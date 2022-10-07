ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How religious conservatives made reproductive rights a political issue

In the wake of recent allegations against Herschel Walker, Rev. Dr. Serene Jones and NYT reporter Elizabeth Dias join Morning Joe to discuss how did religious conservatives began using reproductive rights as a political issue as well as evangelical support of Herschel Walker.Oct. 11, 2022.
How online talk of ‘civil war’ escalates to real-life violence

In the first week of the Oath Keepers trial for seditious conspiracy, federal prosecutors detailed the group’s gruesome plans for government overthrow. Former FBI Special Agent Frank Figliuzzi shares why the Oath Keepers had no right to riot on Trump’s behalf and discusses the potential trigger for another far-right uprising.Oct. 9, 2022.
