Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Best Stars align at SaddleBrooke, ArizonaCommunity SaddleBrookeSaddlebrooke, AZ
Murad Dervish Was Violent in the PastMark HakeSan Diego, CA
Restaurant Opens After Garbage Truck Smashes into FrontGreyson FTucson, AZ
Fail! Local Restaurant Has 13 Health Code ViolationsGreyson FTucson, AZ
Puerto Peñasco (Rocky Point) in Sonora, Mexico-Vacation Spot near Tucson, ArizonaAbigail's AdventuresTucson, AZ
Related
The Best Stars align at SaddleBrooke, Arizona
Stargazing is a very popular hobby as Americans explore and expand outdoor activities. But it requires dark skies which may not be possible in many locations. The ability to see the stars has diminished in many areas. Tucson, Arizona was an early adopter of dark sky policies. It is a host to many businesses and agencies that depend on the protection of night skies.
Arizona Daily Wildcat
Five totally Tucson things to do to introduce your family to the Old Pueblo
Mom and dad are coming to town, and after two months, you may have gotten used to the Tucson way of life. Now it's time to show your parents most of it. You might want to keep a few things a secret, but the great places that make Tucson unique should be on your personal Family Weekend to-do list.
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona Stadium sellout a feather in cap for Jedd Fisch despite flat performance
When the Arizona Wildcats took the field Saturday evening, more than 50,000 fans were there to greet them. Scoreboard aside, that’s an achievement in itself. For reasons in and outside of coach Jedd Fisch’s control, a sell-out crowd at Arizona Stadium a year ago was unthinkable. The program was coming off an apathetic couple of seasons under Kevin Sumlin. Covid-19 still interfered with people’s confidence to attend large sporting events. Most significantly, the on-field product wasn’t worth the price of admission.
allsportstucson.com
Jeff Scurran, Rio Rico continue process of building success, lasting memories
RIO RICO — Career coaching wins involve more than the 256 that Jeff Scurran has compiled in his 29 years leading programs at the high school level. The victories of life, gaining friendships from those he coached, have the most meaning for Scurran. “You become close as family,” Scurran,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Donut Wheel to close Campbell location
A local donut chain Donut Wheel is closing its doors after 34 years of business. According to Donut Wheel on October 28th, 2022 the store at 4801 S. Campbell Ave will close its doors permanently.
fishduck.com
Let’s Give Arizona Back to its Original Owners
Football belongs in the Arizona Territory like beach volleyball belongs in North Dakota. Wipe away that put-on scowl. You know I’m right. And no, that Martian landscape that you inhabit doesn’t qualify as a state. Take away air conditioning and Arizona devolves 200 years to where the only living things are saguaros and scorpions. Okay, okay, and Diamondbacks. I didn’t want to remind you of your crummy major league baseball team. Sheesh, I was trying to do you a favor.
allsportstucson.com
PODCAST: Cienega WR/TE/DB Keron Watson & Gametime Recruiting & Consulting CEO/Founder Rodney Cox
Cienega Class of 2023 prospect Keron Watson and Gametime Recruiting & Consulting CEO/Founder Rodney Cox joined me for the latest podcast featuring one of the players Cox is assisting in the college recruiting process. Cox, a former standout defensive back with ASU from 2004 to 2008, works with numerous Southern...
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona QB Jordan McCloud no longer with program
For the second consecutive week, Arizona has seen a player who had a significant role last season (but not as much this fall) leave the program. Coach Jedd Fisch confirmed after Saturday night’s 49-22 home loss to No. 12 Oregon that quarterback Jordan McCloud was no longer with the team. The news previously mentioned by the broadcast team calling the game for the Pac-12 Network.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Multiple officers in neighborhood near Greasewood and Speedway
On October 9, 2022, the Tucson Police Department arrived at a home located at 1551 N. Amberbrooke Avenue.
insidetucsonbusiness.com
Lodge on the Desert’s new owners ecstatic about acquisition
Lodge on the Desert, an authentic Old Pueblo boutique-style hotel, has been purchased by Atira Hotels, a hotel management company based in Chicago. For Atira Hotels founder and president, Sanjeev Misra, the acquisition of Lodge on the Desert was “kind of like a love story.” He said he and his family have spent a lot of time in the Southwest region and fell in love with the idea of the area.
