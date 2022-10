R&A CPAs, one of Southern Arizona’s leading public accounting and business advisory firms, announced today that Adam Foard, CPA, has been promoted to shareholder. Foard has more than 10 years of experience in tax planning and preparation for businesses and high-net-worth individuals. His focus is in both domestic and international tax. In particular, he assists international businesses regarding entity structure and transaction analysis. He has coordinated multiple offshore compliance submissions and works with international families, in conjunction with legal counsel, regarding family planning and related compliance for offshore assets. He is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) and the Arizona Society of Certified Public Accountants (ASCPA).

TUCSON, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO