in Sacramento, the second of two fatal stabbings in the city on Saturday. The sheriff’s office said it received a report just before 10 p.m. about a disturbance and that the caller...
SACRAMENTO, CA
1 dead, 1 hospitalized in Sacramento stabbing

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Officials are investigating a stabbing that had taken place on the 400 block of Broadway around 5:20 pm Saturday. According to the Sacramento Police Department, one man died at the scene and another was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. Homicide detectives are taking over the investigation, and there is […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
The Evil grandma serial killer that almost got away.

Left: Puente’s police booking photo from Nov. 17, 1988 (Courtesy of The Sacramento Archives)Right: The shovel that she lent to law officers.Sactown. Today we are going to dive into the history of this home and the woman that helped so many people and everyone in the community came to love. But, the secrets that lie behind the doors of this home will make you never judge a book by its cover. What investigators discovered at this location will make your stomach turn. Hi, I'm Zach, and welcome to Rooted Expeditions, hit that thumbs up and let's dive right into today's story.
SACRAMENTO, CA
The Rise Of Sami Bundlez: The CEO Of One Of The Best Cannabis Menus In The USA

At the tender age of 11 years old Sami Bundlez knew the future of weed. He used to sell weed in the bathroom of Jackman Middle school while he was in the 7th grade. He remembers telling his mother “watch it be legal one day” after getting in trouble. Little did he know getting caught selling weed in the seventh grade would open a whole new world for him.This is where he became Sami Bundlez!
SACRAMENTO, CA
MID Board: Damrell and Frobose for Your Water

For decades, ratepayers and farmers within the Modesto Irrigation District (MID) have benefitted from low water and power rates while enjoying exceptionally good service. Today, after costly legal battles, lack of transparency, and mounting employee turnover and discontent, the embattled Board of Directors is certain to have at least two new members after the November 8 election, perhaps three if incumbent Stu Gilman is ousted by farmer John Boer.
MODESTO, CA