KOLD-TV
Tucson Meet Yourself kicks off Friday
Some Tucson veterans forced to wait months for care at VA Hospital. Tucson women join forces for Tucson's first 50 Over 50 Experience. NOON NOTEBOOK: Felicia’s Best! Personal Assisting.
KOLD-TV
Hemp for homes: Tucson general contractor takes on sustainable building
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -It may not be what leaps to mind when you think of home building, but General Contractor Micaela Machado is creating bricks out of non-toxic hemp. The stalk acts as a filler material that keeps homes cooler and is fire resistant. This ancient strain of hemp is not the same as marijuana and does not have psychotropic qualities, though it has only been legal in the U.S. since 2018. In other parts of the world, especially in Europe, hemp has been used in building for decades - even centuries.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox10phoenix.com
Southern Arizona girl kidnapped then let go a short while later by unidentified suspect
PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. - A little girl in Pima County told deputies that she had been kidnapped by an unknown person but was let go a short time after on the afternoon of Oct. 7. At around 2:30 p.m., deputies responded to reports of a 7-year-old on Nogales Highway in Tucson. A good Samaritan came to her help and called 911.
KOLD-TV
Students and Colleagues mourn death of University of Arizona Professor at prayer session
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Around 50 students and colleagues gathered for a prayer session at Saint Thomas More Catholic Newman Center Thursday, Oct. 6 in honor of Dr. Thomas Meixner, the University of Arizona professor shot dead by Murad Dervish, his former graduate student. As many sat in...
biztucson.com
City of Tucson Named Among Healthiest 100 Workplaces in America
Healthiest Employers®, the most-trusted U.S. awards program for people-centric companies, has released its annual award, the Healthiest 100 Workplaces in America. Each company on the list participated in a regional Healthiest Employers application process that includes a six-category assessment, created with the help of a national, non-biased group of representatives from the academic, medical, wellness, and business communities. The outside group also helped score and benchmark the assessments. Healthiest Employers and its sister organization, Springbuk, the leading health data analytics software company, conducted the data analysis.
biztucson.com
Adam Foard
R&A CPAs, one of Southern Arizona’s leading public accounting and business advisory firms, announced today that Adam Foard, CPA, has been promoted to shareholder. Foard has more than 10 years of experience in tax planning and preparation for businesses and high-net-worth individuals. His focus is in both domestic and international tax. In particular, he assists international businesses regarding entity structure and transaction analysis. He has coordinated multiple offshore compliance submissions and works with international families, in conjunction with legal counsel, regarding family planning and related compliance for offshore assets. He is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) and the Arizona Society of Certified Public Accountants (ASCPA).
azpm.org
2022 "Monsoon Madness" names a decisive winner
A winner’s been crowned in this year’s monsoon madness weather forecasting contest. It challenged entrants to predict rainfall during the monsoon by guessing how much moisture would fall on a select group of Southwestern cities, including Tucson. The winner, who went by the online username “Bewilder,” outdistanced second-placed...
tucsonlocalmedia.com
It’s for sale, and it’s a butte
Sonoran Desert land is for sale and it’s a butte. Owl Head Butte, the only privately owned of seven buttes in the Owl Head Buttes area, is for sale for $600,000. The land includes 9.1 acres and spectacular views. The owner, who prefers to remain anonymous, is a Tucson...
Family and colleagues of Dr. Thomas Meixner remember his life, contributions
The family of Dr. Thomas Meixner, who was killed yesterday on the University of Arizona campus, has released the following statement.
KOLD-TV
FIRST ON KOLD: Tucson Mayor Regina Romero part of White House ‘Community in Action’ program
WASHINGTON, D.C. (KOLD) - The White House will host Tucson Mayor Regina Romero and several other Arizona leaders Friday, Oct. 7. This ‘Community in Action’ event is the fourth in a string of events with local leaders highlighting several economic priorities of the Biden administration. The White House...
Comments / 0