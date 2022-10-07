ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hong Kong nixes US sanctions on Russian-owned superyacht

HONG KONG — Hong Kong’s leader John Lee said Tuesday he will only implement United Nations sanctions, after the U.S. warned the territory’s status as a financial center could be affected if it acts as a safe haven for sanctioned individuals. Lee’s statement Tuesday came days after...
WRAL News

German cybersecurity chief investigated over Russia ties

BERLIN — The head of Germany's national cybersecurity agency is under scrutiny over reports of ties to Russian intelligence, officials said Monday. Arne Schoenbohm, who heads the BSI agency, co-founded a cybersecurity group a decade ago that brings together experts from public institutions and the private sector. German media reported that one of its members is a company founded by a former Russian intelligence agent.
WRAL News

IMF dims outlook for 2023 global economy amid Ukraine war

WASHINGTON — The International Monetary Fund is downgrading its outlook for the world economy for 2023, citing a long list of threats that include Russia’s war against Ukraine, chronic inflation pressures, punishing interest rates and the lingering consequences of the global pandemic. The 190-country lending agency forecast Tuesday...
WRAL News

Small business group files suit over Biden student loan plan

WASHINGTON — A small-business advocacy group has filed a new lawsuit seeking to block the Biden administration's efforts to forgive student loan debt for tens of millions of Americans — the latest legal challenge to the program. The suit, filed Monday by the Job Creators Network Foundation, argues...
WRAL News

Russia unleashes biggest attacks in Ukraine in months

KYIV, UKRAINE — Russia retaliated Monday for what it claimed was a Ukrainian terrorist attack on a critical bridge by unleashing its biggest and most widespread attacks against Ukraine in months. The lethal barrage against multiple cities smashed civilian targets, knocking out power and water, shattering buildings and killing at least 11 people.
WRAL News

French PM to requisition workers amid refineries strike

PARIS — French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne announced a decision to requisition workers operating petrol depots of ExxonMobil’s French branch Esso and threatened to do the same for those of Total group, amid strikes that have led fuel pumps to run dry in the country. The drastic measure...
WRAL News

UK Treasury chief to publish forecasts sooner amid turmoil

LONDON — Britain's Treasury chief said Monday he will bring forward the publication of the government's full fiscal statement after facing widespread criticism for not providing details about a multibillion-pound, tax-cutting stimulus package he announced last month. Kwasi Kwarteng had been expected to publish details of his financial strategy...
WRAL News

Denial-of-service attacks knock US airport websites offline

An apparently coordinated denial-of-service attack organized by pro-Russia hackers rendered the websites of some major U.S. airports unreachable early Monday, though officials said flights were not affected. The attacks — in which participants flood targets with junk data — were orchestrated by a shadowy group that calls itself Killnet. On...
WRAL News

Large rail union rejects deal, renewing strike possibility

OMAHA, NEB. — The U.S.'s third largest railroad union rejected a deal with employers Monday, renewing the possibility of a strike that could cripple the economy. B oth sides will return to the bargaining table before that happens. Over half of track maintenance workers represented by the Brotherhood of...
WRAL News

NKorea confirms simulated use of nukes to 'wipe out' enemies

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA — North Korea’s recent barrage of missile launches were the simulated use of its tactical battlefield nuclear weapons to “hit and wipe out” potential South Korean and U.S. targets, state media reported Monday, as its leader Kim Jong Un signaled he would conduct more provocative tests.
WRAL News

German expert panel proposes 2-stage gas price subsidy

BERLIN — A government-appointed expert panel on Monday proposed a two-stage system for distributing some of the up to 200 billion euros ($195 billion) in subsidies Germany has announced to ease the strain of high energy prices, a plan that the group said would still encourage people to save gas.
WRAL News

Germany opens investigation of Baltic gas pipeline blasts

BERLIN — German prosecutors on Monday opened an investigation into the suspected sabotage of two gas pipelines built to bring Russian gas to Germany under the Baltic Sea. Undersea explosions late last month ruptured the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, which until Russia cut off supplies at the end of August was its main supply route to Germany. They also damaged the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which never entered service as Germany suspended its certification process shortly before Russia invaded Ukraine in February.
WRAL News

Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine War

PARIS — Ukraine’s president has urged the U.N. cultural agency to expel Russia because Russian military strikes have damaged hundreds of cultural sites around Ukraine. In a speech Tuesday to UNESCO, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also announced that Ukraine has nominated the embattled Black Sea city of Odesa to be inscribed on the agency’s World Heritage list.
