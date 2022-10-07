ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne, NE

norfolkneradio.com

Norfolk Country Club hosting Class A girls state golf championship

The Norfolk Country Club is hosting the Nebraska School Activities Association's Class A state girls state golf championships on Monday and Tuesday. Nicole Kolbas of Lincoln Pius X is the two-time defending state champion. Norfolk did not qualify as a team, but three Panthers will compete as individuals: Maddi Fineran,...
NORFOLK, NE
norfolkneradio.com

Monday's local sports results; Tuesday's schedule

Three members of the Norfolk High girls golf team competing in the Class A state championships at the Norfolk Country Club. After the first of two days, Panther freshman Maddi Fineran is in 20th place with an 88. Mailin Bertus sits in a tie for 30th while Becca Asbury is in a tie for 50th in the 74-player field.
NORFOLK, NE
norfolkneradio.com

Wayne State women's XC finish seventh, men fifth at Dordt invite

The Wayne State College women’s cross country team placed seventh out of 14 teams with 208 points Saturday morning at the Dordt Invitational held in Sioux Center, Iowa. Norfolk junior Alison Stineman was the top Wildcat finisher taking 24th overall with a time of 19:28.97 on the 5,000-meter course.
WAYNE, NE
norfolkneradio.com

Wayne State ties for third at Augustana Regional Preview

The Wayne State College women’s golf team fired rounds of 325 and 319 and finished in a tie for third with a team score of 644 at the Augustana Regional Preview Tournament played Saturday and Sunday at The Falls at Grand Falls Casino in Larchwood, Iowa. Host Augustana edged...
WAYNE, NE
norfolkneradio.com

Wayne State remains No. 1 in AVCA Division II Top 25 Coaches Poll

For the fourth consecutive week, the Wayne State volleyball team was ranked #1 in the AVCA Division II Top 25 Coaches Poll released Monday afternoon. It’s the third straight week that the 21-0 Wildcats, 11-0 in the NSIC, were a unanimous selection receiving all 47 first-place votes and 1,150 points.
WAYNE, NE
norfolkneradio.com

Wayne State's Beller named NSIC offensive player of the week

Taya Beller of Wayne State College was announced Monday afternoon as the Northern Sun Conference Volleyball Offensive Player of the Week by the league office in Burnsville, Minnesota following her play in three Wildcat road wins last week. It’s the second time this season that Beller has received NSIC Player...
WAYNE, NE
norfolkneradio.com

Wayne State's Kowalczyk, Powders collect NSIC football player-of-the week honors

Wayne State College sophomore linebacker Alex Kowalczyk and senior placekicker/punter Alex Powders were announced Monday morning as NSIC Defense and Special Teams Players of the Week respectively following their play in Saturday’s 41-33 homecoming shootout victory over Minnesota State. It’s the second time this season (September 12 vs. Northern...
WAYNE, NE
norfolkneradio.com

Wayne State bounces back with 41-33 shootout win over Minnesota State

In a game that featured over 1,080 combined yards between the two teams, Wayne State converted two Minnesota State turnovers into 14 points as the Wildcats won an NSIC South Division shootout Saturday afternoon with a 41-33 victory over Minnesota State on Homecoming at Bob Cunningham Field in Wayne. The...
WAYNE, NE
norfolkneradio.com

O’Brien's hat trick lifts No. 6 Hawk women on Sophomore Day

The No. 6 Northeast Community College women’s soccer team held their Sophomore Day Saturday as they took on Southeastern Community College. The Hawks sent their sophomores out in style as they captured a 9-0 victory. The Hawks (14-1-1, 7-0 ICCAC) retained their streak of not allowing a single goal...
NORFOLK, NE
thebestmix1055.com

Seven apply for county court judge

There are seven applicants seeking appointment as County Court Judge in the 6th Judicial District following the resignation of Kenneth J. Vampola. The list includes Sara E. Bauer, Fremont; Anthony M. Hernandez III, Omaha; Martin R. Klein, Grand Island; Thomas J. Klein, Wahoo; Brianna L. McLarty, Omaha; Patrick R. Runge, Omaha; and Timothy M. Schulz, Fremont.
FREMONT, NE
KSNB Local4

Remains found in Clay County identified as missing Columbus woman

HARVARD, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska State Patrol has identified remains found near Harvard as 25-year-old Jasmine Garnett, of Columbus. Garnett had been missing since September 16. Troopers suspect foul play and are investigating the case as a homicide, though they said they don’t believe there’s an ongoing threat to...
CLAY COUNTY, NE
norfolkneradio.com

Columbus Woman Identified In Clay County Death Investigation

The Nebraska State Patrol is able to release additional information regarding the discovery of a deceased individual Wednesday morning just east of Harvard. Following preliminary investigation, investigators believe the remains are those of Jasmine Garnett, 25, of Columbus. Garnett had been reported missing since September 16. Garnett’s body was located...
COLUMBUS, NE
norfolkneradio.com

Stanton County Sheriffs arrest Fairbury man on DWI charges

Stanton County sheriffs arrested a Fairbury man last weekend after he was found to be driving while intoxicated. Sheriff Mike Unger said sheriffs made contact with 39-year-old Scott Jones around 6:30 a.m. Saturday in Woodland Park, where they found him to be intoxicated. Sheriffs discovered that Jones had two previous...
STANTON COUNTY, NE
Highway 81 traffic diverted for emergency scene in Pierce County

PIERCE, Neb. -- Multiple fire and rescue units were responding to a scene near Highway 81 Friday evening, diverting traffic toward county roads. No details were immediately available regarding the cause of the call or the severity of any potential injuries, but witnesses on scene reported that LifeNet was called.
KSNB Local4

Mattison suspect in additional cases in Hall, Platte counties

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The man implicated in an officer-involved shooting in Hastings also faces charges in three other cases in Hall and Platte counties. Prosecutors have charged Anthony Mattison, 33, in two separate cases in Hall County. In one case he is charged with operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest and driving under suspension. Court records show that a Grand Island police officer approached Mattison Aug. 26 at L.E. Ray park after the 11:00 p.m. curfew. When the officer went back to her cruiser to check Mattison’s record, he allegedly drove away at a high rate of speed westbound on Highway 34.
HALL COUNTY, NE
waynedailynews.com

Traffic Diverted For Several Miles After Wayne County Crash

WAYNE – Emergency units were on scene following a crash in Wayne County Thursday afternoon. Several fire and rescue units responded to the accident, and officials on scene expected LifeNet to arrive early Thursday evening, though News Channel Nebraska was unable to confirm whether it was put into use.
WAYNE COUNTY, NE

