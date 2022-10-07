Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
Iranian Journalist Who Broke News on Mahsa Amini Pays Heavy Price
DUBAI (Reuters) - Niloofar Hamedi, an Iranian journalist specialising in women's rights, got away with hard-hitting stories for years - until the day she took a photo of Mahsa Amini's parents hugging each other in a Tehran hospital where their daughter was lying in a coma. The photo, which Hamedi...
US News and World Report
Deadly Russian Strikes May Have Violated International Law Principles - UN
GENEVA (Reuters) - Russia may have violated principles on the conduct of hostilities under international humanitarian law with deadly strikes on Ukraine on Monday, a spokesperson for the U.N. Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) said. "We are gravely concerned that some of the attacks appear to...
Ukraine Situation Report: European Vote Calls For Providing Leopard Tanks
Modern tanks could add a heavy punch to Ukraine’s ongoing offensive operations against Russian forces on the run in the east and south. The European Union has passed a sweeping, but non-binding resolution condemning Russia’s ongoing war in Ukraine that, among many other items, calls on member states to begin the transfer of Leopard main battle tanks to the Ukrainian Army and training troops in their use immediately.
84 undocumented migrants rescued in Texas from semi-truck, according to sheriff
Eighty-four undocumented migrants have been rescued from a semi-truck in southern Texas, according to a tweet from Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra.
US News and World Report
National Archives Rejects Trump Claim on Former Presidents' Records
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The National Archives, the federal agency responsible for preserving U.S. government records, on Tuesday rejected former President Donald Trump's claim that his predecessors had retained "millions" of White House documents. Trump faces a criminal investigation by the U.S. Justice Department into whether he illegally retained documents from...
US News and World Report
Musk Thanked by Chinese Ambassador, Reprimanded by Taiwanese Diplomat Over Taiwan Plan
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -China's ambassador to the United States thanked Elon Musk for proposing a special administration zone for Taiwan, while Taiwan's de facto ambassador to Washington reprimanded the billionaire saying its "freedom and democracy are not for sale." "Taiwan sells many products, but our freedom and democracy are not for...
US News and World Report
EU Condemns 'Barbaric' Russian Missile Attacks, Warns Belarus
BRUSSELS (Reuters) -The European Commission condemned as "barbaric" Russian missile strikes on Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities on Monday and warned Belarus against helping its ally kill civilians. EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said Russia's acts had "no place in the 21st century", adding in a tweet that military...
US News and World Report
Turkey Sees 'Common Understanding' With Russia in Need for Ceasefire in Ukraine
ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar observed a "common understanding" regarding the need for a Russia-Ukraine ceasefire in a phone call with his Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu on Tuesday, Akar's ministry said in a statement. Akar emphasized the importance of an immediate ceasefire to stop loss of life...
US could assassinate Putin if Russia uses nuclear weapon in Ukraine, claims John Bolton
The United States could assassinate Vladimir Putin if Russia uses a nuclear weapon in its conflict with Ukraine, former National Security Adviser John Bolton has claimed.Mr Bolton, a Republican who served under Donald Trump, made the claims during an interview with Andrew Marr on UK radio station LBC News.The former US Ambassador to the United Nations said that the Russian leader needed to understand that while it “might not happen the next day...he will be held accountable.”Mr Bolton made his comments after being asked by Marr if the US had the capability of eliminating a sitting world leader of...
US News and World Report
Why Donald Trump was Bad for America but Good for Canada
By now, it’s trite to say that the rise of Donald Trump as a political figure has been a travesty for American democracy. Although the United States was already polarized prior to Trump becoming president, the country has increasingly veered into “pernicious polarization” territory since 2016, with partisan hostility at the highest it’s been in decades.
US News and World Report
Analysis-Russia's Mobilisation May Stymie Economic Recovery
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Already blighted by Western sanctions, Russia's economy now faces a more self-inflicted blow, with President Vladimir Putin's military mobilisation drive threatening to undermine productivity, demand and recovery. With hundreds of thousands of men either being conscripted to the army or fleeing, investment-stifling uncertainty is again weighing on...
US News and World Report
Haiti Wants U.S., Canada to Lead Anti-Gang Strike Force, Diplomat Says
(Reuters) - The United States and Canada should take the lead in forming a strike force to confront Haitian gangs that have created a humanitarian crisis by blocking access to a key fuel terminal, Haiti's ambassador to the United States said on Monday. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has proposed "a...
US News and World Report
Putin May Meet Erdogan to Discuss Idea of Russia-West Talks, Kremlin Says
(Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin may meet Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan this week to discuss a Turkish proposal to host talks between Russia and the West on Ukraine, the Kremlin said on Monday. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that Russia had not received any signals about the prospect of...
US News and World Report
UAE President's Visit to Russia to Help Reach 'Solutions' to Ukrainian Crisis -Ministry
(Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates foreign ministry said on Monday that President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan's visit to Russia aims to help reach "effective political solutions" to the Ukrainian crisis, state news agency WAM reported. The ministry added that UAE "seeks to achieve positive results to reduce military...
US News and World Report
Factbox-Death of Young Iranian Woman Puts Spotlight on Morality Police
DUBAI (Reuters) - Britain said on Monday it had sanctioned Iran's so-called morality police, saying the force had used threats of detention and violence to control what Iranian women wear and how they behave in public. The death last month of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in morality police custody sparked protests...
Electric cars won't overload the power grid — and they could even help modernize our aging infrastructure
Some conservatives say California can't possibly power millions more electric cars. Energy experts beg to differ.
CARS・
New Zealand set to tax methane emissions from cow burps
New Zealand's government introduced a tax scheme that would require farmers to pay for emissions by the year 2025.
US News and World Report
Labor Dept Rule on Independent Contractors Likely to Land as Early as Tuesday - Sources
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A proposed Department of Labor rule defining whether workers for rideshare, retail and delivery companies are misidentified as independent contractors is expected to be released as early as Tuesday, two sources with knowledge of the matter said. Details of the new rule have not been made public....
US News and World Report
Kremlin: U.S. Air Defence Supplies Will Extend Conflict, Inflict Pain for Ukraine
MOSCOW (Reuters) - A Kremlin spokesman said on Tuesday that U.S. promises to supply advanced air defence systems to Ukraine will only extend the conflict and inflict more pain for Ukraine. U.S. President Joe Biden pledged to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Monday that the United States will provide Ukraine...
US News and World Report
U.S. Supreme Court Weighs Pork Industry Challenge to California Law
(Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday weighed the constitutionality of a California law banning the sale of pork from pigs confined in spaces with too little space to move freely that industry groups have said impermissibly regulates out-of-state farmers. The justices heard arguments in an appeal by the...
