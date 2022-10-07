Read full article on original website
Racist graffiti found in locker room at Northern California high school after football game
FOLSOM, Calif. — A racist message was found in one of the locker rooms of a Folsom high school after a football game on Friday night, officials confirmed. Del Campo High School's football coach, Matt Costa, said his team walked into the Vista Del Lago High School's locker room after the game and found the message on a whiteboard.
Racial slurs found on whiteboard in Vista Del Lago visiting locker room
FOLSOM, Calif. — Racial slurs were found on a whiteboard in the Vista Del Lago visiting locker room after a football game Friday. After a high school football game between Del Campo and Vista Del Lago, Del Campo returned to the locker room to find racial slurs written on a whiteboard along with their items thrown around, according to Raj Rai, the San Juan Unified School District spokesperson.
Racist graffiti found in Vista del Lago High School locker room
FOLSOM, Calif. (KTXL) — Racist remarks were written in the Vista del Lago High School visiting locker room during their Friday football game against Del Campo, according to the Folsom Cordova Unified School District. According to the school district the suspects entered the locker room between half time and the end of the game, where […]
These are the crops that California’s most agricultural counties produce
