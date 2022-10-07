Read full article on original website
CNBC
GM and Ford shares fall after UBS downgrades on expectations for weakening demand
Shares of General Motors and Ford Motor each tumbled Monday. A pair of UBS downgrades cited expectations for weakening demand amid inflationary pressures. Shares of both GM and Ford are off about 45% year to date. each tumbled Monday after a pair of UBS downgrades citing expectations for weakening demand...
US News and World Report
Musk Thanked by Chinese Ambassador, Reprimanded by Taiwanese Diplomat Over Taiwan Plan
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -China's ambassador to the United States thanked Elon Musk for proposing a special administration zone for Taiwan, while Taiwan's de facto ambassador to Washington reprimanded the billionaire saying its "freedom and democracy are not for sale." "Taiwan sells many products, but our freedom and democracy are not for...
US News and World Report
Analysis-Russia's Mobilisation May Stymie Economic Recovery
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Already blighted by Western sanctions, Russia's economy now faces a more self-inflicted blow, with President Vladimir Putin's military mobilisation drive threatening to undermine productivity, demand and recovery. With hundreds of thousands of men either being conscripted to the army or fleeing, investment-stifling uncertainty is again weighing on...
Stocks rise as investors await inflation, earnings updates
Stocks shook off an early stumble and rose broadly on Wall Street in afternoon trading Tuesday as investors wait for updates on inflation and corporate earnings this week. The S&P 500 rose 0.4% as of 1:44 p.m. Eastern, on pace to snap a four-day losing streak. The benchmark index fell as a much as 1.2% earlier after a dour forecast from the International Monetary Fund stoked recession fears.
Thunberg: Coal worse than keeping German nuclear plants on
BERLIN — (AP) — Climate activist Greta Thunberg says it would be "a mistake" for Germany to switch off its nuclear power plants if that means the country must burn more planet-heating coal. The German government is still debating the future of its nuclear plants, long set to...
US News and World Report
Why Donald Trump was Bad for America but Good for Canada
By now, it’s trite to say that the rise of Donald Trump as a political figure has been a travesty for American democracy. Although the United States was already polarized prior to Trump becoming president, the country has increasingly veered into “pernicious polarization” territory since 2016, with partisan hostility at the highest it’s been in decades.
Mastercard Platform Delivers Data-Driven Treasury Intelligence
Businesses often struggle with visibility into how and where they spend money—and with which suppliers. In a recent poll of treasury professionals, 91% of respondents noted they still used spreadsheets for forecasting 1. To address this need, Mastercard today announced the launch of Global Treasury Intelligence, a cloud-based analytics platform that enables organizations to execute more effective and sustainable financial strategies, and support corporate priorities such as cash management, risk assessment and ESG goals. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221009005039/en/ Global Treasury Intelligence: A collaborative platform to drive meaningful, strategic decision-making (Graphic: Business Wire) By automating data ingestion from clients’ Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) systems, Global Treasury Intelligence provides a view of all payment flows across suppliers, commodities, and lines of business, integrated with relevant third-party data. This holistic view means companies can more efficiently and collaboratively analyze global payments and manage risks. It can be used for narrow applications like identifying opportunities for expansion of commercial cards, as well as broader applications like cash management, source to settle pay strategies, treasury services optimization, supplier ESG scoring, and Know Your Supplier assessments.
CoinDesk
Crypto Exchange Huobi Global to be Acquired by About Capital
Crypto exchange Huobi Global, one of the biggest token trading outposts in the Asia markets, said late Friday that it has agreed to be purchased by Hong Kong-based investment company About Capital Management's M&A fund. In a blog post, Huobi Global, a top-10 exchange by trading volume, said About will...
BBC
Scottish airline Loganair goes on the market
Scottish airline Loganair is being sold with the hope of new owners taking over the business by mid-2023. The company confirmed that advisers had been appointed to find a buyer for the Glasgow-based business. It is the UK's largest regional airline, operating for more than 60 years, with over 900...
getnews.info
Subscription E-commerce Market 2022: Industry Insight, Drivers, Trends, Size, Share and Forecast by 2027
According to IMARC group experts, The global subscription e-commerce market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 68.40% during 2022-2027. The latest report published by IMARC Group, titled “Subscription E-commerce Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,″ offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on subscription E-commerce market report. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market. The global subscription e-commerce market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 68.40% during 2022-2027.
