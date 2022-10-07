Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
Musk Thanked by Chinese Ambassador, Reprimanded by Taiwanese Diplomat Over Taiwan Plan
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -China's ambassador to the United States thanked Elon Musk for proposing a special administration zone for Taiwan, while Taiwan's de facto ambassador to Washington reprimanded the billionaire saying its "freedom and democracy are not for sale." "Taiwan sells many products, but our freedom and democracy are not for...
New Zealand set to tax methane emissions from cow burps
New Zealand's government introduced a tax scheme that would require farmers to pay for emissions by the year 2025.
Thunberg: Coal worse than keeping German nuclear plants on
BERLIN — (AP) — Climate activist Greta Thunberg says it would be "a mistake" for Germany to switch off its nuclear power plants if that means the country must burn more planet-heating coal. The German government is still debating the future of its nuclear plants, long set to...
Crypto Exchange Bittrex Fined $53 Million by U.S. Treasury Dept
(Reuters) -The U.S. Treasury Department said on Tuesday that cryptocurrency exchange Bittrex Inc was fined about $53 million to settle "apparent violations" of U.S. sanctions on certain countries and anti-money laundering laws. The fines of more than $24 million and $29 million were announced by the Office of Foreign Assets...
Rail Union BMWED Members Reject Contract Deal With U.S. Railroads
(Reuters) - A union representing employees who build and maintain tracks said on Monday its members rejected the tentative contract deal with a committee representing major U.S. freight railroads. The Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Employes (BMWED), which represents more 11,000 workers, said the rejection results in a "status quo"...
South Africa Elected to UN Rights Council, South Korea, Venezuela Lose Seats
UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - The U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday elected South Africa, Algeria, Bangladesh, Belgium, Chile, Costa Rica, Georgia, Kyrgyzstan, Maldives, Morocco, Romania and Vietnam to the Human Rights Council for a three-year term starting on Jan. 1, 2023. Germany and Sudan also won second terms on the Geneva-based...
Lebanon's Hezbollah Green-Lights Maritime Border Deal With Israel -Officials
(Reuters) - Lebanon's Hezbollah, a powerful armed movement that considers Israel its sworn enemy, has green-lit a U.S.-mediated deal to demarcate Lebanon's maritime borders with Israel, two senior Lebanese sources said on Tuesday. One senior Lebanese government official and one official close to Hezbollah said the party had "agreed" to...
Atlantic Basin Diesel Refining Margins Hit Record as French Strikes Drag On
NEW YORK/LONDON (Reuters) -Diesel refining margins in both Europe and the United States have surged to all-time highs as strikes at French refineries exacerbate a global shortage of distillate fuels. Prices for diesel, heating oil and other refined products were already elevated after Russia's invasion of Ukraine and worldwide capacity...
Exxon Mobil in Talks to Buy Oil & Gas Producer Denbury -Bloomberg News
(Reuters) -Exxon Mobil Corp is considering a takeover of oil and gas producer Denbury Inc and the talks are at a preliminary stage, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter. Shares of Plano, Texas-based energy company Denbury jumped as much as 12% earlier on Monday, before...
Lyft Testing New Pay Algorithm to Lure Drivers
(Reuters) -Ride-hailing firm Lyft Inc said on Tuesday it was testing an earnings algorithm that will allow drivers in 18 U.S. cities to see destination and pay details before accepting a request. The test follows a similar move by bigger rival Uber Technologies Inc and underlines how the companies are...
Germany Extends Checks at Austrian Border as Migrant Numbers Rise
BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany is extending border checks at crossings from Austria for six months from November given a recent rise in the number of migrants arriving via the Western Balkans route, German interior minister Nancy Faeser said on Tuesday. "Significantly more people are coming to Europe, and that worries...
Billionaire Investor Yuri Milner Relinquishes Russian Citizenship
(Reuters) - Israeli-Russian billionaire Yuri Milner said on Monday he has renounced his Russian citizenship after leaving the country in 2014. Milner is the founder of internet investment firm DST Global, and made a fortune by betting on Chinese tech companies like e-commerce platforms Alibaba and JD.com. "My family and...
N.Korea's Kim Touts New Large Greenhouse Farm Built on Ex-Missile Test Site
SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has attended the opening ceremony of a new massive greenhouse farm built on a former air base where the country had test-fired missiles until last year, state media said on Tuesday. The launch on Monday of the Ryonpho Greenhouse Farm, located...
