A nurse accused of murdering seven babies at the UK hospital where she worked was disturbed by the mother of one of her victims as she tried to kill him, a court heard on Tuesday. Johnson told a jury that the unwitting mother was "fobbed off" by Letby, 32, who has pleaded not guilty to the murder charges, and attempting to kill 10 other babies, including some more than once.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 19 MINUTES AGO