TechCrunch
Factorial adds $120M and doubles valuation to $1B to build enterprise-quality HR for SMBs
The Barcelona startup has raised $120 million, a Series C that is not only one of the biggest for Spain, but one of the biggest currently coming out of Europe. Led by Atomico, the round also included GIC as well as past investors Tiger Global, CRV, K-Fund and Creandum. This all-equity round is notable not just for its size, but for the price tag it confers on the startup: Factorial is now valued at $1 billion, double its valuation a year ago when it raised $80 million.
getnews.info
Tim Sperry, Founder and CEO of Carbon Limit, to Speak at North Star Dubai 2022 x GITEX Global on Carbon Capture and Reduction
“Carbon Capture Technology that permanently stores CO2 in the roads we drive on and buildings we live in!”. Carbon Limit to Exhibit at World’s Largest Startup Event. Boca Raton, Florida – Carbon Limit is thrilled to announce that Tim Sperry, its Founder and CEO, was invited to speak as an expert & leader in Carbon Capture & Carbon Reduction on Thursday, 13th October, 11:40 am at the Spotlight Stage at North Star Dubai 2022 x GITEX Global.
getnews.info
Endodontic Consumables Market Size, Share, Key Players, Latest Insights, Industry Analysis and Forecast 2022-2027
The Endodontic Consumables Market is expected to reach US$ 755.7 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.1% during 2022-2027. The latest report published by IMARC Group, titled “Endodontic Consumables Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the endodontic consumables market trends. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.
TechCrunch
US VC funding is holding up, but globally things are far from fair
Your regular host Anna Heim is off this week on a much-deserved vacation, so I’m stepping back into my old role as newsletter scribe. It’s good fun to write this note, frankly, so thanks for having me. Today we’re taking a look at the good news from the...
US News and World Report
South Africa Elected to UN Rights Council, South Korea, Venezuela Lose Seats
UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - The U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday elected South Africa, Algeria, Bangladesh, Belgium, Chile, Costa Rica, Georgia, Kyrgyzstan, Maldives, Morocco, Romania and Vietnam to the Human Rights Council for a three-year term starting on Jan. 1, 2023. Germany and Sudan also won second terms on the Geneva-based...
US News and World Report
Rail Union BMWED Members Reject Contract Deal With U.S. Railroads
(Reuters) - A union representing employees who build and maintain tracks said on Monday its members rejected the tentative contract deal with a committee representing major U.S. freight railroads. The Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Employes (BMWED), which represents more 11,000 workers, said the rejection results in a "status quo"...
BBC
North Sea oil and gas exploration 'good for the environment'
Plans to allow oil and gas exploration in the North Sea will be "good for the environment", the UK's climate minister has said. Graham Stuart, MP for Beverley and Holderness, said the move was "entirely compatible" with climate targets. More than 100 licences could be issued for the coast off...
US News and World Report
Exxon Mobil in Talks to Buy Oil & Gas Producer Denbury -Bloomberg News
(Reuters) -Exxon Mobil Corp is considering a takeover of oil and gas producer Denbury Inc and the talks are at a preliminary stage, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter. Shares of Plano, Texas-based energy company Denbury jumped as much as 12% earlier on Monday, before...
Deal reached for civil aviation to try for net-zero emissions by 2050
UN aviation agency members on Friday set the year 2050 as their goal for achieving net-zero carbon emissions for air travel -- an industry often criticized for its outsized role in climate change. The air transportation industry has faced growing pressure to deal with its outsized role in the climate crisis.
Portugal's draft budget targets lower deficit despite steep slowdown
LISBON, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Portugal unveiled its draft 2023 budget on Monday, projecting a steep slowdown in economic growth with high energy and food prices expected to weigh on private consumption, but still promising to further slash the public deficit.
