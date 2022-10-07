Read full article on original website
How rising mortgage rates are pushing people back into the rental market
Story at a glance Rental prices have fallen from their February peak, but leases remain high and experts say renters who recently moved or renewed saw large increases. The national mortgage rate reached nearly 7 percent last week, a 16-year high that is more than double the mortgage rate seen last year. The rise in…
Analysis-Russia's Mobilisation May Stymie Economic Recovery
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Already blighted by Western sanctions, Russia's economy now faces a more self-inflicted blow, with President Vladimir Putin's military mobilisation drive threatening to undermine productivity, demand and recovery. With hundreds of thousands of men either being conscripted to the army or fleeing, investment-stifling uncertainty is again weighing on...
Atlantic Basin Diesel Refining Margins Hit Record as French Strikes Drag On
NEW YORK/LONDON (Reuters) -Diesel refining margins in both Europe and the United States have surged to all-time highs as strikes at French refineries exacerbate a global shortage of distillate fuels. Prices for diesel, heating oil and other refined products were already elevated after Russia's invasion of Ukraine and worldwide capacity...
Exxon Mobil in Talks to Buy Oil & Gas Producer Denbury -Bloomberg News
(Reuters) -Exxon Mobil Corp is considering a takeover of oil and gas producer Denbury Inc and the talks are at a preliminary stage, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter. Shares of Plano, Texas-based energy company Denbury jumped as much as 12% earlier on Monday, before...
