Benzinga

If You Invested $1,000 In Tesla, AMD, Nvidia, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon And Plug Power Shares 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

Investors who placed their hard-earned cash into major US indices have enjoyed respectable returns over the past 10 years. Despite a number of recent market corrections — the recent market correction partially generated by the Russia-Ukraine war and the stock market crash of 2020, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY, Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA have returned 149%, 291% and 115% respectively.
TheStreet

Apple Stock Edges Higher As IDC Report Shows Solid Q3 Mac Shipments

Apple (AAPL) shares edged higher Monday following a report that suggested the tech giant was able to buck the trend of cooling personal computer demand with solid third quarter MacBook shipments. The International Data Corporation's closely-tracked survey showed global PC shipments fell 15% from last year to around 74.3 million...
Benzinga

US Stocks Look Set To Rally As Futures Spike On Hope Of Fed Easing Hawkish Tone — Apple, Tesla, Rivian Shoot Up Premarket

The major U.S. index futures are pointing to a strong opening on Wall Street on Tuesday, as stocks attempt to carry on the momentum from the previous session. On Monday, the major averages rallied after weak manufacturing reading and construction spending data triggered hopes of a measured pace of rate hikes. Sentiment also received a lift from falling bond yields.
Benzinga

Why Nvidia Shares Are Falling

NVIDIA Corporation NVDA shares are trading lower by 3.27% to $116.81 Monday morning. NVIDIA shares are trading lower after the United States placed restrictions on exports of certain high-end chips to China. The stock could also be trading lower on continued downward momentum in sympathy with Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD after the company last week lowered its third-quarter sales guidance below analyst estimates.
daystech.org

US knee-caps China’s chip sector, sending tech investors scrambling

Shares in Chinese tech giants Alibaba Group and Tencent Holdings in addition to in chip makers slumped on Monday, as traders have been spooked by new US export management measures geared toward slowing Beijing’s technological and navy advances. The Joe Biden administration revealed a sweeping set of export controls...
invezz.com

One semiconductor stock to buy amidst the sector decline

Advanced Micro Devices Inc trimmed its guidance last week. Cowen's Matt Ramsay is still bullish on the semiconductor stock. AMD stock is currently down more than 60% for the year. Semiconductor stocks have been in a downtrend this year on fears of a slowdown in consumer spending. But that sell-off,...
Benzinga

Why Intel Shares Are Falling After AMD News

Intel Corporation INTC shares are trading lower by 4.30% to $26.01 Friday morning in sympathy with Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD after the company lowered its Q3 sales guidance below analyst estimates. What Happened?. AMD saw preliminary third-quarter revenue of approximately $5.6 billion, lower than the prior outlook of $6.7...
PC Magazine

PC Makers Continue to Struggle on Falling Demand, Except for Apple

Tough times persist for the PC market, which saw shipments fall 15% year over year in the third quarter, according to research firm IDC. During the July to September period, total PC shipments came in at 74.3 million units, down from 87.3 million units from a year ago. Since then, the economic downturn, inflation and plummeting demand for Chromebooks has sapped momentum for the PC market.
Benzinga

Apple Analyst Raises iPhone Revenue Estimates Despite Macroeconomic Uncertainties — 2 Factors At Play

The inflationary environment seen currently and the threat of a looming recession has dampened consumer sentiment. Consumer-facing companies could suffer due to the evolving economic conditions but an analyst sees Apple remaining immune. Macroeconomic uncertainties have not spared the high-and-mighty in the tech sector but an analyst is confident that...
PC Gamer

AMD stock plunges as it admits that PC demand just isn't as high as it once was

Gaming continues to be a great money-maker for the company, however. AMD has released a preliminary third quarter earnings report (opens in new tab), and Wall Street isn’t happy. The company reported quarterly revenue of $5.6 billion, which is well below its previous estimate of $6.7 billion. At the close of trade on October 7, stocks of the company were down nearly 14% (opens in new tab). Brutal.
9to5Mac

iPhone 14 helped TSMC boost revenue by 48%, as other chipmakers suffer

Strong sales of the iPhone 14 helped TSMC increase its third-quarter revenue by 48%, at a time when other chipmaking companies are suffering. There have been fears that rising inflation and interest rates would dampen demand for the iPhone 14, but this appears not to be the case …. TSMC...
The Apple Maven

Apple: Q3 Mac Sales Impress, Will AAPL Stock Surge?

On Monday, October 10, Apple stock (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. Report traded a good bit higher than the rest of the US stock market, likely for one key reason: mesmerizing Mac sales in Q3. Could Apple’s recent dominance in the personal computer space translate to further upside to the...
