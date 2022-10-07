Read full article on original website
Hong Kong nixes US sanctions on Russian-owned superyacht
HONG KONG — Hong Kong’s leader John Lee said Tuesday he will only implement United Nations sanctions, after the U.S. warned the territory’s status as a financial center could be affected if it acts as a safe haven for sanctioned individuals. Lee’s statement Tuesday came days after...
German cybersecurity chief investigated over Russia ties
BERLIN — The head of Germany's national cybersecurity agency is under scrutiny over reports of ties to Russian intelligence, officials said Monday. Arne Schoenbohm, who heads the BSI agency, co-founded a cybersecurity group a decade ago that brings together experts from public institutions and the private sector. German media reported that one of its members is a company founded by a former Russian intelligence agent.
IMF dims outlook for 2023 global economy amid Ukraine war
WASHINGTON — The International Monetary Fund is downgrading its outlook for the world economy for 2023, citing a long list of threats that include Russia’s war against Ukraine, chronic inflation pressures, punishing interest rates and the lingering consequences of the global pandemic. The 190-country lending agency forecast Tuesday...
Small business group files suit over Biden student loan plan
WASHINGTON — A small-business advocacy group has filed a new lawsuit seeking to block the Biden administration's efforts to forgive student loan debt for tens of millions of Americans — the latest legal challenge to the program. The suit, filed Monday by the Job Creators Network Foundation, argues...
Russia unleashes biggest attacks in Ukraine in months
KYIV, UKRAINE — Russia retaliated Monday for what it claimed was a Ukrainian terrorist attack on a critical bridge by unleashing its biggest and most widespread attacks against Ukraine in months. The lethal barrage against multiple cities smashed civilian targets, knocking out power and water, shattering buildings and killing at least 11 people.
Editorial: Debate exchange on drugs shows Budd's more about rhetoric than solutions
The following is the opinion of Capitol Broadcasting Company. What North Carolinians want and need in a U.S. senator is someone who recognizes and understands the needs of the state and its people and will advocate for them in the halls of Congress. If there’s one thing that came clear...
French PM to requisition workers amid refineries strike
PARIS — French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne announced a decision to requisition workers operating petrol depots of ExxonMobil’s French branch Esso and threatened to do the same for those of Total group, amid strikes that have led fuel pumps to run dry in the country. The drastic measure...
Empty shelves or unaffordable food: Tunisia's crisis deepens
TUNIS, TUNISIA — Tunisians have been hit with soaring food prices and shortages of basic staples in recent weeks, threatening to turn simmering discontent in the North African country — the cradle of the Arab Spring protests — into larger turmoil. Sugar, vegetable oil, rice and even...
UK Treasury chief to publish forecasts sooner amid turmoil
LONDON — Britain's Treasury chief said Monday he will bring forward the publication of the government's full fiscal statement after facing widespread criticism for not providing details about a multibillion-pound, tax-cutting stimulus package he announced last month. Kwasi Kwarteng had been expected to publish details of his financial strategy...
Denial-of-service attacks knock US airport websites offline
An apparently coordinated denial-of-service attack organized by pro-Russia hackers rendered the websites of some major U.S. airports unreachable early Monday, though officials said flights were not affected. The attacks — in which participants flood targets with junk data — were orchestrated by a shadowy group that calls itself Killnet. On...
Large rail union rejects deal, renewing strike possibility
OMAHA, NEB. — The U.S.'s third largest railroad union rejected a deal with employers Monday, renewing the possibility of a strike that could cripple the economy. B oth sides will return to the bargaining table before that happens. Over half of track maintenance workers represented by the Brotherhood of...
NKorea confirms simulated use of nukes to 'wipe out' enemies
SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA — North Korea’s recent barrage of missile launches were the simulated use of its tactical battlefield nuclear weapons to “hit and wipe out” potential South Korean and U.S. targets, state media reported Monday, as its leader Kim Jong Un signaled he would conduct more provocative tests.
Japan lifts COVID-19 restrictions, tourism resumes
Tourists can resume visiting Japan as of Oct 11, 2022, after 2 years of strict COVID restrictions. Here’s what you need to know about the updated policies
German expert panel proposes 2-stage gas price subsidy
BERLIN — A government-appointed expert panel on Monday proposed a two-stage system for distributing some of the up to 200 billion euros ($195 billion) in subsidies Germany has announced to ease the strain of high energy prices, a plan that the group said would still encourage people to save gas.
Germany opens investigation of Baltic gas pipeline blasts
BERLIN — German prosecutors on Monday opened an investigation into the suspected sabotage of two gas pipelines built to bring Russian gas to Germany under the Baltic Sea. Undersea explosions late last month ruptured the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, which until Russia cut off supplies at the end of August was its main supply route to Germany. They also damaged the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which never entered service as Germany suspended its certification process shortly before Russia invaded Ukraine in February.
Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine War
PARIS — Ukraine’s president has urged the U.N. cultural agency to expel Russia because Russian military strikes have damaged hundreds of cultural sites around Ukraine. In a speech Tuesday to UNESCO, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also announced that Ukraine has nominated the embattled Black Sea city of Odesa to be inscribed on the agency’s World Heritage list.
New Zealand set to tax methane emissions from cow burps
New Zealand's government introduced a tax scheme that would require farmers to pay for emissions by the year 2025.
