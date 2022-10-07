Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
Musk Thanked by Chinese Ambassador, Reprimanded by Taiwanese Diplomat Over Taiwan Plan
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -China's ambassador to the United States thanked Elon Musk for proposing a special administration zone for Taiwan, while Taiwan's de facto ambassador to Washington reprimanded the billionaire saying its "freedom and democracy are not for sale." "Taiwan sells many products, but our freedom and democracy are not for...
UAE President's Visit to Russia to Help Reach 'Solutions' to Ukrainian Crisis -Ministry
(Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates foreign ministry said on Monday that President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan's visit to Russia aims to help reach "effective political solutions" to the Ukrainian crisis, state news agency WAM reported. The ministry added that UAE "seeks to achieve positive results to reduce military...
Atlantic Basin Diesel Refining Margins Hit Record as French Strikes Drag On
NEW YORK/LONDON (Reuters) -Diesel refining margins in both Europe and the United States have surged to all-time highs as strikes at French refineries exacerbate a global shortage of distillate fuels. Prices for diesel, heating oil and other refined products were already elevated after Russia's invasion of Ukraine and worldwide capacity...
Billionaire Investor Yuri Milner Relinquishes Russian Citizenship
(Reuters) - Israeli-Russian billionaire Yuri Milner said on Monday he has renounced his Russian citizenship after leaving the country in 2014. Milner is the founder of internet investment firm DST Global, and made a fortune by betting on Chinese tech companies like e-commerce platforms Alibaba and JD.com. "My family and...
